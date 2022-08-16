ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

98.7 WFGR

How Cool: “Rosie The Riveter” Was Based On A Woman From Michigan

When the United States entered World War Two in 1941 men from all across America left their families and jobs behind as they shipped out overseas. Many Women stepped out of the home and rolled up their sleeves to help with the war effort. Rosie The Riveter was created to represent these women who worked in factories and shipyards during World War II.
98.7 WFGR

Zipper Merge Leads To Road Rage Incident On I-196

The zipper merge is something we in West Michigan have mixed feelings about, as in we hate having to do it. But it's not worth violence. The zipper merge one lane squeeze along the Ford Freeway (I-196) from Zeeland to Grandville is the source of a lot of discontentment among West Michigan drivers, but as tempers soar, it's probably a good idea to take a breath before reacting.
98.7 WFGR

WATCH: Did Michigan Couple Capture Disembodied Voice In Cemetery?

The Ick Factor is made up of a husband and wife team that don't exactly have typical jobs. Kari is a Mortician and Josh is a Crematory Operator. Some people may think they are a bit Icky because of their work. But they are hopeful others will see how "normal" people who work in death care really are, as they have their own YouTube series where they investigate specific sites and revisit some haunted history around the state. They also investigated haunted sights to see if they can pick anything abnormal up, and they may have done just that, with a video they recently posted while exploring a Hartford, MI cemetery:
98.7 WFGR

Things To Do This Weekend: August 12-14, 2022

You are not allowed to say "I'm Bored" this weekend. We have put together 19 different events going on around the West Michigan area over the next couple of days. There will be music, carnivals, festivals, cars, movies, beer, surfing, and even a giant slip-n-slide. Get out there and enjoy the weekend!
98.7 WFGR

98.7 WFGR

ABOUT

98.7 WFGR plays the greatest hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Rapids, Michigan.

