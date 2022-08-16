Godox seems to be testing the waters with a number of new product lines lately, outside of their usual lighting systems. Today’s it’s the turn of the Godox GM6S 5.5″ on-camera field monitor. It supports input resolutions up to 4K, has a 5.5″ touchscreen display that offers a brightness of up to 1200 bits. Information first started coming out about the monitor a couple of weeks ago but they’re now available to pre-order.

