Former Broncos head coach Vic Fangio open to return, 'probably as a coordinator'

With more than 30 seasons in the NFL, Vic Fangio is taking 2022 off, but he's open for a future return if the right opportunity presents itself. "We'll see where things stand and develop and what's available to see if I'm a good match for somebody," Fangio told the St. Paul Pioneer Press' Chris Tomasson, "but it's definitely a possibility, probably as a coordinator."
DENVER, CO
2022 NFL season: Eleven one-year contracts that will pay off

The NFL is a prove-it league. No job is safe, and every player is one bad hit or unlucky step away from fighting for his career. Certain players enter each season in a much more contractual prove-it situation. Whether due to an injury, inconsistent play or age, some settle for a one-year contract. The plan is -- it's always the plan -- to perform well on that single-year contract in hopes of cashing in the following offseason.
Kenny Pickett shines in Steelers' win, but Tomlin won't rush to make judgment on QB hierarchy

It might sound a little too good to be true, but Kenny Pickett could have a legitimate chance to win the starting job in Pittsburgh. Pickett's first professional performance earned him an earlier insertion in his second preseason game, and he did not waste the opportunity. Pickett completed 6 of 7 passes for 76 yards and a touchdown, with the score capping a very impressive no-huddle, 63-yard sprint down the field in just 42 seconds.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Bears LB Roquan Smith returns to practice, intends to play out contract

The good news for the Chicago Bears is that LB Roquan Smith has returned to practice. "We were super excited about that with him," head coach Matt Eberflus told reporters following Saturday's session. "He did individual today. He's in a ramp-up phase to get back to action. All along he's been conditioning with the strength staff on the side. He's doing good there, so now we're just ramping him up to play football. There's a process to that and we're in that process right now."
CHICAGO, IL
Tom Brady expected to return to Buccaneers on Monday

Tom Brady's hiatus from Buccaneers training camp will come to an end this week. Bucs coach Todd Bowles told reporters on Sunday that Brady is expected to return to the team "early" this week. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports that day is expected to be on Monday. Brady was...
TAMPA, FL
NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Sunday, Aug. 21

Tampa Bay's offensive line has sustained another blow ahead of the 2022 season. Buccaneers guard Aaron Stinnie suffered a torn ACL and MCL in Saturday night's preseason defeat to the Tennessee Titans, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Sunday, per a source. ESPN first reported the news. Entering his third...
ESPN Releases Final SP+ Rankings

ESPN has a number of rankings they release each season. One of the more unique rankings is their SP+ formula. Earlier today ESPN released its top 25 and Oregon made the cut. But just barely. Before we get to the list, here’s a little about ESPN’s SP+ and the formula....
Deshaun Watson settlement brings suspension saga to unsatisfying close

Perhaps the only good thing to come of Thursday's announcement that Deshaun Watson would be suspended 11 games, fined $5 million and required to undergo an evaluation and counseling for violating the NFL's personal-conduct policy were a few words near the bottom of the NFL's statement: "Today's announcement concludes the process."
CLEVELAND, OH

