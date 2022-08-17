ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Biden signs inflation act, hands pen to Manchin

Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago

WASHINGTON, Aug 16 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden on Tuesday signed into law a $430 billion bill that is seen as the biggest climate package in U.S. history, designed to cut domestic greenhouse gas emissions as well as lower prescription drug prices and high inflation.

At a White House event, Biden was joined by Democratic leaders including Senator Joe Manchin of West Virginia, whose support was crucial to passage of the Inflation Reduction Act along party lines, after he blockaded much larger measures pushed by the White House.

"Joe, we never had a doubt," Biden said of Manchin. Biden later handed Manchin the pen he used to sign the legislation.

Manchin called the legislation a "balanced bill".

Biden used the signing to criticize Republicans. Democrats hope to capitalize on a string of legislative victories in congressional midterm elections in November and roll out inflation act ad campaigns. read more

"In this historic moment, Democrats sided with the American people and every single Republican sided with the special interests," said Biden. "Every single Republican in Congress voted against this bill."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26ETsT_0hJZCeYy00

The legislation to fight climate change and lower prescription drug prices aims to cut domestic greenhouse gas emissions. It will also allow Medicare to negotiate lower drug prices for the elderly and ensure that corporations and the wealthy pay the taxes they owe.

Democrats say it will help combat inflation by reducing the federal deficit. Rating agencies and independent economists agree but say the results will take years. read more

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, who was also present at the bill signing, said Biden knew when to stay away from the negotiations and allow them to play out.

"He knew precisely when to step in and when to let negotiations play out. He knew when to use the bully pulpit and when to bring people together away from the spotlight. He made sure we never lost our focus on climate."

Republicans criticized the legislation for doing little to lower prices. Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell said the new law will have the opposite impact.

"Democrats robbed Americans last year by spending our economy into record inflation. This year, their solution is to do it a second time. The partisan bill President Biden signed into law today means higher taxes, higher energy bills, and aggressive IRS audits," he said, referring to the Internal Revenue Service.

Reporting by Nandita Bose and Steve Holland; Editing by Leslie Adler, Heather Timmons and Lisa Shumaker

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 534

Kathy Brackett-Mogan
4d ago

Cap drugs at $2000 at year ? That’s a lot of money, see big average American get about $1200 a month for ssi, the illegals get better coverage

Reply(76)
241
Donna York
4d ago

Well this includes taxes on the middle class again. As usual by the time they finish all their spending there won't be anyone who can afford anything!. 401k in the toilet, food is outrageous, rent is outrageous, interest rates continue to go up so housing for anyone wanting to purchase will soon be gone too, gas is still too high, even though it's cone down some, it will rise again after elections. EV's being pushed even though there is no plan on how this is supposed to be supported. Batteries are more than most cars cost, electric grid will not support EVs, they can't even keep the electric on when a storm hits. Cars are outrageous and supplies including the chips for cars cannot be found. a 3 year old car used, now cost more than a brand new car did 3 years ago. Add to that the extra 4500 that car dealers are now adding on top of MSRP sticker and then taxes on top of that add an addition 10k on almost every car above sticker price.

Reply(14)
231
Guest
3d ago

The party’s over, turn out the lights! The democrat communist have finally destroyed the United States. It will be slow but deliberate. Inflation will continue while rising. Energy costs will soar. Businesses will close, unemployment will skyrocket, and crime will go completely out of control. Get armed, get ready. What you do today may contribute to your survival. Police are calling it quits, district attorneys are letting killers out of jail and protecting criminals. How did this happen? It happened from within and it started in our education system. The system advocated the beauties of socialism and it slammed conservative life. It drove society away from God. It made odd things normal; like deciding you weren’t a woman when you were. The society rotted from within, allowing the democrat communist to thrive politically. Sad.

Reply(12)
203
IN THIS ARTICLE
