Minneapolis, MN

Daily Mail

'It's repugnant': Minneapolis school district is slammed by former Republican candidate for governor who says the policy to oust white teachers over black harks back to the discrimination of the 50s and 60s

A former candidate for Minnesota governor compared the deal between the Minneapolis public schools and teachers union - which promotes laying off white teachers ahead of those of color - to racist Jim Crow-era laws. Former Republican candidate Kendall Qualls called the deal 'repugnant' on Fox and Friends this morning,...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
nypressnews.com

White teachers would be laid off first under Minnesota teachers contract

Minneapolis public school teachers of color will have additional job protections this upcoming school year under a new contract that would allow them to keep their jobs in favor of white instructors with more seniority. The labor agreement’s intent was to protect “underrepresented populations” and keep the district’s predominantly white...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Washington Examiner

Minneapolis teachers union's racism against white people should not be tolerated

White teachers are permitted to be discriminated against in a Minneapolis school district, according to a new contract between Minneapolis’s public schools and teachers union. The contract stipulates that the district’s teachers who are not white will be prioritized in case of layoffs. Previously, such decisions were made based on seniority, but this new contract allows that procedure to be ignored.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

U.S. Attorney Luger: Violent crime, gang activity in Minnesota near all-time high

MINNEAPOLIS -- The U.S. Attorney's office says they are starting to see the results of a violent crime crackdown that began in the spring, but said that some violent crimes and gang activities are near an all-time high.U.S. Attorney Andrew Luger was joined Friday morning by federal, state and local law enforcement to talk about arrests and what they've learned. Calling the violent-crime statistics alarming, Luger says law enforcement agencies have learned a lot about changes in criminal behavior. "By their actions, their weapons and their words, violent offenders are displaying an absolute disdain for the law," Luger said.Luger says law...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
mspmag.com

By the Numbers: Guns in Minnesota

As the nation grieved the mass shootings in Buffalo and Uvalde, it also took pause to consider the role easily accessible, assault-style weapons played in the carnage. While new bipartisan gun legislation worked its way through Capitol Hill, we wondered exactly where Minnesota fit on the gun spectrum. As it...
MINNESOTA STATE
fox40jackson.com

‘Defund the police’ advocate Ilhan Omar’s city experiences sharp increase in majority of crimes, data shows

This is the first part of a Fox News Digital series about ‘defund the police’ politicians and crime in the areas they represent. ‘Defund the police’ supporter Rep. Ilhan Omar’s city is experiencing a sharp increase in most crimes, data shows. The spike comes just one year after she backed a failed campaign to dismantle and replace the Minneapolis Police Department.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
fox9.com

Minnesota’s best bread bakery is …

Food & Wine Magazine has named Baker’s Field Flour & Bread the best bread in Minnesota. The bakery and milling operation is located in the Food Building in Northeast Minneapolis. The flour is milled fresh daily and sold in Twin Cities coops and grocery stores like Kowalski’s. You can also buy fresh bread at Kieran’s Kitchen & Market in the Food Building.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Man seriously hurt after a shootout in south Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS --  A man was critically injured in a shootout Friday afternoon in south Minneapolis.  The Minneapolis Police Department says the shooting happened shortly after 2 p.m. on the 2200 block of 10th Avenue South, in the city's Ventura Village neighborhood.  Responding officers found a man at the scene suffering from "potentially life-threatening" gunshot wounds, police said. Emergency crews brought him to Hennepin Healthcare for treatment. Investigators say it appears the man was walking to his car when he was approached by a group of three men, one of whom pointed a gun at him and demanded his keys and phone.  The man tried to run but one of the men in the group shot at him. The man pulled out a gun and returned fire, but was struck in the exchange.  The group of men fled the area, possibly in a vehicle, police said.Later, a man with gunshot wounds arrived at Abbot Northwestern Hospital in south Minneapolis. Investigators are working to determine if the man, who is expected to survive, was involved in the shootout.  So far, no arrests have been made. The shooting is under investigation. 
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Bring Me The News

Mike Max is out at WCCO Radio

Multiple sources have confirmed to Bring Me The News that Mike Max is out at WCCO Radio. Bring Me The News understands an internal memo was issued to staff at 830 WCCO-AM Tuesday morning informing them of the latest shakeup, with Max departing along with producer Craig "Hammer" Schroepfer. It...
CBS Minnesota

Hopkins man, 25, drowns in northern Minnesota lake

AITKIN, Minn. – The body of a Hopkins man was recovered from a northern Minnesota lake Saturday evening three hours after he fell overboard.The Aitkin County Sheriff's Office says deputies were called to Elm Island Lake in Nordland Township at about 4 p.m. after 25-year-old Daniel Thomas Nelson fell into the water while fishing. One of his friends jumped in to rescue him but the "murky water" made it impossible.Friends told investigators "the victim had been drinking and was sitting on the edge of the boat" without a life jacket when he "suddenly fell into the water."The Crow Wind County Dive team found Nelson just before 8 p.m. with the help of marine electronics, and recovered his body.
HOPKINS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Missing: Sebastion Wolbersen-O'Hara, 15, may be biking from Pine Co. to metro

GRASSTON, Minn. – An east-central Minnesota teen is missing, and authorities believe he may be trying to bike to the Twin Cities.Sebastion Wolbersen-O'Hara, 15, was last seen in his Grasston home Friday at 9 p.m. Authorities say he is traveling without a cellphone. Grasston is located about 70 miles north of the Twin Cities metro area.Wolbersen-O'Hara stands 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs about 130 pounds. He was curly brown hair and brown eyes. Call 911 or the Pine County Sheriff's Office at 320-629-8380 if you have any information on his whereabouts.
GRASSTON, MN
CBS Minnesota

Why don't some people get COVID?

MINNEAPOLIS -- Every so often you run across a "NOVID."Dr. Jill Foster is a pediatric infectious disease specialist at the University of Minnesota Medical School."I think most of them probably did [have COVID-19]," Foster said.She says the NOVID group falls into four categories:1: Genes. This is the smallest group, comprised of people who were born with an immunity to the virus.2: Previous immunity from some other kind of coronavirus.3: People who had an asymptomatic case.4: People who have just been super careful. If you're curious, there is an antibody test you can take to see if you've ever had COVID-19, but Dr. Foster says they're not always reliable.The CDC thinks COVID-19 has infected 70 percent of the U.S. population. But because so many cases are asymptomatic, those numbers could be higher.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Bring Me The News

Man stabbed to death in his Minneapolis home identified

The man stabbed to death by a suspect who broke into his Northeast Minneapolis home has been identified. The Hennepin County Medical Center says 32-year-old Ryan Peterson died from "multiple sharp force injuries" following the attack Friday morning according to the medical report. He was found in the home with a knife in his neck, according to the criminal complaint.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
