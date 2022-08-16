Read full article on original website
knsiradio.com
Black Advocacy Group Challenges New Teacher Agreement Laying Off White Teachers First
(KNSI) — A Black advocacy group is challenging an agreement in a new contract for Minneapolis teachers that say white teachers will be laid off first, regardless of experience and tenure. Kofi Montzka from Take Charge Minnesota says the policy is terrible because “You cannot solve past discrimination with...
'It's repugnant': Minneapolis school district is slammed by former Republican candidate for governor who says the policy to oust white teachers over black harks back to the discrimination of the 50s and 60s
A former candidate for Minnesota governor compared the deal between the Minneapolis public schools and teachers union - which promotes laying off white teachers ahead of those of color - to racist Jim Crow-era laws. Former Republican candidate Kendall Qualls called the deal 'repugnant' on Fox and Friends this morning,...
mprnews.org
Many were denied Minnesota 'hero pay,' advocate says there were barriers
More than 214,000 applications for Minnesota’s “hero pay” were denied. That’s 18 percent of all who applied. While some were issues of duplicates, identity verification or income limits, Matt Riley says the process still had barriers for some communities. Riley, an organizer with CTUL Workers Center,...
nypressnews.com
White teachers would be laid off first under Minnesota teachers contract
Minneapolis public school teachers of color will have additional job protections this upcoming school year under a new contract that would allow them to keep their jobs in favor of white instructors with more seniority. The labor agreement’s intent was to protect “underrepresented populations” and keep the district’s predominantly white...
Announcing dozens of arrests, U.S. Attorney notes rise in 'militaristic' weapons on MN streets
Federal prosecutors and local law enforcement announced Friday that recent raids targeting armed offenders and drug dealers has yielded multiple arrests, and seen dozens of high-powered firearms seized. In a press conference, United States Attorney Andrew Luger said that as well as 35 "high-risk violent offenders" having been charged in...
Washington Examiner
Minneapolis teachers union's racism against white people should not be tolerated
White teachers are permitted to be discriminated against in a Minneapolis school district, according to a new contract between Minneapolis’s public schools and teachers union. The contract stipulates that the district’s teachers who are not white will be prioritized in case of layoffs. Previously, such decisions were made based on seniority, but this new contract allows that procedure to be ignored.
U.S. Attorney Luger: Violent crime, gang activity in Minnesota near all-time high
MINNEAPOLIS -- The U.S. Attorney's office says they are starting to see the results of a violent crime crackdown that began in the spring, but said that some violent crimes and gang activities are near an all-time high.U.S. Attorney Andrew Luger was joined Friday morning by federal, state and local law enforcement to talk about arrests and what they've learned. Calling the violent-crime statistics alarming, Luger says law enforcement agencies have learned a lot about changes in criminal behavior. "By their actions, their weapons and their words, violent offenders are displaying an absolute disdain for the law," Luger said.Luger says law...
Patrick Henry High School in Minneapolis will get new name
Patrick Henry High School in north Minneapolis will soon go by a different name. The Minneapolis Public Schools board voted unanimously on Tuesday to start the process of changing the school's name, something that has been the subject of discussions since 2017. The name comes from an 18th-century Virginia politician...
mspmag.com
By the Numbers: Guns in Minnesota
As the nation grieved the mass shootings in Buffalo and Uvalde, it also took pause to consider the role easily accessible, assault-style weapons played in the carnage. While new bipartisan gun legislation worked its way through Capitol Hill, we wondered exactly where Minnesota fit on the gun spectrum. As it...
fox40jackson.com
‘Defund the police’ advocate Ilhan Omar’s city experiences sharp increase in majority of crimes, data shows
This is the first part of a Fox News Digital series about ‘defund the police’ politicians and crime in the areas they represent. ‘Defund the police’ supporter Rep. Ilhan Omar’s city is experiencing a sharp increase in most crimes, data shows. The spike comes just one year after she backed a failed campaign to dismantle and replace the Minneapolis Police Department.
KAAL-TV
Gov. Walz issues extradition warrant for 2007 shooting suspect arrested in Florida
(ABC 6 News) - Governor Tim Walz announced Wednesday that he issued a warrant for the interstate extradition of shooting suspect Tajiddin Akbar, at the request of Ramsey County Attorney John Choi. Akbar, 34, who is accused of participating in a 2007 drive-by shooting in St. Paul, was apprehended in...
On the lam since 2007, suspect in MN murder case arrested in Florida
A murder suspect on the lam since 2007 will return to Minnesota and face trial after being arrested last week in Florida. Gov. Tim Walz announced the arrest on Wednesday and said an interstate extradition warrant has been issued for the suspect, Tajiddin Akbar, at the request of Ramsey County Attorney John Choi.
fox9.com
Minnesota’s best bread bakery is …
Food & Wine Magazine has named Baker’s Field Flour & Bread the best bread in Minnesota. The bakery and milling operation is located in the Food Building in Northeast Minneapolis. The flour is milled fresh daily and sold in Twin Cities coops and grocery stores like Kowalski’s. You can also buy fresh bread at Kieran’s Kitchen & Market in the Food Building.
Man seriously hurt after a shootout in south Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS -- A man was critically injured in a shootout Friday afternoon in south Minneapolis. The Minneapolis Police Department says the shooting happened shortly after 2 p.m. on the 2200 block of 10th Avenue South, in the city's Ventura Village neighborhood. Responding officers found a man at the scene suffering from "potentially life-threatening" gunshot wounds, police said. Emergency crews brought him to Hennepin Healthcare for treatment. Investigators say it appears the man was walking to his car when he was approached by a group of three men, one of whom pointed a gun at him and demanded his keys and phone. The man tried to run but one of the men in the group shot at him. The man pulled out a gun and returned fire, but was struck in the exchange. The group of men fled the area, possibly in a vehicle, police said.Later, a man with gunshot wounds arrived at Abbot Northwestern Hospital in south Minneapolis. Investigators are working to determine if the man, who is expected to survive, was involved in the shootout. So far, no arrests have been made. The shooting is under investigation.
Mike Max is out at WCCO Radio
Multiple sources have confirmed to Bring Me The News that Mike Max is out at WCCO Radio. Bring Me The News understands an internal memo was issued to staff at 830 WCCO-AM Tuesday morning informing them of the latest shakeup, with Max departing along with producer Craig "Hammer" Schroepfer. It...
Walz prepared to 'immediately extradite' Mall of America shooting suspects
Shamar Alon Lark (left) Rashad Jamal May (right) are wanted in connection with the Aug. 4 shooting at Mall of America. Courtesy of Bloomington Police Department. Gov. Tim Walz said Friday he's prepared to immediately extradite the two suspects arrested Thursday in connection with last week's gunfire inside Mall of America.
Hopkins man, 25, drowns in northern Minnesota lake
AITKIN, Minn. – The body of a Hopkins man was recovered from a northern Minnesota lake Saturday evening three hours after he fell overboard.The Aitkin County Sheriff's Office says deputies were called to Elm Island Lake in Nordland Township at about 4 p.m. after 25-year-old Daniel Thomas Nelson fell into the water while fishing. One of his friends jumped in to rescue him but the "murky water" made it impossible.Friends told investigators "the victim had been drinking and was sitting on the edge of the boat" without a life jacket when he "suddenly fell into the water."The Crow Wind County Dive team found Nelson just before 8 p.m. with the help of marine electronics, and recovered his body.
Missing: Sebastion Wolbersen-O'Hara, 15, may be biking from Pine Co. to metro
GRASSTON, Minn. – An east-central Minnesota teen is missing, and authorities believe he may be trying to bike to the Twin Cities.Sebastion Wolbersen-O'Hara, 15, was last seen in his Grasston home Friday at 9 p.m. Authorities say he is traveling without a cellphone. Grasston is located about 70 miles north of the Twin Cities metro area.Wolbersen-O'Hara stands 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs about 130 pounds. He was curly brown hair and brown eyes. Call 911 or the Pine County Sheriff's Office at 320-629-8380 if you have any information on his whereabouts.
Why don't some people get COVID?
MINNEAPOLIS -- Every so often you run across a "NOVID."Dr. Jill Foster is a pediatric infectious disease specialist at the University of Minnesota Medical School."I think most of them probably did [have COVID-19]," Foster said.She says the NOVID group falls into four categories:1: Genes. This is the smallest group, comprised of people who were born with an immunity to the virus.2: Previous immunity from some other kind of coronavirus.3: People who had an asymptomatic case.4: People who have just been super careful. If you're curious, there is an antibody test you can take to see if you've ever had COVID-19, but Dr. Foster says they're not always reliable.The CDC thinks COVID-19 has infected 70 percent of the U.S. population. But because so many cases are asymptomatic, those numbers could be higher.
Man stabbed to death in his Minneapolis home identified
The man stabbed to death by a suspect who broke into his Northeast Minneapolis home has been identified. The Hennepin County Medical Center says 32-year-old Ryan Peterson died from "multiple sharp force injuries" following the attack Friday morning according to the medical report. He was found in the home with a knife in his neck, according to the criminal complaint.
