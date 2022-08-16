Read full article on original website
Silver Alert: Anderson Police search for missing mother and her infant son
ANDERSON, Ind. – A Statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 17-year-old and her 18-day-old son from Anderson, Indiana. Authorities said that Priceless and Sincere Velez were last seen Friday, August 19 at 3:00 p.m. At the time, Priceless was wearing an unknown shirt and gray paints. She was also carrying a gray backpack and orange bag.
Silver Alert: Muncie Police search for missing 16-year-old
MUNCIE, Ind. — A Statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a 16-year-old that has gone missing from Muncie, Indiana. Authorities said that Haylee Cummings was last seen Tuesday, August 9 at 7:00 a.m. At the time she was wearing a light colored shirt, yellow and white pants with flowers and checkered Vans shoes.
Third person charged in connection with Muncie triple slaying
MUNCIE, Ind. — A New Albany woman has been charged in connection with a July murder case. The Delaware County Prosecutor’s office said Alexandra Reagan faces charges of assisting a criminal and obstruction of justice in connection with the death of Kyler Ryan Musick. According to court documents,...
Teenager gunned down in bar district near Ball State’s campus
MUNCIE, Ind. — A teenager is dead after a shooting occurred overnight near Ball State University’s campus. Just before 12:45 a.m., Muncie Police and Ball State PD responded to a call of shots fired near the 1500 block of West University Ave. This area, police said, is near the intersection of W. University Ave. and N. Dill St.
Silver Alert: Wabash County’s Sheriff’s Office searches for missing 15-year-old
WABASH, Ind. – A Statewide Silver Alert Has been issued for a missing 15-year-old from Wabash, Indiana. Authorities said that Austin Hinsey was last seen on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at 11:50 p.m. Hinsey is 5 feet tall, 108 pounds, has brown hair, with brown eyes. She was last...
Court docs: Witness hid in bathroom during drug deal turned deadly; murder suspect still at large
BLOOMINGTON, Ind — Court documents reveal a Greenwood man wanted by law enforcement is the sole suspect who remains at large in a drug deal turned deadly in a Bloomington mobile home park. Malik Bennett, 26, of Greenwood is being sought by police from Indianapolis and Bloomington. Bennett has...
Fishers police investigate shots fired at home overnight
FISHERS, Ind. — Police in Fishers are investigating after a vacant home was struck by bullets overnight. According to police, they got multiple 911 calls of shots fired into a house in the 10800 block of Roundtree Road around 12:30 a.m. A search was done of the home and...
Police apply tourniquet after man shot in leg on Ritter Avenue
INDIANAPOLIS — Police officers applied a tourniquet overnight to a shooting victim on the near east side. IMPD says a man was walking north on N. Ritter Avenue near N. 19th Street at around 12:15 a.m. when he was shot in the leg by an unknown person. The man’s...
2 homes shot up in less than 3 weeks in Fishers
FISHERS, Ind. — For the second time this month, a home in Fishers was riddled with bullets after an overnight shooting. Around 12:30 Friday morning, Fishers police were called to a home in the 10800 block of Roundtree Road in the Sumerlin Trails subdivision after receiving “multiple” 911 calls about shots fired.
Overnight shooting leaves one person dead
INDIANAPOLIS – A person was shot and killed inside a residence early Saturday morning on the northwest side of Indianapolis, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. Just before 1 a.m., police were called to 5400 Fullwood Court on the report of a person shot. Officers found an individual...
Docs: Fishers firefighter punched police, reached for weapon after welfare check
A firefighter faces multiple charges after police say he punched officers after they woke him up during a welfare check in Indianapolis. https://cbs4indy.com/news/docs-fishers-firefighter-punched-police-reached-for-weapon-after-welfare-check/
Man accused of shooting Richmond PD officer makes first court appearance
Phillip Lee made his first court appearance Friday in Wayne County after being charged with three counts of attempted murder. https://cbs4indy.com/news/man-accused-of-shooting-richmond-pd-officer-makes-first-court-appearance/
IMPD searching for missing Indianapolis man
INDIANAPOLIS — Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 38-year-old. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, Shawn Lapp was last seen on Wednesday in the 1000 block of Sanders Street. He is described as being 5’11” and weighing 230 pounds. Lapp has brown/blond hair and blue eyes, police said.
Overnight vandalism damages Camby church and mobile pantry bus
CAMBY, Ind. — Lydia Watson and her family were just at the Neighborhood Bible Church on Wednesday for Bible study. “Last night, we were here for an hour and all we did was pray,” Watson said. Watson, who leads the church alongside her husband, said all was fine...
Carmel police officer resigns following Indiana State Police investigation
CARMEL, Ind. — Thursday, August 18, a police officer resigned from the Carmel Police Department after being contacted by the Indiana State Police in regards to an investigation. Officer Andrew Longyear was contacted by Indiana State Police and notified that charges were being filed against him as result of...
‘Defund the Police?’ poster left displayed in classroom of fallen Elwood officer’s brother
FISHERS, Ind. — Fishers High School is facing criticism for a student project called “Defund the Police” that was left displayed in the classroom of slain Officer Noah Shahnavaz’s brother. The student project was from the previous school year. On Tuesday, Officer Shahnavaz’s younger brother entered...
New high-tech crime unit in Madison County helping investigators solve crimes
ANDERSON, Ind. — A new crime fighting unit that specifically works with technology is up and running in Madison County. It is one of 10 high-tech crime units across Indiana that is helping investigators solve crimes. The goal of these new units is to help investigators look into anything technology-related. That could include cell phones, computers or surveillance video.
Carmel woman gets 3 years in prison, probation for rape of special needs minor
CARMEL, Ind. — A 48-year-old Carmel woman has been sentenced to serve three years in prison and several more years in probation after pleading guilty to raping a special needs minor. Stephanie Bradshaw pleaded guilty to a Level 3 felony charge of rape as part of a plea deal...
Social media comments lead to Carmel officer charged with identity deception
CLAY COUNTY, Ind. — An investigation by Indiana State Police has led to a Carmel officer being charged with identity deception after he allegedly made derogatory comments online while posing as someone else. In February, ISP was contacted by a man from Loganville, Georgia who claimed his identity was...
Busy Hancock County intersection to shut down for two months
Busy Hancock County intersection to shut down for …. Rudy Yakym gets GOP nod to replace late US Rep. Walorski. ‘Defund the Police?’ poster left displayed in classroom …. Overnight shooting leaves 1 person dead. Teenager dead after overnight shooting near Ball …. High School Football. Putnam Co. deputy...
