Eugene, OR

The Oregonian

Dana Altman sees development from returning Oregon men’s basketball players, confident 3-point shooting will improve this season

EUGENE — For the first time in three years, Oregon men’s basketball is having a truly normal summer of workouts and development. The pandemic prevented the Ducks from doing anything on the court in 2020 and between player injuries and restrictions, no substantive progress was made last summer either. That’s not the case this year and Dana Altman has already seen significant changes to the players who are returning, including N’Faly Dante, Quincy Guerrier, Will Richardson, Nate Bittle and Rivaldo Soares.
The Oregonian

Oregon State’s Isaac Hodgins appreciates return to football after missing 2021 season: ‘It feels so real’

Preseason practice ends for another day at Oregon State, with most players eager to get off the field and into a cold tub and grab lunch. Isaac Hodgins is one of the few lingering. The junior defensive end puts in an extra 20 minutes of work after coach Jonathan Smith dismisses the team. It might have been gone longer if not for a commitment to talk to local media.
The Oregonian

Trikweze Bridges gives flexibility to Oregon Ducks secondary

Trikweze Bridges was recruited to Oregon as a safety, but finding a fit for him on the field was initially a challenge. At 6-foot-3 and 175 pounds as a senior at Lanett (Ala.) High, Bridges led Alabama in interceptions. He got closer to 200 pounds in the fall of 2019, but appeared in just one game while redshirting.
YourCentralValley.com

Central Valley Christian DE Jaeden Moore commits to Oregon

Central Valley Christian defensive end Jaeden Moore announced where he’ll be playing college football. The 3-star Edge will be an Oregon Duck next fall. Moore had 17 division one offers including UCLA, Cal, Arizona, Washington and more. His top four included Oregon, Arizona, Washington, and Cal. His top four were based on schools that were […]
The Oregonian

Oregon Ducks went from 2 scholarship running backs this winter to 5 this fall, now faced with how to split carries among them

EUGENE — On multiple occasions this offseason, it appeared as though Oregon’s running back room was going to be thin in terms of depth. CJ Verdell remained in the NFL Draft and Travis Dye eventually transferred to USC. Both of those departures came after Seven McGee and Sean Dollars each entered the transfer portal only to reverse course and return to UO after meeting with coach Dan Lanning.
FanSided

Mario Cristobal had below .500 record versus spread at Oregon

Despite a 35-13 record in four seasons as the head coach at Oregon, the Ducks finished below .500 against the spread during the Mario Cristobal era. In an examination by the College Football News, Cristobal ranks ninth out of the 11 ACC head coaches studied. The ACC has three head coaches in their first jobs.
The Oregonian

Oregon Ducks outside linebacker Mase Funa hopes weight loss leads to more pass rush, havoc

EUGENE — Mase Funa was not loving it in 2021. The Oregon Ducks strong-side linebacker had 28 tackles with one for loss, one fumble recovery and pass breakup in 12 games last season. It was a career-low in disruption in the backfield for Funa, who had 8.5 tackles for loss with four sacks as a true freshman in a backup role in 2019 and 31 tackles with 3.5 for loss over seven games in 2020.
beachconnection.net

Florence Festival of Books Draws 100s of Bibliophiles to Oregon Coast in Sept

(Florence, Oregon) – Get ready for a rager for bibliophiles. For 11 years now, avid readers of all kinds of have flocked to the central Oregon coast, checking out the latest in all things bookish with the Florence Festival of Books. Authors, publishers and some 50 exhibits make up this stellar display of the world of the written word, happening again on September 24 at the Florence Events Center. (Above: just north of Florence. Photo Oregon Coast Beach Connection)
newschoolbeer.com

Ninkasi Brewing veterans launch Arable Brewing in Eugene

The founders of Eugene, Oregon startup Arable Brewing are veterans in more ways than one. The project, originally intended for Veneta, OR 15 miles outside of Eugene, is from two Ninkasi Brewing longtime brewers/engineers who are both Navy veterans. They recently launched an investment campaign in collaboration with New York, NY based Republic, and are now partnering with one-of-a-kind, place-based crowdfunding program for Oregon startups, called RAINcap (RAIN Capital Access Program). The project was one of our Most Anticipated Upcoming New Oregon Breweries of 2021, and is now getting back on track with a projected late 2022 launch.
KATU.com

Willamette Valley Vineyards Offers New Experiences

From new tasting rooms to the opportunity to become an "owner", one of Oregon's leading wineries is shaking things up. Tammy Hernandez headed down to Turner to learn more about the new experiences Willamette Valley Vineyards has to offer. For more information, visit the Willamette Valley Vineyards website. This segment...
kqennewsradio.com

STATE BOARD CONSIDERING NAME CHANGE PROPOSALS

The Oregon Geographic Names Board will meet in Eugene this Saturday to consider proposals for naming or re-naming geographic features in five Oregon counties, including Douglas. A release from the Oregon Historical Society said included on the agenda are four proposals to re-name geographic features that currently have the word...
