therecord-online.com
State health officials urge unvaccinated Pennsylvanians to get polio vaccine
HARRISBURG, PA – With reports of a resurgence of polio in New York, Pennsylvania state officials are encouraging unvaccinated Pennsylvanians to get the vaccine. Symptoms of the Polio virus are flu-like and include sore throat, fever, nausea and stomach pain. A portion of those who contract the virus develop more serious symptoms such as paralysis, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Pa. Dept. of Human Services warns SNAP recipients of scam texts
HARRISBURG (KDKA) - Yet another mobile scam has made its way to Pennsylvania. The Pennsylvania Department of Human Services Acting Secretary Meg Snead warned of a potential phishing scam targeting Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) recipients.The message reads that the person was "approved for $1,000" in SNAP benefits but must click a link to obtain it. While DHS does send messages to those who get SNAP benefits, those come from the 1-833-648-1964 number. They also do not ask or include the following: Details about a person's benefits, such as the amount of SNAP they are authorized to receiveA request for specific personal informationLinks to unofficial sites; most DHS texts will direct people to dhs.pa.gov, COMPASS, or a site that ends in .gov, .org, or .com.They're asking anyone to report suspicious texts claiming to be DHS or about DHS benefits to call the fraud tipline at 1-844-347-8477.
abc27.com
CDC reports E. coli outbreak in Pennsylvania
(WHTM) — The CDC has conducted an investigation and released a notice update regarding a multistate outbreak of E. coli O157 infections. Here are some key points released in the notice. Since the last update on August 17, 2022, 8 more illnesses have been reported and 2 states have...
E. coli outbreak reaches Pennsylvania, 2 affected
PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) – As of Friday, 37 people have been infected with E. coli. This has spanned 4 states. A specific food has not yet been confirmed as the source of this outbreak, but many sick people reported eating sandwiches with romaine lettuce at Wendy’s restaurants in Michigan, Ohio and Pennsylvania before getting sick. Pennsylvania […]
Pennsylvania DHS warns of new text message scam
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Pennsylvania Department of Human Services is issuing a warning about a new scam circulating. Officials say scammers are sending out text messages telling people that they've been approved for $1,000 worth of SNAP benefits.The texts include a link that leads to a page requesting personal information.The Department of Human Services says it will never ask for personal information via text. And if you receive one of those texts, you're asked to not reply or click any links and delete it immediately.
In rural Pennsylvania, a filling is needed in access to rural oral care
(The Center Square) – A dentist shortage in rural Pennsylvania has been a consequence of population loss, how dental students get chosen, and the differences between dentists and other medical workers. Advocates view the problems of dental health access as similar to mental health access. “Just from a provider...
Their view: When the ‘cure’ becomes torture
Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. The men and women who put their lives on the line shouldn’t have them placed on hold by a Veterans Administration that kept hundreds in isolation long after the rest of our state emerged from Covid lockdown. Yet that’s exactly...
USDA Invests $7 Million To Help Farmers With Climate Change
Currently, farmers are presented with a change in climate and growth conditions; the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture addressed this problem resulting in a reward from the USDA (United States Department of Agriculture).
Broome Reports Another COVID Death/ State Urges Pre-School Vaccines
The ups and downs of the COVID-19 pandemic are taking a slight upswing in New York following a downward trend in new infections. Broome County August 17 announced a new death, bringing the pandemic total to 540 while the number of new cases went up by 57. Over the past week, new cases have been under 50 per day for the most part. The number of people hospitalized in Broome County remains between 25 and 30 patients this week. The pandemic total number of cases in Broome stands at 63,043.
Study: More than half of those infected with Omicron didn't know
BOSTON - A small study may shed some light on why we have experienced a surge in COVID cases with the Omicron variant.Researchers in California examined data on 210 adults who were infected with the Omicron variant and found that 56% were unaware they had been infected. Most people were vaccinated. Among those who were unaware, only 10% reported having symptoms, which they attributed to a common cold or other respiratory illness. The good news is that, for many, the symptoms are mild. But if most people infected with the Omicron variant are in the dark about their infectious status, it may help explain the rapid person-to-person transmission we have seen in the population in recent months. It also means that regular home testing may be a good idea, especially if you are in close contact with people who may be more vulnerable.
Pennsylvania Dept. of Aging launches new investigative unit to address financial exploitation targeting seniors
HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Department of Aging on Wednesday announced the launch of a new investigative unit to help address financial exploitation cases that victimize older residents. The Financial Abuse Specialist Team (FAST) is a four-person unit consisting of an analyst/supervisor, two analysts, and an attorney to assist...
WOLF
PA unemploment rate down to 4.3% in July
PA - (WOLF) — The Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry (L&I) today released its preliminary employment situation report for July 2022, stating that PA's unemployment rate is down to 4.3% in July. According to a release, the U.S. unemployment rate was down one-tenth of a percentage point over...
Pennsylvania Attorney General to Settle $450 Million Opioid Lawsuit Settlement
HARRISBURG (PRESS RELEASE) – Attorney General Josh Shapiro today announced his office has reached an...
pa.gov
Gov. Wolf Announces New Funding Awarded to Help Prepare Pennsylvanians for High-Demand Manufacturing Careers in Northeast PA
Governor Tom Wolf announced new funding for the Agency for Community Empowerment of NEPA (ACE) through Pennsylvania’s Manufacturing PA Training-to-Career Program (MTTC) to assist unemployed and underemployed individuals in Lackawanna County gain the skills, knowledge, and abilities to successfully attain employment in the manufacturing sector. “My commitment to investing...
3 Pennsylvania counties ordered to count mail-in votes
A Pennsylvania judge has ordered three Republican-controlled counties to add about 800 contested mail-in ballots to the results of the May election, ruling in a legal dispute that stalled statewide certification of the primary results for governor and U.S. Senate.The Republican judge sided Friday with the Democratic governor in a lawsuit over whether mail-in ballots that lack handwritten dates on their return envelopes should be counted. The suit is the latest in a series of legal battles over the state's 2019 election law, which greatly expanded mail-in voting.The law requires voters to date the envelopes. But Commonwealth Court President Judge...
philasun.com
Judge to decide if Pennsylvania sufficiently funds education
ABOVE PHOTO: The Pennsylvania Judicial Center, home to the Commonwealth Court in Harrisburg, Pa. A Pennsylvania court hearing Thursday, July 28, 2022 will address the fate of some 800 mail-in spring primary votes that three Republican-majority county elections boards threw out over the lack of handwritten dates on their outside envelopes. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)
Gov. Wolf Signs Executive Order to Protect Pennsylvanians from Conversion Therapy
HARRISBURG, PA — Governor Tom Wolf yesterday signed Executive Order 2022-2 to protect Pennsylvanians from conversion therapy. “Conversion therapy is a traumatic practice based on junk science that actively harms the people it supposedly seeks to treat,” said Gov. Wolf. “This discriminatory practice is widely rejected by medical and scientific professionals and has been proven to lead to worse mental health outcomes for LGBTQIA+ youth subjected to it. This is about keeping our children safe from bullying and extreme practices that harm them.”
wlvr.org
As food prices continue to climb, two discount grocers adding Lehigh Valley stores
As prices of meat, produce and other foods continue to rise amid inflation, two discount grocery store chains are expanding their footprints in the Lehigh Valley. Grocery Outlet, an “extreme value retailer” of quality, name-brand consumables and fresh products sold through a network of independently owned and operated stores, is expected to open in mid-October at 1401 Allen St. in Allentown (in Allen Street Shopping Center), owner Fayez Abboud said.
FOX43.com
Second strike authorized in Pennsylvania school systems
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — A second strike was authorized in a Central Pennsylvania school district this week. Greencastle-Antrim educators voted overwhelmingly on Thursday to authorize a strike if the negotiating team deems it necessary, as long as a 48-hour notice is given. Leaders of the Greencastle-Antrim Education Association (GAEA)...
Dr. Oz makes campaign stop in northeast PA
WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Dr. Mehmet Oz stopped by the WBRE/WYOU studios around noon on Thursday during a stop in the Diamond City. Dr. Oz was passing through Luzerne County on Thursday to hold a “Dose of Reality Town Hall” in Wyoming County later in the evening. Oz spoke about struggles brought on by recent […]
