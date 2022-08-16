Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Offense moved the ball, defense took it away in Oregon Ducks’ second fall scrimmage
The offense moved the ball but the defense kept taking it away during Oregon’s second scrimmage of fall camp. There were four interceptions Saturday afternoon at Autzen Stadium and also multiple scores once the offense got inside the red zone. “We did not do as good a job taking...
What Oregon Ducks are looking for in their second scrimmage of fall camp
Oregon has a few areas on each side of the ball it wants to see improvement during today’s second scrimmage of fall camp. The offense wants to improve on tempo and take better care of the ball. The defense, which had some takeaways last week but also was beaten for some explosive plays, wants to do better at preventing those chunk plays.
Will second fall scrimmage be the final datapoint for Oregon Ducks to decide on starting QB?
Oregon enters its second scrimmage of fall camp on Saturday having yet to name a starting quarterback and the last major datapoint before the season begins in two weeks may or may not be enough to end the competition. Bo Nix and Ty Thompson are still splitting reps with the...
Oregon State offense rebounds with an improved performance during camp’s second scrimmage
Oregon State’s preseason football camp is rapidly coming to an end, as many Beavers made their case for starting positions, depth and seats on the travel squad during a 90-minute scrimmage Saturday in Reser Stadium. Unlike last week’s first scrimmage, when defense dominated a penalty flag-prone offense, coach Jonathan...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dana Altman sees development from returning Oregon men’s basketball players, confident 3-point shooting will improve this season
EUGENE — For the first time in three years, Oregon men’s basketball is having a truly normal summer of workouts and development. The pandemic prevented the Ducks from doing anything on the court in 2020 and between player injuries and restrictions, no substantive progress was made last summer either. That’s not the case this year and Dana Altman has already seen significant changes to the players who are returning, including N’Faly Dante, Quincy Guerrier, Will Richardson, Nate Bittle and Rivaldo Soares.
Oregon Ducks practice observations: Receiver Dont’e Thornton returns
Starting wide receiver Dont’e Thornton is back on the field for Oregon. Thornton returned to practice, UO’s 13th of fall camp, Friday afternoon at the Hatfield-Dowlin Complex.
Oregon State’s Isaac Hodgins appreciates return to football after missing 2021 season: ‘It feels so real’
Preseason practice ends for another day at Oregon State, with most players eager to get off the field and into a cold tub and grab lunch. Isaac Hodgins is one of the few lingering. The junior defensive end puts in an extra 20 minutes of work after coach Jonathan Smith dismisses the team. It might have been gone longer if not for a commitment to talk to local media.
Who could be next to commit to Oregon in the 2023 class?
Oregon's 2023 recruiting class has added five prospects to its group and the Ducks now sit with 16 verbal commitments and ranked No. 14 in the country. With August being.
RELATED PEOPLE
Trikweze Bridges gives flexibility to Oregon Ducks secondary
Trikweze Bridges was recruited to Oregon as a safety, but finding a fit for him on the field was initially a challenge. At 6-foot-3 and 175 pounds as a senior at Lanett (Ala.) High, Bridges led Alabama in interceptions. He got closer to 200 pounds in the fall of 2019, but appeared in just one game while redshirting.
Central Valley Christian DE Jaeden Moore commits to Oregon
Central Valley Christian defensive end Jaeden Moore announced where he’ll be playing college football. The 3-star Edge will be an Oregon Duck next fall. Moore had 17 division one offers including UCLA, Cal, Arizona, Washington and more. His top four included Oregon, Arizona, Washington, and Cal. His top four were based on schools that were […]
Oregon Ducks went from 2 scholarship running backs this winter to 5 this fall, now faced with how to split carries among them
EUGENE — On multiple occasions this offseason, it appeared as though Oregon’s running back room was going to be thin in terms of depth. CJ Verdell remained in the NFL Draft and Travis Dye eventually transferred to USC. Both of those departures came after Seven McGee and Sean Dollars each entered the transfer portal only to reverse course and return to UO after meeting with coach Dan Lanning.
Mario Cristobal had below .500 record versus spread at Oregon
Despite a 35-13 record in four seasons as the head coach at Oregon, the Ducks finished below .500 against the spread during the Mario Cristobal era. In an examination by the College Football News, Cristobal ranks ninth out of the 11 ACC head coaches studied. The ACC has three head coaches in their first jobs.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Oregon Ducks outside linebacker Mase Funa hopes weight loss leads to more pass rush, havoc
EUGENE — Mase Funa was not loving it in 2021. The Oregon Ducks strong-side linebacker had 28 tackles with one for loss, one fumble recovery and pass breakup in 12 games last season. It was a career-low in disruption in the backfield for Funa, who had 8.5 tackles for loss with four sacks as a true freshman in a backup role in 2019 and 31 tackles with 3.5 for loss over seven games in 2020.
beachconnection.net
Florence Festival of Books Draws 100s of Bibliophiles to Oregon Coast in Sept
(Florence, Oregon) – Get ready for a rager for bibliophiles. For 11 years now, avid readers of all kinds of have flocked to the central Oregon coast, checking out the latest in all things bookish with the Florence Festival of Books. Authors, publishers and some 50 exhibits make up this stellar display of the world of the written word, happening again on September 24 at the Florence Events Center. (Above: just north of Florence. Photo Oregon Coast Beach Connection)
newschoolbeer.com
Ninkasi Brewing veterans launch Arable Brewing in Eugene
The founders of Eugene, Oregon startup Arable Brewing are veterans in more ways than one. The project, originally intended for Veneta, OR 15 miles outside of Eugene, is from two Ninkasi Brewing longtime brewers/engineers who are both Navy veterans. They recently launched an investment campaign in collaboration with New York, NY based Republic, and are now partnering with one-of-a-kind, place-based crowdfunding program for Oregon startups, called RAINcap (RAIN Capital Access Program). The project was one of our Most Anticipated Upcoming New Oregon Breweries of 2021, and is now getting back on track with a projected late 2022 launch.
klcc.org
Oregon Geographic Names Board to consider replacing offensive names of some features
What’s in a name? That’s a question the Oregon Geographic Names Board will consider at a public meeting in Eugene Saturday for proposals to re-name six features in five Oregon counties. The process to re-name something like a river or a hill, starts with an application. Perhaps a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KATU.com
Willamette Valley Vineyards Offers New Experiences
From new tasting rooms to the opportunity to become an "owner", one of Oregon's leading wineries is shaking things up. Tammy Hernandez headed down to Turner to learn more about the new experiences Willamette Valley Vineyards has to offer. For more information, visit the Willamette Valley Vineyards website. This segment...
kqennewsradio.com
STATE BOARD CONSIDERING NAME CHANGE PROPOSALS
The Oregon Geographic Names Board will meet in Eugene this Saturday to consider proposals for naming or re-naming geographic features in five Oregon counties, including Douglas. A release from the Oregon Historical Society said included on the agenda are four proposals to re-name geographic features that currently have the word...
Muggy weather broke local temperature records Thursday
As predicted by KOIN 6 meteorologist Joseph Dames, the Willamette Valley broke or tied half-a-dozen temperature records for the warmest lows ever recorded on Thursday.
Oregon Rep. James Hieb arrested at Clackamas County Fair
A state representative is facing legal trouble after he was arrested Wednesday night at the Clackamas County fair.
The Oregonian
Portland, OR
79K+
Followers
45K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT
We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.https://www.oregonlive.com
Comments / 0