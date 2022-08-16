There’s a lot to know for the first day of school in Miami-Dade. Are you ready?

Wednesday is the first day of public school in Miami-Dade County. And the beginning of the 2022-23 school year has a few changes that parents and guardians should know about.

Safety guidelines for COVID-19 are different this year. And some federal programs established during the pandemic have changed.

You can turn to Miami-Dade’s back-to-school website for some answers to your questions, including information on registration, before and after school care, parent portal accounts.

READ MORE: How do you find your school? Is there free lunch? When is testing? What about days off?

Here’s some of what to know:

▪ Certain vaccines are required for your child to be allowed in school. Shots are available around the county.

▪ Driving rules change when school starts. Most drivers have to stop for school buses and everyone needs to pay attention to speed zone hours — or pay the price .

▪ The school district has information on COVID rules, bus routes, testing dates and off days.

▪ Federal funding for free school meals ended this summer, but Miami-Dade schools will continue offering free breakfast and lunch to all students, regardless of income.

▪ What’s on the school menu? Parents can get a sneak peek before the cafeteria dishes it out.

▪ If you need to report a school threat , you can follow these protocols and keep up with what is being done about it.

READ MORE: Between politics and poor pay, teachers are more strained than ever — and the numbers show it

‘Tough lessons’

How were teachers, parents and students feeling in the weeks and days ahead of the new year ? There are challenges, with a slew of new state laws that limit what can or can’t be taught in the classroom and the elevated role parents can play in decision-making.