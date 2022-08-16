ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Princeton, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Trentonian

Stockton accreditation affirmed by Middle States Commission on Higher Education

GALLOWAY – Stockton University received notice its accreditation has been reaffirmed by the Middle States Commission on Higher Education (MSCHE) following an intensive review of its programs. The visiting evaluation team, comprised of representatives of peer institutions, issued a report praising Stockton for its commitment to student success and...
STOCKTON, NJ
Trentonian

Burlington County Commissioners and Senator Singleton kick off largest County Restaurant Week ever

MOUNT HOLLY – Burlington County Restaurant Week is here and bigger than ever. The weeklong celebration of Burlington County’s restaurants, taverns and other eateries kicked off Aug. 14 with more than 70 participants representing a wide variety of different cuisines, ranging from cheesesteaks and wings to fine dining, vegan, Tex-Mex, sushi and fusions.
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy