Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Back-to-School Time is Starting in the Treasure ValleyJason ProvencioBoise, ID
Saying "I Do?" This Hotel Gave Away Wedding Packages to 10 CouplesMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Boise, ID
Cities Where Rich Out-of-Towners Have Driven Up Home PricesDaniella CressmanAustin, TX
Three Great Burger Places in IdahoAlina AndrasIdaho State
Idaho mother sentenced to 18 years for murder of her infantLavinia ThompsonAda County, ID
Related
tncontentexchange.com
Update: Only one injured in two separate crashes on I-84 Thursday afternoon
NEW PLYMOUTH — Two separate crashes in the same area of milepost 9, Exit 3 on Interstate 84 near New Plymouth on Thursday afternoon caused the westbound lanes to be fully or partially closed until about 8:42 p.m. that night. According to Aaron Snell, communications director for Idaho State...
Man dies after stabbing at Boise Bench home
BOISE, Idaho — One man is dead and another is in jail on suspicion of second-degree murder after a stabbing at a home on South Orchard Street near West Franklin Road in Boise. Officers found an injured man when responding to a call for service at the home at...
eastidahonews.com
Man on tractor dies after crashing into canal following medical emergency, police say
The following is a news release from Idaho State Police. Idaho State Police are investigating a single-vehicle crash that occurred on Wednesday at approximately 2:42 p.m., on Rosenau Road near Stout Road in Latah County. A Peterbilt tractor, driven by a 71-year-old male from Boise, was traveling southbound on Rosenau...
Post Register
Boise man killed in crash in Latah County
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — A 71-year-old Boise man died Wednesday following a semi-truck crash. Idaho State Police says the driver was heading south on Rosenau Road in Latah County when the semi went off the road and hit a drainage canal near Stout Road. ISP says troopers believe he suffered a medical emergency that led to the crash.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Medical Emergency Suspected as Initial Cause of Fatal Tractor Accident in Latah County
LATAH COUNTY - On Wednesday, August 17, 2022 at approximately 2:42 p.m., the Idaho State Police were notified of a single-vehicle crash involving a tractor on Rosenau Road near Stout Road east of Genesee in Latah County. According to the ISP, a 71-year-old man from Boise, ID was traveling southbound...
Man suffered medical emergency before deadly Idaho crash, ISP says
LATAH COUNTY, Idaho — A 71-year-old man from Boise died after a truck crash Wednesday afternoon near Genesee in rural Latah County. Idaho State Police said the man was driving a Peterbilt tractor hauling items for delivery on Rosenau Road when the truck left the roadway and hit a drainage canal near Stout Road. According to a news release from the ISP Region 2 office in Lewiston, investigating officers suspect the driver experienced a medical emergency before going off the road.
kmvt
UPDATE: ISP cancels Endangered Missing Person Alert
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — UPDATE (3:55 p.m.) Charles Kirby Hammond Jr. has been located safely. ORIGINAL STORY: The Idaho State Police has issued an Endangered Missing Person Alert on behalf of the Canyon County Sheriff’s Office. Please be on the lookout for:. CHARLES KIRBY HAMMOND JR. Last...
ISP: Boise Trucker May Have Suffered Medical Emergency Before Fatal Crash
GENESEE, Idaho (KLIX)-A truck driver from Boise died in a crash near Genesee on Thursday afternoon. According to Idaho State Police, its suspected the 71-year-old man may have had a medical emergency just before his Peterbilt semi-truck went off Rosenau Road and into a canal at around 2:42 p.m. The driver was not wearing a seat belt and died at the scene. The crash remains under investigation.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Post Register
Boise PD: Man on bicycle exposes himself to child
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Do you recognize the man in the above photo?. Boise Police says the suspect exposed himself to a child near N. Avenger Lane in Boise at about 6:30 p.m. on Aug. 5. Officers responded to the scene but were unable to locate him. The suspect...
Idaho State Police investigating fatal tractor crash in Lewiston
LEWISTON, Idaho — Idaho State Police (ISP) are investigating a fatal tractor crash that took the life of a 71-year-old man in Lewiston. According to ISP, the incident occurred on Aug. 17, 2022 around 2:42 p.m. on Rosenau Road in Latah County. The 71-year-old victim from Boise, Idaho was traveling southbound in a Peterbilt tractor before leaving the roadway and hitting a drainage canal.
cityofnampa.us
Midland and Lake Lowell Intersection Now Reopened!
The Midland Boulevard and Lake Lowell Avenue intersection reopened today, August 19, as a fully operational signalized intersection. Although the intersection is open, there are a few final details that need to occur until the project is fully completed. During the next week, drivers can expect intermittent lane shifts, temporary...
AOL Corp
Brief armed standoff in Star ends. Ada County Sheriff’s Office says man surrendered
Ada County sheriff’s deputies responded to a house in Star on Wednesday afternoon where a man with a gun had barricaded himself inside. Crisis negotiators convinced the man to surrender after a brief standoff, according to tweets from the Ada County Sheriff’s Office. The house is located on Capella Street.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Post Register
Fruitland Police teams up with Washington State Patrol to find Michael Vaughan
FRUITLAND, Idaho (CBS2) — The Fruitland Police Department and the Idaho Missing Persons Clearinghouse are working together with the Washington State's Homeward Bound program to find Michael Vaughan. The Homeward Bound Project uses semi-trailers that travel across North America in hopes of generating leads to help find missing children.
celebsbar.com
Shocking Development In Missing Hiker Case After 8 Years!
A missing persons case just went from cold to hot… but is the new evidence that was found two states away actually encouraging?. Or even scarier? David Alford was last seen in Idaho back in 2014. He was headed out on a hike, says his big sister, Analee Reseigh — who was the last known person to see him before he vanished.
Family, friends come together in court to support victim of stabbing
CANYON COUNTY, Idaho — Nearly 60 people gathered in a Canyon County courtroom on Wednesday to see Wyatt Cunningham, a man who pleaded guilty to aggravated battery for stabbing a young woman, be sentenced to 15 years in prison. “Every time I close my eyes, I see his face,”...
Boise Fire crew injuries have increased this year
BOISE, Idaho — House and structure fires can happen quickly and the biggest reasons according to Boise Fire Department’s Division Chief, Mike Bisagno, come down to housekeeping and maintenance issues. House fires can happen to anyone and in the midst of the chaos, Bisagno said people tend to...
Emergency agencies and volunteers take part in disaster exercise at the Boise Airport
BOISE, Idaho — On Thursday, people near the Boise Airport may have seen a large emergency presence as multiple agencies and volunteers completed a full-scale disaster exercise. The staged scenario was prepared in accordance with Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) rules and regulations, involving multiple emergency response agencies and nearly...
Driver in rollover crash at Fairview and Curtis in Boise
BOISE, Idaho — Boise Police, Boise Fire and Ada County Paramedics responded to a rollover crash Thursday night at the intersection of Fairview Avenue and Curtis Road. According to Ada County Dispatch, a call about the crash went out at 10:40 p.m. One man was extricated from a vehicle. Information about his condition has not yet been released.
Post Register
20-year-old Nampa woman gets life in prison after killing man inside hotel room
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — A 20-year-old Nampa woman could spend the rest of her life in prison after a deadly shooting inside a hotel room almost two years ago. The Ada County Prosecutor's Office says Eava June-McCarthy will have to serve a minimum of 18 years in prison before she's eligible for parole.
KIVI-TV
West Nile virus detected in Canyon County mosquitoes
MIDDLETON, Idaho — West Nile virus was detected in mosquitoes collected by the Canyon County Mosquito Abatement District (CCMAD) Thursday near Middleton. Canyon County is the fifth Treasure Valley county reporting positive mosquitoes. Canyon county has tested more than 750 mosquito pools this season, with Thursday's poll being the first to test positive.
Comments / 0