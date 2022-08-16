ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami-dade County, FL

There’s a lot to know for the first day of school in Miami-Dade. Are you ready?

By Sommer Brugal
Miami Herald
Miami Herald
 4 days ago

Wednesday is the first day of public school in Miami-Dade County. And the beginning of the 2022-23 school year has a few changes that parents and guardians should know about.

Safety guidelines for COVID-19 are different this year. And some federal programs established during the pandemic have changed.

You can turn to Miami-Dade’s back-to-school website for some answers to your questions, including information on registration, before and after school care, parent portal accounts.

READ MORE: How do you find your school? Is there free lunch? When is testing? What about days off?

Here’s some of what to know:

▪ Certain vaccines are required for your child to be allowed in school. Shots are available around the county.

▪ Driving rules change when school starts. Most drivers have to stop for school buses and everyone needs to pay attention to speed zone hours — or pay the price .

▪ The school district has information on COVID rules, bus routes, testing dates and off days.

▪ Federal funding for free school meals ended this summer, but Miami-Dade schools will continue offering free breakfast and lunch to all students, regardless of income.

▪ What’s on the school menu? Parents can get a sneak peek before the cafeteria dishes it out.

▪ If you need to report a school threat , you can follow these protocols and keep up with what is being done about it.

READ MORE: Between politics and poor pay, teachers are more strained than ever — and the numbers show it

‘Tough lessons’

How were teachers, parents and students feeling in the weeks and days ahead of the new year ? There are challenges, with a slew of new state laws that limit what can or can’t be taught in the classroom and the elevated role parents can play in decision-making.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miami, FL
County
Miami-dade County, FL
Miami-dade County, FL
Government
Local
Florida Education
Miami-dade County, FL
Education
Miami-dade County, FL
Health
Local
Florida Health
Local
Florida Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#First Day Of School#School Meals#Free Lunch#Free School#Cafeteria
Miami Herald

DeSantis announces arrests in Florida for voting fraud

Gov. Ron DeSantis announced the arrests of 20 people across Florida — spanning five counties, including Miami-Dade and Broward — on charges of voting illegally, the conclusion of a two-month investigation spearheaded by the governor’s newly created state agency tasked with investigating election crimes.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
Miami Herald

Through partnership and commitment, we can protect Miami’s cultural heritage | Opinion

At just over a hundred years old, Miami is among the youngest major metropolitan cities in the United States. In this short amount of time, it has made enormous contributions to the cultural fabric of our country, particularly from its communities of color. As some of their signature pieces of art age, it has become critical to conserve and highlight these contributions for future generations.
MIAMI, FL
Miami Herald

Miami Herald

Miami-Dade County, FL
22K+
Followers
1K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

The Miami Herald, part of The McClatchy Company, LLC, is dedicated to serving the diverse and growing South Florida region and its people as the community's most credible and dynamic source of news, information, and advertising solutions.

 https://www.miamiherald.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy