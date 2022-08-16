A New YorkDemocratic state senator running in the US congressional primary next week is digging in her heels after posting a controversial tweet that said lawmakers “past child-bearing age” were not well positioned to fight for abortion rights and should make way for younger legislators.On 5 July, state senator Alessandra Biaggi, 36, fired off the tweet that, at the time, gained little notice.“At the risk of sounding ageist, it’s still important to ask: when a majority of Congress is past child-bearing age, how fierce can we expect their fight to be?” tweeted the Democratic challenger to representative Sean Patrick...

ELECTIONS ・ 10 HOURS AGO