ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

Sam Pittman provides update on backup quarterback race

By Taylor Jones
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=427Iwr_0hJZDL1U00

As College Football season continues to draw closer, there are still several programs that have yet to name their starting quarterback for the season-opening game.

Arkansas, however, will not have that issue.

KJ Jefferson returns as the starting quarterback for the Razorbacks, and it will take a series of unfortunate events to knock him off of the throne. But, in the event that a backup option is needed, who is the next man up?

Head coach sam pittman shared some key information from fall camp regarding the backup quarterback situation, which appears to be between Malik Hornsby and USF transfer, Cade Fortin .

Hornsby is considered to be one of the most athletic players on Arkansas’ roster, getting reps at both quarterback and wide receiver this fall. Pittman feels that Hornsby can contribute heavily to the offense, but will need to show keep showing that he deserves a place on the field.

“(Hornsby) has to earn the right to get on the field, but we need him on the field,” Pittman said Saturday . “We’ve got a plan for it. I hope it works and I feel like it will. We think he’s an excellent football player, so we are obviously going to give him the opportunity to win the (quarterback) job, but at the same time give him the opportunity to win the wide receiver’s spot, too.”

If Hornsby were to move to receiver, the next in line would be Fortin.  Fortin appeared in five games for USF in 2021, where he completed 25-of-48 passes for 183 yards and two interceptions. His best game under center was against Florida on Sept. 11, where he completed 12-of-18 passes for 91 yards.

Last Saturday, Fortin played with the second team, where he impressed Pittman.

“Fortin played with the twos some, not all. He didn’t start with the twos, but he played with the twos some today and did a nice job. I like Fortin,” Pittman said. “So there’s a battle there at that spot as well. Like I said before, he allows us to do what we’ve been doing with Malik (Hornsby).”

Arkansas continues its’ preparations for the 2022 season and will play its’ first game on Saturday, September 3 at 2:30 p.m. CT at home against Cincinnati.

List

A look at top 25 teams on Arkansas' schedule

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Bnp39_0hJZDL1U00

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nwahomepage.com

Kendal Briles Hunts For QBs While in Van on Road

FAYETTEVILLE — When Kendal Briles hits the recruiting trail trying to find quarterbacks and some other playmakers on offense he prefers to do it in a van. Briles, Arkansas’ offensive coordinator, talked about the spring evaluation period when the coaches were finally allowed out. The past two years they were prevented from going out in the spring due to COVID protocols in place with the NCAA.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
saturdaydownsouth.com

Arkansas WR, former 4-star recruit, reportedly enters NCAA transfer portal

Arkansas is seeing a wide receiver enter the NCAA transfer portal, according to a report. Jaquayln Crawford will look to play elsewhere, per On3’s Matt Zenitz. If Crawford follows through with transferring out, he will be headed to the third team of his career. He joined the Razorbacks in 2020 after transferring from Oklahoma.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
fayettevilleflyer.com

Final Hog scrimmage means season opener is on the horizon

One of the secrets to Frank Broyles’ legendary success as both the Arkansas Razorbacks head football coach for 19 years and Arkansas’ athletics director for 33 years was his ability to pinpoint and hire great assistant coaches and later head coaches. Based on the last two weeks of...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arkansas College Sports
Fayetteville, AR
College Sports
Local
Arkansas Sports
Fayetteville, AR
Sports
State
Florida State
Fayetteville, AR
Football
City
Fayetteville, AR
Local
Arkansas Football
State
Arkansas State
swark.today

100 Watermelons to be trucked from Hope to Arkansas Razorback football team

Around Saturday lunchtime, after scrimmaging in the Fayetteville sun, the Arkansas Razorbacks will be served a taste of Hope. For 22 years in a row, citizens of Hope have been sending a shipment of homegrown watermelons to the Hogs. This year is no different and the same man is in charge of bringing this year’s shipment, nicely chilled, up to the Hill, Dave Johnson.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sam Pittman
KHBS

Forecasting Our Future: Arkansas summers could be getting hotter

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — A new study shows the extreme heat could be the result of an emerging “heat belt” across parts of the country and here in Arkansas. The 121-page national risk assessment on hazardous heat released by the First Street Foundation says that the unusual heat we’ve been experiencing this summer – could soon become the norm.
ARKANSAS STATE
fayettevilleflyer.com

New hires and promotions in Northwest Arkansas

The following people were recently hired or promoted in Northwest Arkansas. To add an employee to an upcoming list of new hires and promotions, email us at [email protected]. Announcements should be limited to a few paragraphs and be accompanied by a photograph. Tory Gaddy, University of Arkansas. Tory Gaddy...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KHBS

Arkansas officials prepping for 2024 solar eclipse

ROGERS, Ark. — The 2024 Great American Solar Eclipse was discussed on Wednesday at the Arkansas Emergency Management Conference at the Rogers Convention Center. Kim Williams from the Arkansas Department of Parks is the project manager for the eclipse. “We have not had an eclipse over Arkansas in over...
ARKANSAS STATE
KHBS

Northwest Arkansas rancher calls rain 'a blessing'

GENTRY, Ark. — Wet and cool weather is a welcome relief for Arkansas farmers and ranchers. "We were to the point where we were hoping for a hurricane," said Gentry ranch manager, Toby Lester. "That’s the only answer I knew that would bring water to this area." Every...
GENTRY, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cincinnati#American Football#College Football#Usf
Axios NW Arkansas

Dressing up Fayetteville's College Avenue

The city of Fayetteville is looking to upgrade part of College Avenue, giving it more curb and appeal. What's happening: Local officials showed the public plans for more trees and sidewalks — and maybe medians, too — for the roughly half-mile stretch between North and Sycamore streets, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports. The city is taking comments from the public through Aug. 23.Why it matters: An average of 28,000 vehicles travel through the area every day, according to the Arkansas Department of Transportation. That's more than 28% of the city's population, so traffic flow and speed control are important...
talkbusiness.net

Bentonville medical school beginning to staff up

Officials with the nonprofit Alice L. Walton School of Medicine in Bentonville announced several academic and medical hires Thursday (Aug. 18), ranging from faculty affairs, diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI), foundational sciences, educational technology and curriculum management. The appointments include Lisako McKyer, vice dean of faculty affairs and DEI; Yerko...
BENTONVILLE, AR
Lawrence County Record

Arkansas’ Graham sentenced to prison in Law. Co. DWI death, injury

A man who caused an automobile collision while driving drunk, resulting in the death of one woman and seriously injuring another, was sentenced to what amounts to a decade behind bars. Johnny Graham, 45, of Alpena, Ark., pleaded guilty to two felony counts on Tuesday, Aug. 9: driving while Intoxicated, causing death of another, and driving while Intoxicated, resulting in serious physical injury. Graham was sentenced to 10 years in prison on the first charge and seven years in the second. As part of his plea bargain, he will serve the sentences concurrently.
ALPENA, AR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
5NEWS

Legal experts explain NWA panhandler situation

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Local and state leaders discussed panhandling laws with an increase in Northwest Arkansas. Fayetteville city attorney Kit William explained that cities can't do much about panhandlers, especially after a Supreme Court decision in 2015, Reed v. Town of Gilbert, put panhandling as protected speech under the first amendment.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

141K+
Followers
187K+
Post
54M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy