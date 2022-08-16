The good news for the Chicago Bears is that LB Roquan Smith has returned to practice. "We were super excited about that with him," head coach Matt Eberflus told reporters following Saturday's session. "He did individual today. He's in a ramp-up phase to get back to action. All along he's been conditioning with the strength staff on the side. He's doing good there, so now we're just ramping him up to play football. There's a process to that and we're in that process right now."

CHICAGO, IL ・ 21 HOURS AGO