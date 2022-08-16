Read full article on original website
Santa Fe Depot Adding New Pavilion
The historic Santa Fe Depot will add a covered pavilion, on Friday they broke ground. Adding this new structure will benefit the community and will be designed in a style that respects the history of the Depot. Mayor Ginger Nelson says this is very important and it’s a win for...
Lookout For the Crime Stoppers Car Show
Amarillo Crime Stoppers is hosting their 14th Annual Car Show on Saturday, September 23rd. It goes on at the Amarillo Civic Center from 10 AM until 4 PM. General admission is $5 and kids under 10 are free, and all proceeds go to help Amarillo Crime Stoppers and Student Crime Stoppers.
Low Unemployment Rate
The Texas Workforce Commission says the Amarillo area is tied for the lowest unemployment rate in the State. Amarillo is tied with the Austin-Round Rock area. with a rate of 3-point 1 percent. This comes as the state reported an overall rating of 4 point three percent, which is the...
Blair Schaffer Looks to Win Precinct 2 Seat for Potter County
As we get further into election season in the Texas Panhandle, Blair Schaffer of Potter County continues to make his case for the County Commissioner seat for Precinct 2. Schaffer, a fireman for Potter County, sat down with David Lovejoy and Chuck Williams earlier and spoke a bit about what led him into running for this position.
Amarillo Homicide
Amarillo Police are looking into the homicide of a woman. Police reports say the woman died as a result of gunshot wounds. They report police were called out to the 1700 block of Athens Street on August 18th at 5:11 a.m about a shooting, and when they got there they found the woman dead..
Four Day School Week
Amarillo, Canyon, Bushland, River Road, and Highland Park Independent School Districts. Many school districts are moving to a four day school week to raise student attendence rates and attracting more teachers. The Happy Independent School District, started a new schedule on Wednesday, putting 13 more days into the days off...
