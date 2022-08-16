ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berrien Springs, MI

abc57.com

Man accused of possession of machine gun, unlawful carrying

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - A man was arrested for possession of a machine gun and unlawful carrying following a search warrant on Thursday, according to the probable cause affidavit. Chekir Bowers was arrested on the charges of possession of a machine gun, possession of marijuana, and unlawful carrying of...
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Shooting at South Bend bus stop investigation underway

SOUTH BEND, Ind. – Just after the first day of school Wednesday, several students took the bus home and were dropped off at the intersection of Huey Street and Bulla Road in South Bend. That’s when shots were fired. Luckily, no one was hurt, but an arrest has...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Suspect arrested in South Bend double homicide investigation

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Police Department says a suspect has been arrested and charged following the discovery of two bodies earlier this month. On Aug. 9, South Bend Police began investigating the deaths of Rainie Best, 18, and Phil Honer III, 24, after they were found dead inside a home in the 800 block of Johnson Street. Autopsies revealed both Best and Honer suffered apparent gunshot wounds, and their deaths were ruled homicides.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Nurse likely headed to trial for Coloma child’s death

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - A home health nurse in Berrien County is likely headed to trial on murder charges. Judith Sobol, 43, has been charged with second-degree murder and possession of meth in the death of a 3-year-old girl child from Coloma. According to our reporting partners at The Herald-Palladium, police say the child suffered from numerous medical conditions and required a tracheal tube to breathe.
BERRIEN COUNTY, MI
WNDU

Fatal police shooting victim’s mother calls for justice

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The investigation into the fatal South Bend police shooting that killed 51-year-old Dante Kittrell is still ongoing, but Kittrell’s family said they won’t rest until there is some form of justice. On Saturday, Marcia Kittrell, Dante’s mother, and her attorney, as well as...
SOUTH BEND, IN
hometownnewsnow.com

Kids Arrested for Theft Spree

(Michigan City, IN) - Four juveniles have been arrested for stealing and taking items from motor vehicles in the Michigan City area. According to police, 31 felony counts and 35 misdemeanor counts ranging from theft to criminal gang activity were filed against the juveniles. The investigation stems from a recent...
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
hometownnewsnow.com

Investigation into Fatal Shooting Continues

(La Porte, IN) - Police said a suspect is being held for the fatal shooting of a woman Thursday in La Porte. Officers during the evening hours responded to a home at 906 Ridge Street. Nancy Ainsworth, 57, who resided at the address, was transported to Northwest Health, where she...
LA PORTE, IN
WANE-TV

Meth dealer handed 14 years

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A Wawaka man arrested after a high-speed chase last year was sentenced in federal court to 14 years for dealing meth. Sterling Bastin, 56, previously pleaded guilty to distribution of methamphetamine in U.S. District Court. His sentence in federal court includes 5 years of supervised release.
WAWAKA, IN
inkfreenews.com

Milford Man Arrested After Using Shoe To Batter Woman

MILFORD — A Milford man was recently arrested after allegedly using a shoe to batter a woman. Gavin Jack Harris, 20, 2939 E. LaPoint Drive, Milford, is charged with domestic battery with a child under 16 present and domestic battery resulting in moderate bodily injury, both level 6 felonies; and illegal possession of alcohol by a minor, a class C misdemeanor.
MILFORD, IN
hometownnewsnow.com

Sleeping in Stolen Truck Charges

(La Porte, IN) - A La Porte area woman allegedly stole a vehicle and later was found sleeping in it outside Walmart. Autumn Rogers, 37, is charged in La Porte Circuit Court. According to La Porte County Police, Rogers took a Ford F-150 belonging to a man who reported his pick-up truck was stolen.
LA PORTE, IN
WTHR

Stolen truck out of Plymouth found in Indianapolis, child arrested

INDIANAPOLIS — Flock Safety license plate reading cameras helped IMPD locate a stolen vehicle from a Plymouth office. On Aug. 9, Plymouth police said a suspect went through a window at an office in the 1600 block of North Michigan Street, near Baker Street, and stole a city-owned truck parked in the garage. Later that evening, police said the stolen truck was seen in Indianapolis on a Flock Safety camera.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WNDU

Victim suffers life-threatening injuries in Michigan City shooting

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (WNDU) - One person suffered life-threatening injuries in a shooting on Thursday night in Michigan City. Officers were called around 9:10 p.m. to the area of Michigan Boulevard and Grace Street. When they arrived, they found one person had been shot and they immediately began life-saving measures until paramedics arrived.
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
WNDU

Man killed in Niles shooting

NILES, Mich. (WNDU) - A man is dead after a shooting early Tuesday morning in Niles. Officers were called to N. 7th Street just south of Ferry Street around 12:15 a.m. on a report of shots fired in the area. When officers arrived, they found a 36-year-old man, identified as...
NILES, MI
abc57.com

Several people detained during investigation at La Salle Park Homes

SOUTH BEND, Ind. - Several people were detained during an investigation into criminal activity at La Salle Park Homes Thursday afternoon, according to the South Bend Police Department Strategic Focus Unit. Officers were called to the 100 block of North Falcon Street early Thursday afternoon for the investigation, which is...

