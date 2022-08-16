The founders of Eugene, Oregon startup Arable Brewing are veterans in more ways than one. The project, originally intended for Veneta, OR 15 miles outside of Eugene, is from two Ninkasi Brewing longtime brewers/engineers who are both Navy veterans. They recently launched an investment campaign in collaboration with New York, NY based Republic, and are now partnering with one-of-a-kind, place-based crowdfunding program for Oregon startups, called RAINcap (RAIN Capital Access Program). The project was one of our Most Anticipated Upcoming New Oregon Breweries of 2021, and is now getting back on track with a projected late 2022 launch.

EUGENE, OR ・ 3 DAYS AGO