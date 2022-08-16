A tropical disturbance could move into the Gulf this weekend, hurricane forecasters say

There may be a tropical disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico by the weekend, forecasters with the National Hurricane Center in Miami said Tuesday afternoon.

The tropical wave is currently over Nicaragua and is forecast to move over the Bay of Campeche “where an area of low pressure could form on Friday,” the NHC said in its 1 p.m. forecast. “some gradual development is possible while it moves .... over the southwestern Gulf of Mexico through the weekend.”

The chance of tropical formation over the next five days is low at 20%, the NHC said.

If the system does form, the National Weather Service forecast shows the storm moving toward Texas and Mexico. It’s early in the forecast, however, and conditions could change and would be reflected in NWS forecasts later in the week.

The next name on the hurricane list is Danielle.