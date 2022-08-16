Read full article on original website
Former Broncos head coach Vic Fangio open to return, 'probably as a coordinator'
With more than 30 seasons in the NFL, Vic Fangio is taking 2022 off, but he's open for a future return if the right opportunity presents itself. "We'll see where things stand and develop and what's available to see if I'm a good match for somebody," Fangio told the St. Paul Pioneer Press' Chris Tomasson, "but it's definitely a possibility, probably as a coordinator."
Auburn football commit Jeremiah Cobb had a monster game
Jeremiah Cobb went crazy in week one of his senior season.
2022 NFL season: Eleven one-year contracts that will pay off
The NFL is a prove-it league. No job is safe, and every player is one bad hit or unlucky step away from fighting for his career. Certain players enter each season in a much more contractual prove-it situation. Whether due to an injury, inconsistent play or age, some settle for a one-year contract. The plan is -- it's always the plan -- to perform well on that single-year contract in hopes of cashing in the following offseason.
Kenny Pickett shines in Steelers' win, but Tomlin won't rush to make judgment on QB hierarchy
It might sound a little too good to be true, but Kenny Pickett could have a legitimate chance to win the starting job in Pittsburgh. Pickett's first professional performance earned him an earlier insertion in his second preseason game, and he did not waste the opportunity. Pickett completed 6 of 7 passes for 76 yards and a touchdown, with the score capping a very impressive no-huddle, 63-yard sprint down the field in just 42 seconds.
Niners CEO Jed York 'happy to have' Jimmy Garoppolo on roster if trade doesn't materialize
There are only about three weeks before the San Francisco 49ers kick off the 2022 season and they still have a reserve quarterback with 47 career starts and a $24.2 million salary on their roster. Jimmy Garoppolo, despite the 49ers' intentions to trade him and clear the way for the...
Bears LB Roquan Smith returns to practice, intends to play out contract
The good news for the Chicago Bears is that LB Roquan Smith has returned to practice. "We were super excited about that with him," head coach Matt Eberflus told reporters following Saturday's session. "He did individual today. He's in a ramp-up phase to get back to action. All along he's been conditioning with the strength staff on the side. He's doing good there, so now we're just ramping him up to play football. There's a process to that and we're in that process right now."
Tom Brady expected to return to Buccaneers on Monday
Tom Brady's hiatus from Buccaneers training camp will come to an end this week. Bucs coach Todd Bowles told reporters on Sunday that Brady is expected to return to the team "early" this week. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports that day is expected to be on Monday. Brady was...
NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Sunday, Aug. 21
Tampa Bay's offensive line has sustained another blow ahead of the 2022 season. Buccaneers guard Aaron Stinnie suffered a torn ACL and MCL in Saturday night's preseason defeat to the Tennessee Titans, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Sunday, per a source. ESPN first reported the news. Entering his third...
Move the Sticks: Deshaun Watson's suspension & pivotal rookies with Lance Zierlein
Bucky Brooks is back with a new episode of Move the Sticks and is joined by NFL Media's Lance Zierlein. To start off, the guys react to the news of the NFL and NFLPA agreeing to an 11-game suspension and $5 million fine for Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson. Then for the rest of the show, Lance goes through his pivotal rookies in each division.
Former Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer returns to FOX as college football analyst
Seven months following his dismissal as Jacksonville Jaguars head coach, Urban Meyer is returning to the college football world as a member of FOX's Big Noon Kickoff cast, the network announced Friday. Meyer will return to reform the show's original cast, which also features host Rob Stone along with former...
ESPN Releases Final SP+ Rankings
ESPN has a number of rankings they release each season. One of the more unique rankings is their SP+ formula. Earlier today ESPN released its top 25 and Oregon made the cut. But just barely. Before we get to the list, here’s a little about ESPN’s SP+ and the formula....
Deshaun Watson settlement brings suspension saga to unsatisfying close
Perhaps the only good thing to come of Thursday's announcement that Deshaun Watson would be suspended 11 games, fined $5 million and required to undergo an evaluation and counseling for violating the NFL's personal-conduct policy were a few words near the bottom of the NFL's statement: "Today's announcement concludes the process."
Cardinals HC Kliff Kingsbury on Ravens' preseason winning streak: 'I respect that approach'
History's hardly commonplace in the preseason, but for the Baltimore Ravens it is, as they'll be looking to extend their league-record 21-game preseason winning streak when they travel to play the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday. It's a record that's no doubt received with rolled eyes by some and appreciated by...
