Augusta, GA

Dirt bike rider dies after striking school bus he tried to pass, Georgia deputies say

By Madeleine List
Columbus Ledger-Enquirer
 4 days ago

A 45-year-old dirt bike rider was killed when he tried to pass a school bus and struck its side, according to a Georgia sheriff’s office.

The school bus was making a left turn at an intersection in Augusta on Aug. 15 when the rider attempted to pass, according to a statement provided to McClatchy News from Richmond County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Caleb Lee.

Officers responded to the scene at 5:07 p.m.

The driver was identified as Melvin Morrison, of Augusta, Richmond County Coroner Mark Bowen told McClatchy News.

Bowen said he pronounced Morrison dead on scene at 5:40 p.m. He died of blunt force trauma.

One student and the bus driver were on board the school bus at the time of the crash, but neither was injured, Lee wrote in an email.

Augusta is about 145 miles east of Atlanta.

