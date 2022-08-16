Read full article on original website
Dragon Ball Cosplay Celebrates Frieza's Return Via Bodypaint
Frieza has made quite a few headlines recently, thanks to his major return in the pages of Dragon Ball Super's manga. Sporting a brand new transformation that once again makes him a force to be reckoned with, it's no surprise to see fans living their best lives when it comes to bringing the alien despot to life. Now, one cosplayer has managed to recreate Frieza's look using some wild bodypaint to portray the original final form of the Shonen villain.
Next Pirates of the Caribbean Movie Is Bringing Back One of Original Writers According to Jerry Bruckenheimer
Pirates of the Caribbean producer Jerry Bruckheimer says that one of the series' original writers is coming back for the next movie. Comicbook.com's Chris Killian spoke to him for Top Gun: Maverick and they had to address getting back on the seven seas. "I've very excited, it's going to be terrific," Bruckheimer began. "We're just working on the screenplay. One of the original writers, Ted Elliot, is helping write it. He has a great command of the characters." So, with a couple of familiar faces in tow, Disney presses on with another entry in the beloved franchise. It's been years since the last installment. But, as Maverick proves, audiences will hunker down for a familiar world if the story is told right. A lot of fans are wondering what shape the movie will take without Johnny Depp attached. But, a reinvigoration might be in order after so much time has passed.
Wizards of the Coast Announces One D&D, Which Includes Dungeons & Dragons Digital Tabletop
Wizards of the Coast has formally announced its plans for the future of Dungeons & Dragons, with the launch of One D&D. One D&D is a three-prong initiative to support Dungeons & Dragons players, providing players with a single digital outlet for the game. One D&D will include the actual Dungeons & Dragons game itself, which will receive updated Core Rulebooks in 2024, along with two digital platforms. The first platform is D&D Beyond, which Wizards purchased earlier this year and has already used to launch exclusive official content for users. The second platform is Dungeons & Dragons Digital, a virtual tabletop service powered by Unreal Engine that will be used to enhance digital play. Not only will Dungeons & Dragons Digital support official adventures through pre-made scenario maps and virtual tabletop pieces, players will also be able to customize miniatures as well.
Fortnite and Destiny 2 Reportedly Crossing Over With Each Other
Fortnite and Destiny 2 are reportedly crossing over with each other, meaning both games will receive skins and content from the other title. Both Fortnite and Destiny 2 are some of the biggest live service games out there. Epic Games has been supporting Fortnite with massive new content drops on a regular basis from skins to grand-scale events that disrupt the entire way the game is seen. It's a really unique experience and one that has continued to evolve for half a decade. Bungie was one of the first developers in the console space to truly imagine a modern live service game, as Destiny was expected to have a "10 year plan", though it kind of crumbled when the developer created Destiny 2 which may be more in line with that initial vision.
Dragon Ball Super Manga to Take Extended Hiatus Before Next Arc
Dragon Ball Super has finally ended the long running Granolah the Survivor arc of the series, but the manga will be taking an extended hiatus before the next arc of the series can fully begin! It was announced earlier this year that not only would the Granolah the Survivor arc be ending some time this year, but the next arc would kick off this year too. Then with the newest chapter of the series, it was revealed that the intense slate of fights against the Heeters has ended. But it was certainly in a way that many fans did not expect to see play out.
Wendy's Crosses Over With Demon Slayer Via Wild Anime Reference
Wendy's has had its fair share of crossover with popular pop culture franchises in the past, with one of the most notable being Adult Swim's Rick And Morty. Now, the fast food establishment has made a major anime crossover, diving into the world of Demon Slayer by sharing a hilarious new take on Nezuko from the Shonen series. With anime becoming a big ticket item here in the West, it's no surprise that more companies are diving into the medium.
Made in Abyss Season 2 Shocks Fans With Its Most Disturbing Episode Yet
Made in Abyss is back with its new season, and of course, the show's return is as dark as ever. Despite its cute visuals, the anime is one of the bleakest out there. Of course, season two wasn't about to fall short of expectations, and its episodes to date have been dark as promised. But this week, Made in Abyss toed over the line with its most disturbing episode to date.
Dormant PlayStation Game Potentially Getting New Sequel for PS5
A dormant PlayStation-published game that was originally released on PS3, PS4, and PS Vita looks like it will finally be getting a new sequel on PS5. For the most part, Sony has opted to remain incredibly quiet about many of its upcoming plans for one reason or another. While titles like The Last of Us Part 1 and God of War Ragnarok are set to launch in the coming months, we still don't have a larger picture of what PlayStation could be doing with its first-party games. Fortunately, that picture may have just become a bit more clear thanks to a new leak that has come about.
Chainsaw Man Cliffhanger Shows What Kind of Hero Denji Wants to Be
Chainsaw Man has finally brought Denji into the center of the action with Part 2 of the series, and the cliffhanger from the newest chapter of the series is showing what kind of hero Denji really wants to be. The second part of Tatsuki Fujimoto's original manga series began its run earlier this Summer with the surprising twist of not having Denji being involved for its first few chapters. Instead fans were first introduced to a new main lead, Asa Mitaka, who was thrown into this world of devils and possessed by a powerful one herself, the War Devil (who wants to have a full on war with Denji in the future).
Dungeons & Dragons Proposes Big Changes to Natural 20s
Wizards of the Coast is looking to make some major changes to how a Natural 20 dice roll works in Dungeons & Dragons. Yesterday, Wizards of the Coast released the first playtest packet for One D&D, a new "backwards compatible" version of Dungeons & Dragons due out in 2024. The playtest material covered character building options for race and backgrounds, and it also contained a glossary where many more proposed changes could be found. One major revision being considered is how "Natural 20s", that is a roll of 20 on a d20 roll, works both in and out of combat.
Xbox Series S Deal Offers Some Fantastic Games For Free
There is a pretty fantastic deal going on right now for the Xbox Series S that includes a combination of a discount on the console itself and a free game with some big AAA options. If you're not not dead set on a PS5 or Xbox Series X but you are interested in playing some next gen games and / or getting into Game Pass, this is something you won't want to miss.
Diablo 4 Reveals Monetization Plans
Blizzard has today revealed how monetization practices will work in Diablo 4 when the game launches next year. In recent months, the Diablo series as a whole has been under fire from fans following some troublesome in-game purchase options in the mobile title Diablo Immortal. Luckily, Blizzard has now stressed that the monetization schemes seen in Immortal won't be similar to what is seen in Diablo 4.
Pokemon Sword and Shield's Free Victini Giveaway Is Live
Pokemon Sword and Shield players have a short window to get their free Victini. Today, The Pokemon Company kicked off its Pokemon World Championship by giving away a Victini, a Pokemon associated with victory, for this weekend over. Players can use the code W0RLD22V1CT0RY in Pokemon Sword and Shield to get their free Victini. This Victini comes with the moves V-Create, Zen Headbutt, Work Up, and Flame Charge and comes holding a Starf Berry. This marks the first time that Victini has been available to obtain in Pokemon Sword and Shield outside of transferring an existing Victini in through Pokemon Home. A special Sinistea holding a Moo Moo Milk will also be sent to players who attend the Pokemon World Championships in person. The Victini code will only be good through this Sunday and can be redeemed through the Mystery Gift menu in Pokemon Sword and Shield.
WWE's New Trademark Might Be Bayley, Dakota Kai, and Iyo Sky's New Faction Name
It seems like we might finally have the official name for Bayley, Iyo Sky, and Dakota Kai's new faction, which debuted earlier this year at WWE SummerSlam. This is courtesy of WWE's newest trademark filing, though it also seems to have been referenced by Dakota Kai on social media as well. The filing from WWE (via Fightful) is for Damage CTRL, and it applies to wrestling exhibitions and performances by professional wrestlers and entertainers through broadcast media, TV, Radio, and the internet. Kai also referenced Damage Control in a recent tweet, so this could very well be their official WWE name moving forward.
Dragon Ball Super: Everything We Know About Frieza's New Form
Frieza is back and no one in the universe is safe. While the alien tyrant has always been a thorn in the side of the Z-Fighters, it seems that the latest chapter of Dragon Ball Super has transformed the Shonen antagonist into the strongest being in the universe. With Frieza making a comeback, now is the perfect time to explain his new transformation and how he was able to overtake Goku and Vegeta in the power department.
Bethesda Makes 2 Elder Scrolls Games Absolutely Free
To coincide with QuakeCon 2022, Bethesda has announced that it's giving away two different entries in the Elder Scrolls franchise for no cost whatsoever. In a time where many fans simply have to continue waiting for The Elder Scrolls 6 to finally release, some have started returning to older installments in the series to help make that wait a bit easier. Luckily, if you're someone who is also looking to do this, you can now snag the first two games in the franchise without having to spend a dime.
Dragon Ball Super Features Its Most Gruesome Death to Date
Black Frieza made his first appearance in the latest chapter of Dragon Ball Super, with the alien despot becoming a far bigger threat than we've ever seen before. With the return of the major anime antagonist, the Shonen series sees one of the most gruesome deaths of the series to date, as the Granolah The Survivor Arc comes to a close. With this week seeing the release of Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, it's a big time to be a fan of the Z-Fighters.
Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero's North American Box Office Run Powers Up
Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero has officially hit theaters in North America, allowing fans in the West to finally witness the battle between Gohan, Piccolo, and the Red Ribbon Army. With the new film in the Shonen franchise taking the spotlight off Goku and Vegeta, it would seem that the movie's first day at the box office has brought in some serious cash flow, so much so that it might just take the top spot for this weekend's box office.
Dragon Ball Z Fan Short Goes Viral Thanks to Goku's Skills
The battle between Goku and Frieza in Dragon Ball Z remains one of the biggest confrontations in anime history. While the two warriors have fought following their tussle on the planet Namek in Dragon Ball Super, their first fight remains the most popular. Now, one fan animation has gone viral as both the Super Saiyan and the alien responsible for the destruction of the Planet Vegeta trade blows in a stylish way unlike anything seen before in the Dragon Ball series.
Star Wars Jedi: Battle Scars Announced
A new, original story starring the one and only Cal Kestis is on the way as Lucasfilm has announced Star Wars Jedi: Battle Scars, a new novel by author Sam Maggs and published by Del Rey that is set between the events of the video game Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and the upcoming sequel Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. It is set to release on March 7, 2023.
