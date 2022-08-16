Read full article on original website
Officials Continue Search for Two Missing Breathitt Co Residents
Two Breathitt Co women are still missing after being lost in East Kentucky’s floods. Search and rescue teams are continuing to look for 29-year-old Nancy Cundiff and 60-year-old Vanessa Baker who have not been seen in over two weeks. Debris and unsteady terrain line the areas the women are suspected to be in as excavators and canine units have been introduced to try and find them. Officials acknowledge there may not be a happy ending to the search but insist the most important thing is to find the victims and ensure an ending is reached.
FEMA Information:
FEMA says they are in Kentucky for the long haul to aid residents of Eastern Kentucky who suffered losses from last month’s flooding, with 821 employees now in the state. So far, FEMA says they have approved more than $40.4 million in direct assistance to those who suffered losses, awards that don’t have to be repaid. A total of $32.4 million in Housing Assistance grants to homeowners to bring their damaged properties to a sanitary and habitable condition with $8 million more in Other Needs Assistance, which provides grants to provide applicants for immediate needs such as medical and dental expenses, moving and storage, funeral costs, childcare.
