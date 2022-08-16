Texas teen shot Louisiana boyfriend 4 times because pepper spay didn’t stop him: warrant

A 19-year-old Mesquite woman shot her boyfriend at least four times because she pepper-sprayed his face, but it didn’t stop him from approaching her, she told police.

Myahana Michelle Johnson told a Mesquite detective that she had had struggles with her boyfriend, and she felt trapped with him, according to an arrest warrant affidavit.

But the Mesquite teen told the detective she didn’t realize she had killed her boyfriend after shooting him on Aug. 11, according to the warrant obtained by the Fort Worth Star-Telegram on Tuesday.

Johnson was arrested Saturday and faces a charge of murder in the case.

Her boyfriend was identified as Jabari Walters , 33, of New Orleans, who died at a Dallas hospital on Aug. 12 from multiple gunshot wounds.

The arrest warrant provided these details in the case:

During the day on Aug. 11, Walters was a suspect in two separate cases in Mesquite. In one case, Johnson was a victim, according to the warrant. Details of those cases were not available on Tuesday.

On the night of Aug. 11, a witness told Mesquite detectives that she was in a car eating food when she saw a man later identified as Walters sitting near some stairs at the Tradewinds Apartments in the 3800 block of Anthony Drive in Mesquite.

The witness reported the man walked down the middle of the street and then veered over to a nearby dog park.

At about 11:35 p.m. on Aug. 11, Johnson arrived on Anthony Drive. In an interview with Mesquite detectives after the shooting, she said she managed to get a gun and set up a meeting with Walters in that area.

A friend of Johnson drove her to Anthony Drive and Johnson was a passenger in the car.

A witness said Johnson got out from the passenger side and the driver also exited. The two approached Walters.

Within seconds, the witness said, she heard approximately four gunshots. Johnson and her friend rushed back to the car and drove away.

Walters collapsed to the ground and yelled, “Tee,” as the car drove away from the scene, according to the warrant.

Mesquite police later tracked down the car Johnson was in and called her and her friend for an interview.

Once Johnson finished talking to detectives, she learned that her boyfriend had died from the gunfire, according to the warrant. The teen told police that her friend had taken care of the gun.

Her friend later agreed to talk to police and he also brought along the handgun, according to the warrant.