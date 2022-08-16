ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mesquite, TX

Texas teen shot Louisiana boyfriend 4 times because pepper spay didn’t stop him: warrant

By Domingo Ramirez Jr.
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
 4 days ago

A 19-year-old Mesquite woman shot her boyfriend at least four times because she pepper-sprayed his face, but it didn’t stop him from approaching her, she told police.

Myahana Michelle Johnson told a Mesquite detective that she had had struggles with her boyfriend, and she felt trapped with him, according to an arrest warrant affidavit.

But the Mesquite teen told the detective she didn’t realize she had killed her boyfriend after shooting him on Aug. 11, according to the warrant obtained by the Fort Worth Star-Telegram on Tuesday.

Johnson was arrested Saturday and faces a charge of murder in the case.

Her boyfriend was identified as Jabari Walters , 33, of New Orleans, who died at a Dallas hospital on Aug. 12 from multiple gunshot wounds.

The arrest warrant provided these details in the case:

During the day on Aug. 11, Walters was a suspect in two separate cases in Mesquite. In one case, Johnson was a victim, according to the warrant. Details of those cases were not available on Tuesday.

On the night of Aug. 11, a witness told Mesquite detectives that she was in a car eating food when she saw a man later identified as Walters sitting near some stairs at the Tradewinds Apartments in the 3800 block of Anthony Drive in Mesquite.

The witness reported the man walked down the middle of the street and then veered over to a nearby dog park.

At about 11:35 p.m. on Aug. 11, Johnson arrived on Anthony Drive. In an interview with Mesquite detectives after the shooting, she said she managed to get a gun and set up a meeting with Walters in that area.

A friend of Johnson drove her to Anthony Drive and Johnson was a passenger in the car.

A witness said Johnson got out from the passenger side and the driver also exited. The two approached Walters.

Within seconds, the witness said, she heard approximately four gunshots. Johnson and her friend rushed back to the car and drove away.

Walters collapsed to the ground and yelled, “Tee,” as the car drove away from the scene, according to the warrant.

Mesquite police later tracked down the car Johnson was in and called her and her friend for an interview.

Once Johnson finished talking to detectives, she learned that her boyfriend had died from the gunfire, according to the warrant. The teen told police that her friend had taken care of the gun.

Her friend later agreed to talk to police and he also brought along the handgun, according to the warrant.

Comments / 19

Les Cowdrey
4d ago

no means no. but she made the mistake of setting up the meeting with a gun!

Reply
14
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WFAA

Texas man arrested in Dallas area after killing his ex-girlfriend, police say

DESOTO, Texas — An Amarillo man was arrested in the Dallas area on Thursday after police said he shot and killed his ex-girlfriend in her home. The Amarillo Police Department said officers responded at approximately 5:11 a.m. Thursday to the 7200 block of Athens Street near Amarillo for a call about a woman with gunshot wounds. When police arrived, they found 36-year-old Shereena Ann Webster dead at the scene.
AMARILLO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mesquite, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
City
Fort Worth, TX
City
New Orleans, LA
State
Texas State
City
Dallas, TX
State
Louisiana State
City
Mesquite, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
New Orleans, LA
Crime & Safety
City
Star, TX
dallasexpress.com

Texas Woman Arrested for Murder of Louisiana Man

A 19-year-old woman was charged with murder after allegedly fatally shooting a Louisiana man in Mesquite last week. Police said Michelle Myahana Johnson was arrested Saturday in connection with the deadly shooting of Jabari Walters of New Orleans in Mesquite two days prior. Johnson was arrested after a witness told...
MESQUITE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Michelle Johnson#Murder#Violent Crime#The Tradewinds Apartments
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Tiger Seized During Rapper's Arrest at Redbird Home: Officials

A tiger was found at a home in the Redbird community Wednesday where authorities were executing an arrest warrant for the local rap artist known as "Trapboy Freddy," prosecutors confirmed Thursday. About 2 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 2700 block of Meadow Gate Lane to assist U.S. marshals in...
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Dallas police release video of Oak Cliff standoff that ended with 'in-custody' death

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Dallas police are sharing body camera footage from a standoff in Oak Cliff that ended with a man dying in custody.On Wednesday, August 17 just after noon, Gang Unit officers arrived at 221 Starr Street regarding a tip about a wanted suspect and stolen vehicles at the home.Officers knocked on the front door to talk to the people inside. Pablo Ramos, 53, opened the door before immediately shutting and locking it.Police called for backup and when more officers arrived, they ordered everyone inside the home to exit. Six people left, including Johnny Hernandez, 28, and Angel Marquez,...
DALLAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Juvenile Accused of Killing Man Outside Dallas Costco Indicted by Grand Jury

A 16-year-old accused of robbing and killing 60-year-old Ali Elbanna outside a Dallas Costco last year has been indicted by a Dallas County grand jury. Police said Cameron Range, who turns 17 this month, was the gunman in the armed robbery that took Elbanna's life. Our partners at KRLD said the grand jury returned indictments of capital murder and three counts of aggravated robbery.
DALLAS, TX
WSB Radio

Agents serving arrest warrant find tiger cub in Dallas home

DALLAS — Police and federal agents serving an arrest warrant in Texas were shocked to discover a tiger cub inside a home. The Dallas Police Department confirmed in an email that its officers were assisting the U.S. Marshals Service in serving a warrant at a home when they found a tiger in a cage inside.
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

1 suspect at large, 3 arrested in connection to DeSoto homicide

DESOTO, Texas - DeSoto Police arrested and charged three men and are looking for another in connection to the shooting death of a DeSoto man. Theo Stith's body was found in his home on Canyon Place shortly before 2 a.m. on July 15. 20-year-old Deharvian Arthur of Arlington, 23-year-old Xavier...
DESOTO, TX
fox4news.com

Headbutt kills Fort Worth man, son-in-law charged

FORT WORTH, Texas - A 38-year-old man is facing charges after allegedly killing his father-in-law by headbutting him in a Fort Worth bar. The deadly attack happened this past Friday at Woody’s Tavern on Bryant Irvin Road. According to an arrest warrant affidavit, John Birdwell was at the bar...
FORT WORTH, TX
dpdbeat.com

Homicide on Skillman Street

On August 17, 2022, at approximately 12:44 p.m., Dallas Police responded to a crash in the 9200 block of Skillman Street. The preliminary investigation determined when officers arrived they found the driver of the vehicle, Marlyn Gillespie, 18, had been shot several times. Dallas Fire and Rescue responded and took the victim to a local hospital where he died.
DALLAS, TX
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Fort Worth, TX
10K+
Followers
636
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Fort Worth Star-Telegram has quite the history of innovation and public service as it has grown over the years. Its founding publisher, Amon G. Carter Sr., was a renowned booster of Fort Worth and West Texas, with the Star-Telegram sporting the largest circulation of any paper in Texas. In 1922, the paper began the first Fort Worth radio station, WBAP, “We Bring a Program,” and also established the first television station in the southern half of the United States in 1948, and brought in color in 1954. In 1982, the Star-Telegram founded the oldest continually operating online news service in the country, Star-Text. That history of innovation and service continues today with the production of the most relevant news products serving the interests of Fort Worth and the surrounding area.

 https://www.star-telegram.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy