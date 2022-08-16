Read full article on original website
55 layoffs announced at Cedar Rapids Transamerica facility
Aegon has announced it will be eliminating 55 employees at the Cedar Rapids Transamerica facility. Workers were notified on Wednesday that positions would be cut by December 31st. Transamerica's parent company Aegon says it will be using a third party for its IT services help desk. In addition on Wednesday,...
Property Holders Ltd.'s Nuisance Designation faces challenges
Cedar Rapids — Friday afternoon, Property Holders Ltd released a statement regarding the nuisance designation of the property at 1748 C Ave NE. On Wednesday, August 17th, a Writ of Certiorari was filed in district court by the Tom Riley Law Firm on behalf of Property Holders Ltd. The...
Camp Courageous' 43rd Annual Pineapple Gala a big hit
Cedar Rapids — Camp Courageous hosted it's 43rd Annual Pineapple Gala Friday evening at the downtown DoubleTree Convention Center in Cedar Rapids. A small group of parents started the camp in 1972 on donations with 211 campers first served in 1974 in a summer program. 50 years later, the...
Sleep in Heavenly Peace nonprofit builds 80 beds for kids in Linn County
On Friday the The Linn County chapter of Sleep in Heavenly Peace teamed up with volunteers from General mills to build about 80 beds for kids in need Linn County. Each bed was built on site in Marion and delivered by the group to the kids. The group says 1...
Iowa City bus routes changing course, for now
Iowa City — Friday night, the City of Iowa City (IC) announced three of it's bus routes will detour due to the closure of Washington Street. The following IC bus routes will undergo temporary detours:. 2-Court Street. 9-Towncrest. 1-South Iowa City. These detours are due to sanitary sewer work...
Second village planning for Windham will be held August 29
Johnson County, Iowa – The second meeting to help create a village plan and set a village boundary for Windham will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Aug. 29, at Renee’s Roadhouse, 1747 Black Diamond Road SW. Area residents, property owners and any interested persons are welcome to attend the meeting to share ideas and ask questions.
Iowa City Public Library Bookmobile is on break
Iowa City — Friday night, Iowa City Public Library (ICPL) announced it's Bookmobile will not be in service for six days. The bookmobile will be undergoing scheduled maintenance. If you have holds to pick up on the Bookmobile, those items will be available at the Downtown Library from for...
Servolution serves kids with screenings and school supplies
Coralville — Five days until the first day of school for a lot of kids in eastern Iowa, and more than 100 got a pre-first day dental screening Wednesday evening at the Coralville LIFEchurch. The dental screenings were just part of the back to school event. The event, Servolution,...
TRAFFIC ALERT: New I-380 SB to I-80 EB flyover ramp set to open
The new I-380 southbound to I-80 eastbound flyover ramp is set to open Friday morning. The existing I-380 southbound to I-80 eastbound loop will be closing permanently. Drivers on I-380 southbound will be utilizing a new, elevated bridge as they head to I-80 eastbound. With the opening of the new...
Independence PD respond to US Cellular burglary
Independence — Friday morning, the Independence Police responded to a report of a burglary at US Cellular Appliance Plus in the 1200 block of 3rd Avenue SE. Suspects used force to gain entry to the business and remove distinct items. US Cellular Appliance Plus is working with law enforcement...
Solon hopes to wipe away memory of 2021 finale
SOLON, Iowa — After a perfect regular season in 2021, Solon's football team was eliminated from the playoffs in a 42-0 semifinal loss to BHRV. And this year the Spartans are hoping to take their season a step farther.
Mount Mercy and Linn-Mar launch new teacher & paraeducator program
Marion — Orientation for Mount Mercy University (MMU) and Linn-Mar High School's (LMHS) new program took place Thursday evening at LMHS. MMU and LMHS' partnership will provide opportunities for current high school students and adults, allowing them to earn a paraeducator certificate and associates degree. The program also allows...
Marion man recovering after semi accident in Bremer County
The Bremer County Sheriff's Office says it was called out to a semi accident on Highway 218 on Thursday at 4:49pm. The Sheriff's Office says 30-year-old Alexander Bleeker of Marion lost control of the semi he was driving neat Exit 198. The semi, carrying a large piece of equipment, went...
Marion continues to build culture in 2022
MARION, Iowa — Coming off of a 1-and-8 season, the Marion football team is in the process of building a new culture within the program. The Wolves haven't enjoyed a winning record since 2017, and look for further success with star Alex Mota moving from QB to wide receiver.
Kinnick Stadium begins preparing for Clash at Kinnick kick off
Iowa City — Kinnick Stadium began preparations for Clash at Kinnick Thursday afternoon in Iowa City. It'll be the third game ever inside the home of the Hawkeyes, and the first since the 1972 state championships. John Bacon, Iowa City High School Principal, spoke with Iowa's News Now to...
Luka Garza returns to eastern Iowa to host Skills Camp
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Hawkeye legend Luka Garza returned to eastern Iowa on Wednesday, hosting a skills camp for young basketball players in the area. Garza is hosting three camps this week; the others being in Urbandale and Davenport.
CRPD calls for witnesses, security cam footage after woman struck by bullet in her home
Cedar Rapids — Cedar Rapids police responded to a shots fired call in the 1500 block of Bever Avenue SE late Thursday afternoon. According to a press release from CRPD Thursday evening, a female victim was hit by an errant bullet while inside her home. The woman was taken...
Independence man facing child endangerment charges
An Independence man is facing a dozen counts of child endangerment after alleging choking and attacking two kids on a number of occasions, and even threatening to hit them so hard, they'd die. Adam Nichols is being held on $50,000 bond. New court records show most of the alleged attacks...
Two-A-Days: IC Liberty looks to charge up in year two under James Harris
The old adage goes: "It's not how you start, it's how your finish." For Iowa City Liberty, that was a positive in 2021 as the Lightning won three of their final four games after an 0-5 start in head coach James Harris' first season. Heading into year two of Harris'...
