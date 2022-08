Today, two state lawmakers, Reps. Mark Tisdel (R-Rochester Hills) and Jim Ellison (D-Royal Oak) stopped by to talk about the bill they have introduced that would create a tax incentive for securely storing guns in the home. The bill would also allow for safe storage to be used as a defense in court if the gun is used in a crime by another person.

