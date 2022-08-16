Nuclear waste recycling startup wants to solve the 'ball and chain' problem holding back nuclear

Read full article on original website
NPR
The U.S. made a breakthrough battery discovery — then gave the technology to China
It's a favorite promise of politicians - keep manufacturing jobs and technology in America. And yet the U.S. keeps losing both to other countries. NPR's Laura Sullivan and Courtney Flatt from Public Radio's Northwest News Network investigate one story about a cutting-edge battery and how the U.S. may have lost the next big thing to China, again.
Meet 'Copernicus': TAE's planned billion-degree, hydrogen-boron nuclear fusion reactor
TAE has managed to secure funding for its new 'Copernicus' fusion reactor after successful testing of its 'Norman' reactor. The new reactor is a non-radioactive, hydrogen-boron-type fusion reactor. The new reactor should be able to achieve close to a billion degrees Celsius once complete. TAE Technologies today announced that it...
Congress passed the biggest climate package in US history. For you, it means cheap energy, clean air, and jobs.
By cutting greenhouse-gas emissions and funding a new climate plan, the Inflation Reduction Act promises to help your wallet, health, and security.
Oil companies work around Jones Act to supply U.S. fuel markets
(Reuters) - U.S. oil companies are working around a century-old shipping law to supply fuel to the U.S. East Coast, according to data from Refinitiv and oil trading sources, as high demand for gasoline and global disruptions in fuel markets sent prices higher.
JPMorgan chief Jamie Dimon says China has 'serious issues' - and lays out what the US needs to do to push back against Beijing
JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon said China faces "serious issues" due to its food and energy usage. Dimon urged the US to take a stand against Beijing by upping its soft-power efforts in the developing world. "America needs to take a leadership position," Dimon told the firm's wealthy clients last week.
americanmilitarynews.com
China threatens US over warships near Taiwan
On Tuesday, China threatened the United States, saying it “will respond” if the U.S. sails naval vessels through the Taiwan Strait. The threat comes after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi recently visited Taiwan, heightening tensions between the U.S. and China. Qin Gang, China’s ambassador to the U.S., said China...
EXCLUSIVE: America's richest black man, tax cheat Robert Smith, put his girlfriend up in NYC apartment, and bought $5.3M nightclub in French Alps and 300-acre Colorado ranch with unclaimed income as he fights to keep spending details sealed
Billionaire tax cheat Robert Smith put up his girlfriend in a lavish apartment using business funds and bought luxury properties around the world using untaxed income, court documents claim. A federal investigator's affidavit lists a 300-acre ranch in Colorado, a club and condos in the French Alps and a Sonoma...
rigzone.com
Report Confirms Near Billion Barrel Oil Find
Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited (COPL) has revealed that it has received an independent resource report confirming its deep oil discovery on its affiliate COPL America Inc’s lands in Converse and Natrona counties in Wyoming. According to COPL, which outlined that the report included conservative estimates complying with Canadian standards,...
protocol.com
The US chokes China's chips
Good morning! The Biden administration is cutting China off from the tools it needs to build advanced chips. But China isn’t the only one that’ll feel the effects. The U.S. has spent months blocking exports of vital tools for advanced chipmaking to China. The idea: to choke off China's chipmaking capabilities.
China just ran into something that could be even more devastating for its supply chains than COVID-19 lockdowns: A record heat wave
COVID-19 lockdowns in China threw a wrench into global supply chains earlier this year, causing shipping and production delays worldwide, and hindering economic growth. Now, the country is facing another major threat—and this one could be even worse for the economy. China has been coping with its worst heat...
North Korea tells South Korean president to 'shut his mouth' after offer of aid
SEOUL, Aug 19 (Reuters) - North Korea's Kim Yo Jong, the powerful sister of leader Kim Jong Un, said on Friday South Korea's president should "shut his mouth" after he reiterated that his country was willing to provide economic aid in return for nuclear disarmament.
biztoc.com
Venezuela Stops Oil Shipments To Europe As Alternatives To Russian Energy Dry Up
Venezuela Stops Oil Shipments To Europe As Alternatives To Russian Energy Dry Up. The writing is on the wall for Europe in terms of this coming winter – It's going to get ugly. With natural gas imports from Russia cut by 80% through Nord Stream 1 along with the majority of oil shipments, the EU is going to be scrambling for whatever fuel sources they can find to supply electricity and heating through the coming winter. Two sources that were originally suggested as alternatives were Iran and Venezuela.
electrek.co
The world’s largest offshore wind farm is about to officially launch
The UK’s Hornsea Two, the world’s largest single operational offshore wind farm, is expected to be fully commissioned before the end of August. The 1.32 GW Hornsea Two will dethrone the 1.2 GW Hornsea One as the largest operating offshore wind farms in the world. It’s 462 square kilometers (178 square miles) in size, and it will power more than 1.3 million homes.
CNBC
Chinese property developers' cash flows have plunged by more than 20%
Developer cash flows through July are down 24% year-on-year on an annualized basis, according to Oxford Economics' lead economist, Tommy Wu. That's a sharp slowdown from growth for nearly every year since at least 2009, the data showed. Recent homebuyers' refusal to pay mortgages has worsened real estate developers' funding...
Man measures every appliance in house and is astonished at electricity charge for two standby items
A man has tested the appliances in his home to work out how much they’re costing him while on standby. With prices already sky-high and set to get higher, one bloke purchased an electric usage meter and set about finding out just how much his inactive appliances were costing - and was shocked with the results.
MilitaryTimes
‘Seek and destroy’: New US aid to Ukraine targets Russian artillery
WASHINGTON ― A new $775 million military aid package for Ukraine marks the first time the U.S. is sending ScanEagle drones, for targeting artillery, as well as 105mm howitzers and anti-tank rounds for the Carl Gustaf rifle to the fight against Russia, the Pentagon announced Friday. The latest package...
This spine-like wave energy generator claims to beat fossil fuels on price
Lightweight, it could be built using reinforced plastic too.
Good News Network
New Design for Solid-State Hydrogen Fuel Cell Significantly Reduces Charging Times and Improves Safety
Hydrogen is gaining significant attention as an efficient way to store ‘green energy’ from renewables such as wind and solar. Now, an Australian team has developed a new method to improve solid-state hydrogen fuel cell charging times. The most common form of hydrogen storage is using compressed gas....
MilitaryTimes
US holds fire on reports of Turkey’s second S-400 shipment
WASHINGTON and ANKARA, Turkey ― The Biden administration on Tuesday stopped short of threatening additional penalties following reports Turkey plans to receive the second batch of the Russian S-400 missile defense system. Turkey initially purchased the S-400 in 2017, plunging its relationship with the U.S. into crisis. As a...
Ukrainian spies snuck into Russia ahead of the invasion and found a lot of drunk Russian troops had traded supplies for alcohol: report
Ukrainian spies slipped into Russia ahead of the invasion and saw drunk Russian troops, the Washington Post reported. The troops reportedly traded fuel and other supplies for alcohol, leaving vehicles stranded. The Post's report details how intelligence failures saw Russia's war plans in Ukraine to fall flat. In the days...
