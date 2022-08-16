Read full article on original website
Related
Vox
Hidden inside the Inflation Reduction Act: $20 billion to help fix our farms
The single greatest threat to the environment isn’t hunting or suburban sprawl or invasive species. It’s agriculture: industrial farming and ranching. Farms cover roughly 40 percent of the country, and they’ve replaced countless ecosystems with vast fields of soybeans, corn, and cattle. Agriculture also accounts for about 11 percent of US greenhouse gas emissions.
Americans will get up to $10,000 tax breaks in new plan that will also cut bills by up to $220 a year
MILLIONS of Americans will soon get up to $10,000 in tax breaks and knock hundreds of dollars off their electricity bills annually. President Joe Biden signed a sweeping legislative package into law on Tuesday afternoon that will deliver these savings to households. The Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) was passed by...
Stimulus Update: 4 Ways the Inflation Reduction Act Will Put Money in Your Pocket
The Inflation Reduction Act is likely to benefit all Americans.
ABC News
Calculate how much Biden's Inflation Reduction Act may save you
The Inflation Reduction Act, a $739 billion measure signed into law by President Joe Biden on Tuesday, levies a 15% minimum tax on large corporations and marks the most significant climate legislation in U.S. history. Meanwhile, the law will reduce the federal deficit by $305 billion over roughly the next decade, according to the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office.
RELATED PEOPLE
CNET
Here's How to Save Money on Car Insurance as Inflation Pushes Prices Up
The cost of car insurance has been going up in 2022. The Consumer Price Index, a key indicator of inflation, showed that car insurance prices increased 1.3% in July after rising 1.9% in June. Major car insurers started receiving approval for substantial rate increases at the close of last year,...
Biden is still sending relief checks to help families deal with inflation
Biden's stimulus helped pad state budgets across the country. Now, more are channeling booming budgets and issuing so-called "inflation relief" checks. Gov. DeSantis is using federal aid to issue one-time relief payments for the poorest Floridians. It may not seem obvious at first glance, but President Joe Biden is still...
CNET
August Social Security Payments: Here's When Your Money Will Arrive
The Social Security Administration is sending out the fourth batch of August payments today, with one more scheduled this month. These checks arrive in batches each month to help manage the massive amount of mailing, as roughly 65 million Americans receive Social Security benefits. The final August payment will be sent out next week.
What Is the Highest Income for Food Stamps in 2022?
Americans who apply for federal Supplementary Nutrition Assistance Program benefits are required to meet an extended set of eligibility criteria to qualify, and one of those has to do with income....
IN THIS ARTICLE
Stimulus check 2022: How to check if you are eligible for new direct payments
States across the country are issuing stimulus payments in response to rising inflation, but which groups receive checks differs by state. Here is how to see if you are eligible:
Elizabeth Warren warns that the US will suffer a devastating recession if the Fed doesn't ease rate hikes
The Fed's aggressive rate-hike cycle risks pushing the US economy into a recession, Senator Elizabeth Warren said Wednesday. Before the Fed's latest increase, she told CNBC the fast pace of tightening won't control some of the factors contributing to elevated inflation. The Federal Open Market Committee on Wednesday raised rates...
Washington Examiner
Social Security payments: First half of $1,652 direct payment to be sent in just 13 days
People who receive Supplemental Security Income will soon have the first of two payments sent to them, which will equal a combined total of $1,652 for most recipients. Those eligible will receive their first payment of $841 on Sept. 1, while the second payment worth the same amount will be on Sept. 30, according to the Social Security Administration. Eligible couples will receive two payments of $1,261 in September, while essential persons, people who live with a person receiving Supplemental Security Income and provide necessary care, will receive two payments of $421 on the same days.
7 Things You Should Never Pay for With Cash
Some people charge everything to a credit card to rack up rewards points, but that isn't your style. When possible, you prefer to pay with cash. Maybe you've ditched the plastic as a way to curb...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
US home prices are about to tumble as demand for new houses 'craters,' an economist warns
"The next few months will be very tough" for the US housing market, economist Ian Shepherdson told clients Tuesday, as fears of a major crash grow.
Millions of Americans Could Soon Face an Additional $393 Monthly Payment
A key covid relief measure that affects the finances of millions of Americans is about to expire, creating financial uncertainty at at time when the economy is slowing and interest rates are on the rise. The pause in student loan debt repayments is set to end after August, leaving millions...
biztoc.com
Former IRS Whistleblower Says Middle Class Americans Will Be Targeted Under Inflation Reduction Act
Former IRS Whistleblower Says Middle Class Americans Will Be Targeted Under Inflation Reduction Act. Authored by Katabella Roberts via The Epoch Times (emphasis ours),. A detail of the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) headquarters building is seen in the Federal Triangle section of Washington, on April 27, 2020. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
These States Have Approved Stimulus Checks
North Carolina: North Caroline has a $6.5 billion budget surplus, so Democratic lawmakers want to use this money to deliver tax rebates. This would grant $200 checks to residents; however, there has been a bit of opposition by state senate republicans.
Will Seniors Receive A Fourth Stimulus Payment?
In the past few years, the COVID-19 pandemic drastically altered how people lived. Every industry was severely harmed by economic problems, which also had a significant impact on American households.
Can You Collect Social Security and Be Eligible for Food Stamps?
More than 70 million Americans collect Social Security, Supplemental Security Income (SSI), or both, according to the Social Security Administration (SSA). The vast majority are people age 65 and...
Motley Fool
If You're Receiving Social Security Benefits, Get Ready for a Record Increase in 2023
Cost-of-living adjustments are intended to protect Social Security recipients' purchasing power. With inflation raging in 2022, the program is likely to increase the monthly benefit by 10%. Limitations of the Consumer Price Index mean that this increase might not be enough. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may...
Stimulus Check Update: Eight States Will Receive Payments In August
In the face of widespread inflation that has strained household budgets across the country and left Americans struggling with food, gas, and housing expenses, eight states are getting ready to implement direct payments to assist residents.
Comments / 0