Is It Illegal To Move Your Car After An Accident In Michigan?
One of the worst things that can happen to anyone is to get into a car accident. Even a 'simple' fender bender can cause a lot of stress, and that includes what to do when you're on the scene. Do you keep your car where it was when you're in...
Where is the Biggest Home in Michigan? Not Too Far and It’s Amazing!
We have some stunning homes here is West Michigan that most of us can only dream about. Multiple bedrooms, bathroom, rec rooms, pools, 5,8, 10,000 square feet of space, the whole nine yards. But, how would you like to live in a 32,000 square foot home? It's not for sale, but it is amazing.
Have You Visited This Lake Michigan Beach Ranked One of the Best ‘Secret’ Beaches in the U.S.?
Well, I guess the secret is out... Although, for most of us Michiganders it's NOT a secret that we've got some of the best beaches in the country!. One of our glorious beaches in Northern Michigan is getting national attention as one of the top twenty "secret" beaches in the country.
Check Out Some of West Michigan’s Best Viewing Spots for Fall Foliage
The second I feel that cool crisp breeze blow through the air as summer starts to wind down, I’m ready to sip pumpkin spice lattes, pick apples, and enjoy the crunch of fall leaves. One of the best parts of fall in West Michigan is the beautiful evolution of...
Want to See Three States & Canada All in One Place? Check Out Copper Peak in Michigan
If you have been wanting to visit the U.P., this is a great excuse to do so. Located near Ironwood in Michigan's Upper Peninsula, or U.P., Copper Peak is set to be "the world's largest ski jumping hill designated by the International Ski Federation," according to the website. Constructed in...
West Michigan Is Craving Italian Beef Sandwiches Thanks To Hulu’s “The Bear”
Streaming services like Netflix can help drive interest and demand for a product. A great example is The Queens Gambit. The show takes place in a 1950s orphanage, a young girl reveals an astonishing talent for chess and begins an unlikely journey to stardom while grappling with addiction. After that...
Early West Michigan Winter Forecasts Calling For Lots Of Snow
Is your snow blower in good working condition? You may need it this winter. The National Weather Service Is Siding With The Farmer's Almanac This Winter. The latest snow prediction models for this coming winter of 2022-23 are showing above average snow falls for most of Michigan. This forecast comes...
How Cool: “Rosie The Riveter” Was Based On A Woman From Michigan
When the United States entered World War Two in 1941 men from all across America left their families and jobs behind as they shipped out overseas. Many Women stepped out of the home and rolled up their sleeves to help with the war effort. Rosie The Riveter was created to represent these women who worked in factories and shipyards during World War II.
Plan Ahead: West Michigan Fairs and Festivals August 16-31
It is the final couple of weeks of summer, but that doesn't mean things are slowing down when it comes to fair and festivals in the West Michigan area. In the next two weeks, we have almost 20 different events happening before the end of summer. Wednesday, August 17-Saturday, August...
Zipper Merge Leads To Road Rage Incident On I-196
The zipper merge is something we in West Michigan have mixed feelings about, as in we hate having to do it. But it's not worth violence. The zipper merge one lane squeeze along the Ford Freeway (I-196) from Zeeland to Grandville is the source of a lot of discontentment among West Michigan drivers, but as tempers soar, it's probably a good idea to take a breath before reacting.
Fact or Fiction: Michigan Has Not One, But Two Native Cactus Species
Growing up and spending most of my life in Michigan I thought I knew a lot about the Mitten state. But I recently learned something that blew my mind. Michigan has not one, but two native cactus species. Did You Know Michigan Has Not One But Two Native Cactus Species.
TikTok’s Recommendations For Where You Should Eat in Michigan
TikTok has become a viable source for finding great places and great food to try. Here are some of the recommendations that I have found for restaurants throughout Michigan. Starting off strong, with the recall of the CapriSun drinks, adults will love these Adult Capri Suns at Browndog in Northville.
35 Years Ago 156 People Died In Michigan’s Deadliest Plane Crash
Tuesday, August 16th, 2022 marks 35 years since Northwest flight 255 bound for Arizona from Detroit crashed moments after taking off. This is a look back to Michigan's deadliest plane crash. (Some images and videos in this story might not be appropriate for young kids) 35 Years Ago 155 People...
Come inside! Michigan’s first luxury treehouse resort is finally open
When you were growing up, you might have had a treehouse built in your backyard. Or, like me, you wished you had a treehouse in your backyard. The treehouse was the one place you can escape life and live in your own fantasies. Well, now you can experience a luxury...
WATCH: Did Michigan Couple Capture Disembodied Voice In Cemetery?
The Ick Factor is made up of a husband and wife team that don't exactly have typical jobs. Kari is a Mortician and Josh is a Crematory Operator. Some people may think they are a bit Icky because of their work. But they are hopeful others will see how "normal" people who work in death care really are, as they have their own YouTube series where they investigate specific sites and revisit some haunted history around the state. They also investigated haunted sights to see if they can pick anything abnormal up, and they may have done just that, with a video they recently posted while exploring a Hartford, MI cemetery:
Feel Like You’re Living ‘Home Alone’ With This Michigan Mansion Up For Sale
This massive Michigan mansion will have you screaming, "Kevin!!!" At first glance, I totally thought it was the McCallister home from the classic 1990 Christmas movie. You almost expect the wet bandits to pop up when scrolling through the photos! (Check out the inside and outside of the house in the gallery below!)
Let’s Take a Hike! Here Are the Best Hiking or Walking Trails in West Michigan
This past weekend, I did something I am extremely proud of. I went on a long walking trail... Yes, it may seem simple and mundane. However, doing things like this is not easy for me to do alone. Thankfully, I was able to find a few walking and hiking trails...
Bring A Blanket, Lake Michigan Temperatures Are Plummeting Below Average For This Time of Year
Last weekend felt a little cooler than average, but it wasn't just the air that was cooler, it turns out the water at some Lake Michigan beaches has plummeted thanks to cool air that blew in and cooled water temperatures off shore. According to data from SeaTemperature.com and Seagull, you...
Things To Do This Weekend: August 12-14, 2022
You are not allowed to say "I'm Bored" this weekend. We have put together 19 different events going on around the West Michigan area over the next couple of days. There will be music, carnivals, festivals, cars, movies, beer, surfing, and even a giant slip-n-slide. Get out there and enjoy the weekend!
Dogs in Northern Michigan Getting Sick, Dying From Mysterious Disease
A Northern Michigan animal shelter is warning of a canine disease spreading through the area, in which many dogs have become ill, and some have died. Otsego County Animal Shelter Warns of Parvo-Like Disease Killing Dogs in Northern Michigan. The Otsego County Animal Shelter is located in Gaylord, Michigan, which...
