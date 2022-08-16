ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Vox

Hidden inside the Inflation Reduction Act: $20 billion to help fix our farms

The single greatest threat to the environment isn’t hunting or suburban sprawl or invasive species. It’s agriculture: industrial farming and ranching. Farms cover roughly 40 percent of the country, and they’ve replaced countless ecosystems with vast fields of soybeans, corn, and cattle. Agriculture also accounts for about 11 percent of US greenhouse gas emissions.
ABC News

Calculate how much Biden's Inflation Reduction Act may save you

The Inflation Reduction Act, a $739 billion measure signed into law by President Joe Biden on Tuesday, levies a 15% minimum tax on large corporations and marks the most significant climate legislation in U.S. history. Meanwhile, the law will reduce the federal deficit by $305 billion over roughly the next decade, according to the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office.
Joe Biden
CNET

Here's How to Save Money on Car Insurance as Inflation Pushes Prices Up

The cost of car insurance has been going up in 2022. The Consumer Price Index, a key indicator of inflation, showed that car insurance prices increased 1.3% in July after rising 1.9% in June. Major car insurers started receiving approval for substantial rate increases at the close of last year,...
CNET

August Social Security Payments: Here's When Your Money Will Arrive

The Social Security Administration is sending out the fourth batch of August payments today, with one more scheduled this month. These checks arrive in batches each month to help manage the massive amount of mailing, as roughly 65 million Americans receive Social Security benefits. The final August payment will be sent out next week.
Washington Examiner

Social Security payments: First half of $1,652 direct payment to be sent in just 13 days

People who receive Supplemental Security Income will soon have the first of two payments sent to them, which will equal a combined total of $1,652 for most recipients. Those eligible will receive their first payment of $841 on Sept. 1, while the second payment worth the same amount will be on Sept. 30, according to the Social Security Administration. Eligible couples will receive two payments of $1,261 in September, while essential persons, people who live with a person receiving Supplemental Security Income and provide necessary care, will receive two payments of $421 on the same days.
