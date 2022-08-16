Read full article on original website
Mississippi man wanted for molestation leads officers on a chase through four cities
A Mississippi man wanted on a molestation charge led officers on a chase through four gulf coast cities. WLOX in Biloxi reports that officers with the Biloxi Police Department attempted to stop John Pierre, 42, of Biloxi, on a molestation charge when the police pursuit started. Pierre then reportedly led...
13-year-old dies after gun discharged inside Mississippi house
A 13-year-old has died in an incident involving two juveniles inside a Mississippi residence. The child died after a firearm was discharged in the Tin Hill subdivision in Picayune Friday morning. Maj. Marc Ogden with the Pearl River County Sheriff’s Department said deputies were sent to a home in the...
WDAM-TV
Jones Co. deputies seeking missing person
ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing person. Jones County deputies are seeking 59-year-old Lewis Guy Thornton, a white male last seen on or around Aug. 9 walking in the Burnt Bridge Road area of Jones County.
thegazebogazette.com
Gulfport Couple Plead Guilty to Second Degree Murder
Aaron Mays and Gitano Lewis; both of Gulfport, pled guilty last week to one count of Second-Degree Murder and one count of Aggravated Assault. Circuit Court Judge Christopher Schmidt sentenced both defendants to 40 years. The murder investigation began shortly after midnight on May 25, 2020, when the Gulfport Police...
Picayune Item
Juvenile dies in shooting Friday morning
A 13-year-old child died after a firearm was discharged in the Tin Hill subdivision Friday morning. Maj. Marc Ogden with the Pearl River County Sheriff’s Department said deputies were sent to a home in the Tin Hill Subdivision that morning at about 7:15. Deputies arrived and found that the...
WLOX
3-year-old left in hot daycare bus, Picayune daycare worker charged with felony
WDAM-TV
Missing Jasper Co. child found, sheriff’s department says
JASPER COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - According to the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department, the missing 9-year-old boy from Bay Springs has been found. The sheriff’s department said Josh Braiden Smith is safe and at home with family. Jasper County Sheriff Randy Johnson said the boy’s mother, Mary K. Smith,...
mageenews.com
Hattiesburg Man Sentenced to over 12 Years in Prison
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Hattiesburg Man Sentenced to over 12 Years in Prison for Conspiracy to Distribute Methamphetamine. Hattiesburg, Miss. – A Hattiesburg man was...
Florida man arrested in Mississippi for 1996 homicide
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A Florida man was arrested in Mississippi in connection to a 1996 homicide that was considered a cold case. Authorities with the Kent County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) in Michigan said deputies found Sharon Hammack dead on October 3, 1996. They determined that she had been sexually assaulted and strangled to […]
WLOX
Drug related police pursuit on I-10 ends in crash, two arrests
HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Two drug-related arrests were made following a high speed chase that ended with a wreck on I-10 west of County Farm. The wreck at the end of the pursuit involved one other vehicle, which reported no injuries. It is still unclear whether anyone in the vehicle occupied by the suspects was injured.
WDAM-TV
Hattiesburg man given 12-plus years in federal prison on methamphetamine distribution rap
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Hattiesburg man was sentenced to 151 months in federal prison and 5 years of supervised release Wednesday for conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine. According to court documents, in April 2020, Drug Enforcement Administration agents intercepted communications of Christopher Roberts, 41, of Hattiesburg,...
Hattiesburg man sentenced for conspiracy to distribute meth
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – A Hattiesburg man was sentenced to 151 months in federal prison and FIVE years of supervised release for conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine. According to court documents, in April of 2020, DEA agents intercepted communications of Christopher Roberts, 41, and his co-defendants conspiring to distribute methamphetamine. Prosecutors said this […]
Pike County man accused of selling alcohol without permit
PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Agents with the Alcohol Beverage Commission (ABC) and Pike County deputies arrested a man for allegedly selling alcoholic beverages without a permit. On August 12, the agents executed a search warrant at a home on Summit Holmesville Road near Higgins Drive. During the search, agents said they recovered and seized […]
WDAM-TV
Hattiesburg man arrested on multiple felony charges
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department arrested a man on multiple felony charges and recovered multiple firearms early Tuesday. According to HPD, 34-year-old Jason Jones, of Hattiesburg, was arrested near 4th and North Street around 2:30 a.m. He had three handguns in his possession, one of which was...
Man arrested after Pike County deputies say they found ecstasy pills
PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Pike County deputies arrested a man on multiple drugs charges. Investigators said they responded to the 4000 block of Highway 98 West on August 9 after receiving a call about a disturbance. A woman told deputies Kendrick Brown assaulted her and left the scene with a firearm. Deputies said they […]
Picayune Item
Two die in fatal crash on Highway 11
On Friday, August 19, 2022, at approximately 11:45 pm, the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a single vehicle fatal crash on Highway 11 in Pearl River County. A 2005 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Gail Fontenot, 35, of Picayune, MS, and passenger Jose Cardenas, 29, of Picayune, MS, was traveling South on Highway 11. The vehicle left the roadway and collided with a tree. Gail Fontenot and Jose Cardenas received fatal injuries from the crash.
Picayune Item
Picayune’s court clerk resigns
Tony Bounds, the city of Picayune’s Court Clerk, said via social media that he is stepping down from the position, citing a toxic work environment perpetuated by the administration. Bounds is just one of several people who have left employment with the city of Picayune since the current administration...
wxxv25.com
Harrison County Board President under investigation by state auditor
WXXV has learned that Harrison County District 4 Supervisor and Board President Kent Jones is under investigation by the state Auditor’s Office. Gulfport Police confirmed they were asked to be on standby for auditors on Monday afternoon at the ballfields next to the Isaiah Fredericks Head Start Center. WXXV...
WDAM-TV
Driver walks away from Perry County wreck
PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A driver escaped injury Thursday, when the vehicle left U.S. 49 near the McLaurin exit in a spin and then flipped onto its roof. The Mississippi Highway Patrol said a 2013 Chevrolet Impala driven by Kadarian Lovett was traveling north on US 49. The vehicle...
Man charged with aggravated drug trafficking in Magnolia
PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A man was arrested after multiple drugs were found at a home in Magnolia on Thursday, August 11. Officials with the Pike County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) said narcotics officers conduced a search warrant at a home on Sherman Road. They said officers found about 650 grams of marijuana, 200 grams […]
