Sam Pittman provides update on backup quarterback race

As College Football season continues to draw closer, there are still several programs that have yet to name their starting quarterback for the season-opening game.

Arkansas, however, will not have that issue.

KJ Jefferson returns as the starting quarterback for the Razorbacks, and it will take a series of unfortunate events to knock him off of the throne. But, in the event that a backup option is needed, who is the next man up?

Head coach sam pittman shared some key information from fall camp regarding the backup quarterback situation, which appears to be between Malik Hornsby and USF transfer, Cade Fortin .

Hornsby is considered to be one of the most athletic players on Arkansas’ roster, getting reps at both quarterback and wide receiver this fall. Pittman feels that Hornsby can contribute heavily to the offense, but will need to show keep showing that he deserves a place on the field.

“(Hornsby) has to earn the right to get on the field, but we need him on the field,” Pittman said Saturday . “We’ve got a plan for it. I hope it works and I feel like it will. We think he’s an excellent football player, so we are obviously going to give him the opportunity to win the (quarterback) job, but at the same time give him the opportunity to win the wide receiver’s spot, too.”

If Hornsby were to move to receiver, the next in line would be Fortin. Fortin appeared in five games for USF in 2021, where he completed 25-of-48 passes for 183 yards and two interceptions. His best game under center was against Florida on Sept. 11, where he completed 12-of-18 passes for 91 yards.

Last Saturday, Fortin played with the second team, where he impressed Pittman.

“Fortin played with the twos some, not all. He didn’t start with the twos, but he played with the twos some today and did a nice job. I like Fortin,” Pittman said. “So there’s a battle there at that spot as well. Like I said before, he allows us to do what we’ve been doing with Malik (Hornsby).”

Arkansas continues its’ preparations for the 2022 season and will play its’ first game on Saturday, September 3 at 2:30 p.m. CT at home against Cincinnati.

