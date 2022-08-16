SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Police Department says a suspect has been arrested and charged following the discovery of two bodies earlier this month. On Aug. 9, South Bend Police began investigating the deaths of Rainie Best, 18, and Phil Honer III, 24, after they were found dead inside a home in the 800 block of Johnson Street. Autopsies revealed both Best and Honer suffered apparent gunshot wounds, and their deaths were ruled homicides.

SOUTH BEND, IN ・ 7 HOURS AGO