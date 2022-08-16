Read full article on original website
WTVQ
Person found dead on Linden Walk identified
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — The person found dead on Linden Walk near the University of Kentucky’s campus has been identified. Ashley Stamper, 35, was identified Friday by the Fayette County Coroner’s Office. She was found dead in her home. The cause and manner of her death have...
thelevisalazer.com
COMMONWEALTH’S ATTORNEY TELLS WHY NO INFORMATION ON PEACH ORCHARD FATAL SHOOTING
LAWRENCE COUNTY — A mysterious fatal shooting in the Peach Orchard area of Lawrence County on August 16 has sent rumors swirling and put Facebook on overtime because of the lack of details about the incident from police and the state attorney. It appears as though there are no witnesses to the actual shooting.
wymt.com
One person killed in Mountain Parkway crash
POWELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with Powell County Dispatch confirmed one person was killed in a crash Saturday morning. The crash happened on the Mountain Parkway near Exit 33 in Powell County. The crash temporarily closed all lanes of the highway, but they were later reopened. Officials said one...
WSAZ
Man dropped off at hospital with gun shot wound
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One man is in the hospital after suffering from a gun shot wound. Dispatchers tell us the victim was dropped off seeking medical attention just after midnight. Police are working to find out where the shooting took place. At this time, there is no word on...
WKYT 27
Suspect in Lexington murder case appears in court
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The case of a Lexington murder suspect police caught from a tip has been waived to a grand jury. Demonte Cowan is accused of killing Randy Wise back in June. He’s charged with murder, wanton endangerment, and having a gun as a felon. A not...
clayconews.com
BROWN COUNTY, OHIO MAN ARRESTED, ASSORTMENT OF DRUGS, CASH, FIREARM, LOCATED AND SEIZED DURING LSO WELLFARE CHECK/INVESTIGATION AT RESIDENCE OFF KENTUCKY 312 IN LAUREL COUNTY
LONDON, KY - Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff's interdiction unit Justin Taylor (case officer) along with interdiction unit Landry Collett, shift Sgt. John Inman, Deputy Brian France, and Deputy Marcus Stigall arrested James William Edwards age 41 of Mount Orab, Ohio early Friday morning August 19, 2022 approximately 6:17 AM.
thelevisalazer.com
UPDATE: FATHER OF YOUNG JOHNSON CO. GIRL FOUND FATALLY SHOT ‘A SUSPECT IN THE DEATH’
Additional information has been released concerning the shooting death of a 12-year-old Johnson County girl. Investigators with the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office told WYMT.com that Stacy Collins, a man found shot on an isolated roadway near Van Lear, is a suspect in the death of his daughter, Stacia Collins.
wklw.com
Officials Continue Search for Two Missing Breathitt Co Residents
Two Breathitt Co women are still missing after being lost in East Kentucky’s floods. Search and rescue teams are continuing to look for 29-year-old Nancy Cundiff and 60-year-old Vanessa Baker who have not been seen in over two weeks. Debris and unsteady terrain line the areas the women are suspected to be in as excavators and canine units have been introduced to try and find them. Officials acknowledge there may not be a happy ending to the search but insist the most important thing is to find the victims and ensure an ending is reached.
Dead man found in Morehead motel, investigation underway
A death investigation is underway after a man was found dead in Morehead motel room.
WKYT 27
Lexington police arrest man in connection with shooting
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police have made an arrest in a shooting from last week. J’Lynn Hersey, 18, is facing multiple charges, including assault, wanton endangerment and criminal mischief. Police said a woman was shot on Nickwood Trail last Thursday, and investigators later connected Hersey to the shooting.
Ironton Tribune
Wheelersburg woman killed in crash
MINFORD – A Wheelersburg woman was killed in a crash in Scioto County on Thursday, according to the Portsmouth post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Linda L. Murphy, 67, sustained life threatening injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene of the accident, which took place at 7:45 a.m. on State Route 823 near the Lucasville-Minford Road off ramp.
WTVQ
Lanes on Winchester Rd. in Lexington shut down after crash
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) Lexington police say two drivers were taken to a hospital after a crash on Winchester Road at Bahama Road at around 6:30 p.m. Thursday evening. According to officers, one driver was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. The second driver was taken to UK Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
wymt.com
Floyd County mine company indicted for falsifying dust samples, lying to special investigator
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Black Diamond Coal LLC. has recently been federally indicted on several charges. In the indictment, it states that an employee in charge of collecting and reporting dust samples “knowingly and willfully certified false claims.” The employee was accused of leaving a piece of dust-sampling equipment outside of the mine, sampling fresh air, rather than underground with the mine operators.
WSAZ
Huntington police seek kidnapping suspect
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – The Huntington Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect who lured two children into his vehicle earlier this week. According to the HPD, the incident happened around 5 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 17 at 7th Street West and 5th Avenue West. HPD says the man pulled up in […]
WKYT 27
Police make arrest in deadly Quinton Court shooting
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police have made an arrest in a deadly shooting. Police say 27-year-old Keith Denton was arrested Wednesday on several charges including murder, wanton endangerment, tampering with physical evidence and two counts of receiving a stolen firearm. Police say the shooting happened on July 20 in...
q95fm.net
Body Discovered In Rowan County Motel Room
Emergency crews were called to a Rowan County motel on Monday afternoon. Housekeeping was allegedly unable to access the room while they were cleaning. A worker is said to have informed police that a man -who appeared to be dead- was found within the room. The Rowan County Coroner was...
WSAZ
11-year-old hit by car crossing street
CARTER COUNTY, Ky (WSAZ) - An 11-year-old boy was hit by a car while crossing the street in Carter County, Kentucky, according to the Grayson Police Department. The incident happened around 4 p.m. Wednesday, August 17 in the 300 block of Main Street,. Police do not know the extent of...
WSAZ
Man dead in eastern Ky. shooting; neighbors react
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - A man died Tuesday morning in a shooting in Lawrence County that was possibly related to a burglary, according to the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office. The incident was reported around 6:20 a.m. in the Peach Orchard area. Jerry Lee Maynard, 45, of Lawrence County,...
