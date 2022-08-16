Read full article on original website
Former Broncos head coach Vic Fangio open to return, 'probably as a coordinator'
With more than 30 seasons in the NFL, Vic Fangio is taking 2022 off, but he's open for a future return if the right opportunity presents itself. "We'll see where things stand and develop and what's available to see if I'm a good match for somebody," Fangio told the St. Paul Pioneer Press' Chris Tomasson, "but it's definitely a possibility, probably as a coordinator."
2022 NFL preseason, Week 2: What We Learned from Sunday's games
NFL.com breaks down what you need to know from Week 2 of the 2022 NFL preseason. Catch up on each game's biggest takeaways using the links below:. Eagles offense buzzes with backups. The Eagles' second-team offense was humming in three first-half possessions, generating 227 yards, 18 first downs and 14 points while lapsing 20:54 off the clock. Gardner Minshew orchestrated it all efficiently, completing 14 of 17 passes for 142 passing yards, but Philadelphia's fluid offense was really spurred by the threat of its rushing attack. Boston Scott (33 yards) and Kenneth Gainwell (46 yards) were solely featured during the Eagles' first and second possessions, both of which ended with the running backs scoring touchdowns on their respective drives. A turnover on downs in the red zone wasted the Eagles' third long possession of the first half, but the chain-moving that went on is a good sign for a Philly team entering Year 2 under Nick Sirianni. As for the Eagles' heated WR competition, Deon Cain led the team with five receptions for 66 yards while his contemporary in competition, former first-round pick Jalen Reagor, mustered just two catches for 17 yards. Highlighting the entire Eagles second half, track star Devon Allen caught a 55-yard touchdown on his first offensive snap thanks to a slick double-move that fooled the Browns secondary in the third quarter. The champion hurdler followed it with a fitting celebration.
Jacob Harris continues to evolve: Where Rams' roster stands after preseason week 2
Jacob Harris continues to evolve and strengthen his position in the receiver role after the Rams' preseason game against the Houston Texans.
2022 NFL season: Eleven one-year contracts that will pay off
The NFL is a prove-it league. No job is safe, and every player is one bad hit or unlucky step away from fighting for his career. Certain players enter each season in a much more contractual prove-it situation. Whether due to an injury, inconsistent play or age, some settle for a one-year contract. The plan is -- it's always the plan -- to perform well on that single-year contract in hopes of cashing in the following offseason.
Kenny Pickett shines in Steelers' win, but Tomlin won't rush to make judgment on QB hierarchy
It might sound a little too good to be true, but Kenny Pickett could have a legitimate chance to win the starting job in Pittsburgh. Pickett's first professional performance earned him an earlier insertion in his second preseason game, and he did not waste the opportunity. Pickett completed 6 of 7 passes for 76 yards and a touchdown, with the score capping a very impressive no-huddle, 63-yard sprint down the field in just 42 seconds.
Bears LB Roquan Smith returns to practice, intends to play out contract
The good news for the Chicago Bears is that LB Roquan Smith has returned to practice. "We were super excited about that with him," head coach Matt Eberflus told reporters following Saturday's session. "He did individual today. He's in a ramp-up phase to get back to action. All along he's been conditioning with the strength staff on the side. He's doing good there, so now we're just ramping him up to play football. There's a process to that and we're in that process right now."
Niners CEO Jed York 'happy to have' Jimmy Garoppolo on roster if trade doesn't materialize
There are only about three weeks before the San Francisco 49ers kick off the 2022 season and they still have a reserve quarterback with 47 career starts and a $24.2 million salary on their roster. Jimmy Garoppolo, despite the 49ers' intentions to trade him and clear the way for the...
Tom Brady expected to return to Buccaneers on Monday
Tom Brady's hiatus from Buccaneers training camp will come to an end this week. Bucs coach Todd Bowles told reporters on Sunday that Brady is expected to return to the team "early" this week. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports that day is expected to be on Monday. Brady was...
Move the Sticks: Deshaun Watson's suspension & pivotal rookies with Lance Zierlein
Bucky Brooks is back with a new episode of Move the Sticks and is joined by NFL Media's Lance Zierlein. To start off, the guys react to the news of the NFL and NFLPA agreeing to an 11-game suspension and $5 million fine for Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson. Then for the rest of the show, Lance goes through his pivotal rookies in each division.
Panthers QB Matt Corral suffers Lisfranc injury in Friday's preseason game, likely ending rookie season
Matt Corral's rough preseason appears to have reached a premature finish due to a Lisfranc injury suffered in Friday night's loss to the New England Patriots, coach Matt Rhule told reporters Saturday. Corral suffered the injury when his foot was stepped on during game action, forcing him out of the...
Three keys to Eagles meeting lofty expectations; why Ravens' historic preseason win streak matters
Former NFL player and scout Bucky Brooks knows the ins and outs of this league, providing keen insight in his notebook. The topics of this edition include:. -- The importance of the Ravens' unbelievable preseason win streak. -- Trend watch! One route that's causing major problems for defenses league-wide. But...
NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, Aug. 20
Von Miller's debut in a Buffalo Bills uniform won't come against his longtime team. The Bills linebacker told NFL Network's James Palmer prior Saturday's preseason home game versus the Broncos that he would not be playing. Miller was the only healthy starter not suited up for Buffalo in Week 2 of the preseason.
Deshaun Watson settlement brings suspension saga to unsatisfying close
Perhaps the only good thing to come of Thursday's announcement that Deshaun Watson would be suspended 11 games, fined $5 million and required to undergo an evaluation and counseling for violating the NFL's personal-conduct policy were a few words near the bottom of the NFL's statement: "Today's announcement concludes the process."
2022 NFL season preview: Ranking all eight divisions
We are less than three weeks away from the start of the 2022 NFL regular season and this much is already apparent: It's going to be a wild ride. This past offseason was crazier than ever, filled with blockbuster trades and major free-agent movement. That all set the stage for what's coming this fall, as the parity in this league will be on full display. For the first time in a long time, I believe there are at least 10 teams who legitimately have a great shot at winning a championship.
Cardinals HC Kliff Kingsbury on Ravens' preseason winning streak: 'I respect that approach'
History's hardly commonplace in the preseason, but for the Baltimore Ravens it is, as they'll be looking to extend their league-record 21-game preseason winning streak when they travel to play the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday. It's a record that's no doubt received with rolled eyes by some and appreciated by...
Joe Burrow on Jessie Bates' absence: Bengals teammates will 'welcome him back with open arms'
Cincinnati Bengals star safety Jessie Bates continues to skip training camp after not agreeing to a long-term contract with the club ahead of the deadline for franchise-tagged players. As the Bengals await Bates' return, quarterback Joe Burrow isn't sweating the absence of the defensive leader. "Jessie's business is his business,"...
