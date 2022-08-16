Read full article on original website
Related
benitolink.com
Rapid growth challenges San Benito High School District
The San Benito High School District can’t build a new high school soon enough. At the Aug. 9 district board meeting, representatives from Capitol Public Financing told the board that Hollister High School will be over capacity in the 2022-23 school year, with a projected enrollment of 3,550. The official capacity at Hollister High School is currently 3,437, as determined by the Office of Public School Construction for the state funding program. The financial group presented an updated version of the 2020 Facilities Master Plan showing the remaining facilities to be completed, as well as data found on student growth. Capitol Public Financing representative Cathy Dominico said the increase in student growth has validated the need for a second high school—and soon after, a third high school.
KSBW.com
Salinas Union High School District job fair happening this weekend
SALINAS, Calif. — Salinas Union High School District will host a job fair Saturday, August 20. The fair will take place the District Office, located at 431 West Alisal Street in Salinas, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. The district is hiring for teaching roles that span all disciplines...
benitolink.com
Wonder Woofs bring low key safety and comfort to schools
Sometimes kids make mistakes, and sometimes the working golden retrievers of Wonder Woofs can reduce the cost of those youthful mistakes. Sean Haggett, owner of Wonder Woofs and his canine partners, help youth by sniffing out drugs and firearms often avoiding law enforcement involvement. The dogs also provide comfort to students who are struggling emotionally.
viatravelers.com
24 Fun & Best Things to do in Monterey, California
Nestled along the idyllic central California coastline, Monterey, California, is a beautiful West Coast town in one of the most picturesque areas of the state. Visitors from Southern California and the San Francisco Bay Area routinely make the drive to and through the beautiful town. Is Monterey, California, worth visiting?...
IN THIS ARTICLE
benitolink.com
Water storage is essential for our county’s future
This Column was contributed by Shawn Novack, water conservation program manager with the Water Resources Association San Benito County. The opinions expressed do not necessarily represent BenitoLink or other affiliated contributors. BenitoLink invites all community members to share their ideas and opinions. By registering as a BenitoLink user in the top right corner of our home page and agreeing to follow our Terms of Use, you can write counter opinions or share your insights on current issues.
benitolink.com
Message for new residents: There are things to do around Hollister – but how to find out?
This community opinion was contributed by resident Jennifer Coile. The opinions expressed do not necessarily represent BenitoLink or other affiliated contributors. BenitoLink invites all community members to share their ideas and opinions. By registering as a BenitoLink user in the top right corner of our home page and agreeing to follow our Terms of Use, you can write counter opinions or share your insights on current issues.
andnowuknow.com
California Giant Foundation Hosts 16th Annual Skirt Steak BBQ; Kyla Oberman and Nick Chappell Comment
WATSONVILLE, CA - The California Giant Foundation’s Skirt Steak BBQ is one event I hear talk of all year long, so I was eager to learn how this year’s celebration shook out. California Giant Berry Farms’ 501(c)3 non-profit raised over $22,000 for local non-profits, and nearly 1,100 community members were served in the process.
benitolink.com
BL Special Report: Company transferred 27 parcels along Hwy 25 corridor
A curtain was pulled back during the Aug. 9 San Benito County Supervisors meeting when former supervisor Anthony Botelho announced that 27 parcels near the proposed Strada Verde Innovation Park (SVIP) project had transferred to a Delaware-based company in one day. The properties make up over 7,400 acres to the north and south of Hwy 25 near the Santa Clara County border.
pajaronian.com
Outdoor market approved for VFW hall
WATSONVILLE—Since the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1716 was founded nearly a century ago, it has been a place for vets to find the camaraderie of shared experience, as well as a gathering spot for friends. More importantly, the Watsonville organization—and others like it nationwide—offer vital services such as...
montereycountyweekly.com
The city of Monterey’s relationship with its largest union turns frosty.
Sara Rubin here, thinking about the thousands of workers who contribute behind-the-scenes to make Car Week happen. There are truck drivers who transport designer cars to the Monterey Peninsula for the weekend. There are countless catered events, in private homes and at larger functions. And government employees take on extra work, too; the Monterey Police Department, for example, staffs up during Car Week, anticipating more traffic and speeding-related incidents than usual.
pajaronian.com
Hospital purchase ‘is going to happen’
WATSONVILLE—Through a series of contributions and donations, the Pajaro Valley Health Care District (PVHCD) has gathered together enough money to purchase Watsonville Community Hospital, ending months of nail-biting in which the fate of the 127-year-old institution hung in the balance. PVHCD will close escrow on the $67 million sale...
Salinas-born serial killer with Santa Cruz County victims dies in state prison
STOCKTON, Calif. (KION-TV)- A convicted serial killer who confessed to killing at least 13 people in the 70s died of natural causes on Thursday, according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. Herbert W. Mullin was 75 years old at the time of death, and the San Joaquin County Office of the Medical Examiner The post Salinas-born serial killer with Santa Cruz County victims dies in state prison appeared first on KION546.
pajaronian.com
Five local elected seats to go unopposed
WATSONVILLE—Kristal Salcido says that she had for months planned to spend the final weeks leading up to the Nov. 8 election walking door-to-door throughout Watsonville’s Fourth District to drum up support for her city council run. On Wednesday, Salcido received the news that whether or not she decided...
CA High-Speed Rail approves design contracts for Central Valley construction
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The California High-Speed Rail Authority Board approved design contracts to prepare for construction into Merced and Bakersfield, according to authority. The Authority awarded $41 million for the Merced to Madera extension design contract to Stantec Consulting Services, according to Authority. According to Authority, the Fresno to Bakersfield contract of $44.9 million […]
Del Rey Oaks Police help man having mental health crisis
DEL REY OAKS, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Del Rey Oaks Police Department released footage from an incident involving a man having a mental health crisis outside of Safeway. This incident happened on August 8, and police say a man was asking to be shot by police while holding a knife. Sgt. Nguyen told the man he The post Del Rey Oaks Police help man having mental health crisis appeared first on KION546.
benitolink.com
Amid war, Ukrainian art finds a home in San Juan Bautista
Irina Brown was getting ready to launch her new San Juan Bautista store, Anatolia’s Stone Jewelry, in February when she heard that war had broken out in her Ukrainian homeland and her family and friends were in danger. “When it happened, I cried,” she said. “I could not open...
KTVU FOX 2
Credit card skimmers found in Daly City, Morgan Hill
DALY CITY, Calif. - Police on the Peninsula and South Bay are warning citizens of credit card skimmers found in stores and ATMs. They were specifically found in Broadmoor, an unincorporated area of Daly City, and Morgan Hill, police said. Broadmoor police responded to a fraud report at the 7-Eleven...
benitolink.com
Date set for Hwy 156 construction
This article was written by BenitoLink intern Kinsey Canez. The San Benito Route 156 Improvement Project, which adds five new miles of four-lane expressway along Hwy 156 between The Alameda in San Juan Bautista and Hollister, will begin construction on Aug. 22. “We’ll provide updates in advance of that week,”...
Calaveras Enterprise
Monterey Bay trip inspires delicious shrimp bisque recipe
I have lost my faith in GPS. Joaquin and I were joining our granddaughter, Victoria Burnsworth; grandson, Benjamin Campos; and great-granddaughter, Santana Rose Campos, for a getaway weekend in Monterey. As I punched in the address for the Portola Hotel, I was given three options: quick route, 3 hours 17 minutes ; short, 3 hours 18 minutes; and alternate, 3 hours 24 minutes. I chose the quick route. I have never been switched to so many roadways in my driving career! I had forgotten what traveling on a weekend was like with all the traffic and crazy drivers. Some of the scenery was pleasant and some not so pleasant. Why I was headed towards San Francisco and then San Jose was a mystery, but I kept thinking it was ok since I would be there soon. Five hours and 5 minutes later, we pulled into Portola Plaza!
Comments / 0