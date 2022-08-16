Read full article on original website
Related
Social Security payments: First half of $1,652 direct payment to be sent in just 14 days
Recipients of Supplemental Security Income are set to receive their first of two September payments in just two weeks.
Trump Is Threatening Payback for Mar-a-Lago
Former President Donald Trump and his allies are ramping up warnings that Trump might seek payback for the FBI’s search of his Mar-a-Lago club if he recaptures the presidency. On Wednesday, Trump posted a link to an article headlined “The Payback for Mar-a-Lago Will Be Brutal” on his Truth...
Mike Pence Weighs In on Liz Cheney's Wyoming Loss
Pence said he has been "disappointed in the partisan taint" of the House January 6 committee where Cheney serves as vice chair.
New York Democratic candidate sparks debate, claiming politicians past child-bearing age shouldn’t have say on abortion
A New YorkDemocratic state senator running in the US congressional primary next week is digging in her heels after posting a controversial tweet that said lawmakers “past child-bearing age” were not well positioned to fight for abortion rights and should make way for younger legislators.On 5 July, state senator Alessandra Biaggi, 36, fired off the tweet that, at the time, gained little notice.“At the risk of sounding ageist, it’s still important to ask: when a majority of Congress is past child-bearing age, how fierce can we expect their fight to be?” tweeted the Democratic challenger to representative Sean Patrick...
Comments / 0