Read full article on original website
Related
WLUC
Moosewood Nature Center, community partners host dino-orienteering workshop
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - U.P. kids explored the outdoors Friday while learning about fossils. The Moosewood Nature Center teamed up with the NMU Seaborg Center and the U.P. Children’s Museum to host Dino-Orienteering. Sixteen families learned how to use a compass and went on a scavenger hunt. The morning...
WLUC
The Honorable Distillery now open in Downtown Marquette
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Honorable Distillery is now open in Downtown Marquette. Co-founders Scott Anderson and Anne White share what you can expect from your first visit. Anderson and White detail the small menu and explain the distillation process. The Honorable Distillery is open Monday-Wednesday from 3 to 11...
WLUC
Ore Dock Brewing Company celebrates 10th anniversary
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Ore Dock Brewing Company turned 10 years old this weekend. The brewery celebrated with a weekend of activities, music, and food trucks. Ore Dock offered limited beer releases including an anniversary ale brewed in collaboration with Barrel and Beam. Ore Dock’s co-owner says he’s excited about...
WLUC
LSCP holds ribbon-cutting ceremony to welcome Select Realty to its partnership
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Lake Superior Community Partnership (LSCP) added a business to its organization Thursday. The LSCP held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to welcome Select Realty to its partnership. LSCP connects businesses, organizations, leaders, and legislators to provide a legislative voice for programs and policies that it says strengthen its regional economy.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WLUC
Swick hosts annual Swicnic for employees
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A U.P. company treated its employees to a celebration Friday. Swick closed for the afternoon and hosted its annual Swicnic. The event featured raffles, a cornhole tournament, and even a mechanical bull. Back in Balance Massage and Peak Chiropractic also made appearances to help employees relax.
WLUC
‘Cheese Lady’ returns to U.P. State Fair for 10th year
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Inside the Miracle of Life Pavilion, Sarah Kaufmann worked for her fourth day Thursday, sculpting 640 pounds of yellow cheddar cheese. She has returned to the U.P. State Fair for the 10th year. This year’s sculpture will be in the image of a super hero cow...
WLUC
Organizers, vendors take a look at the UP State Fair’s roots
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - While the U.P. State Fair is likely best known for its rides, fried food and even 4H, the very first fair in Delta County was in 1878 and had none of that. It was called the Agricultural Fair and held on Ogden Avenue in downtown Escanaba....
WLUC
Negaunee Rod and Gun Club hosts second annual Yooper Side by Side Classic
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - The second-ever Yooper Side by Side Classic is underway with a bang at the Negaunee Rod & Gun Club. Shooters from all over put their skills to the test by shooting clay targets using vintage and modern double barrel guns. Event Committee Member Terry Huffman says...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WLUC
RE/MAX holds fundraiser for Children’s Miracle Network
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A little rain Thursday afternoon didn’t dampen the spirits at RE/MAX in Marquette Township. The realtor held a fundraiser that included silent auctions, food, prizes, a dunk tank and a bounce house for the kids. Although this is the Marquette RE/MAX office’s first fundraiser of...
WLUC
UP Veteran of the Year honored at state fair
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Tracey Tippett served in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1987 until 1992, rising to the rank of Sergeant. On Thursday, she was honored as the 2022 U.P. Veteran of the Year. “I am very honored, I am very humbled,” Tippett said. “We don’t do what we...
WLUC
Dickinson County first responders partner with Dunkin Donuts for Special Olympics fundraiser
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - First responders in Iron Mountain partnered with Dunkin Donuts Friday, to fundraise for the Special Olympics. A new face anchored the drive-thru at Dunkin Donuts. You see Lt. Jeremy Hauswirth of the Michigan State Police protecting the community, but Friday, he is an honorary shift leader and cashier operator.
WLUC
New website explores relationship between NMU and UP
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A new website has been launched that explores the relationship between Northern Michigan University and the Upper Peninsula. Dan Truckey, Director of the Beaumier U.P. Heritage Center, and his team have been working on the website for the past three years. The site, called ‘Maamawi Ozhigi/Together...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WLUC
The Ryan Report - Aug. 14, 2022
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Don Ryan spends the second Sunday talking to Eagle Mine’s External Affairs Manager, Matt Johnson. Eagle Mine is an underground, high-grade nickel and copper mine located in western Marquette County. Because of the emphasis on electric vehicle production, there’s extra interest right now in nickel...
WLUC
MAPS teacher shares importance of finding passion outside of classroom
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Today in Upper Michigan... Marquette Area Public Schools teacher Karla McCutcheon joins Tia Trudgeon and Elizabeth Peterson as a UMT guest host. McCutcheon talks about the importance of finding your passion outside of the classroom through extracurricular activities. Plus... she shares a copycat Olive Garden recipe...
WLUC
AG Nessel: No timetable for review of concerns about former Marquette hospital redevelopment
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel says her office is going to do a comprehensive evaluation of all the communication it’s received about the redevelopment of Marquette’s old hospital. State Rep. Sara Cambensy, D-Marquette, asked Nessel last month to look into several concerns, including a...
WLUC
Michigan AG Dana Nessel visits Marquette Police Department
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Michigan’s Attorney General, Dana Nessel, visited an Upper Michigan police department Friday. The Marquette Police Department was one of the first departments in Michigan to become an Accredited Agency, meaning they adopted law enforcement standards to increase effectiveness, transparency, and trust. The Attorney General visited the department for a tour and a presentation about the accreditation process.
WLUC
Michigan’s Attorney General Dana Nessel discusses Clean Slate UP program
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Attorney General Dana Nessel made an appearance at the Michigan Works! Marquette office Friday. She met with staff and clients who shared success stories from using the Clean Slate UP Program. Nessel said she strongly supports the work being done to help Upper Peninsula residents expunge their criminal records.
WLUC
Comley returns to NMU as interim AD; Rochester’s position elevated
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Former longtime Northern Michigan University athletic director and hockey coach Rick Comley will serve as interim AD starting Monday, Aug. 22, following the recent announcement of current AD Forrest Karr’s resignation, according to a press release from NMU President Kerri Schuiling. Schuiling made the announcement...
WLUC
Family rescued from water while boating to Grand Island
ALGER COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - The Alger County Sheriffs Office rescued a family canoeing and kayaking to Grand Island from the Christmas area on Friday around 2:26 PM. There were reports of a water emergency near 5 Mile Point in Christmas. The caller said that her husband had fallen out of a kayak into the water was she could no longer see him.
WLUC
Demand for substitute teachers high for many UP schools
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Teachers are an invaluable resource for schools and many districts are also needing more substitute teachers. Substitute teachers are a resource that many school districts rely on throughout the academic year. But many districts like Munising Public Schools are still searching for subs. Munising Public Schools...
Comments / 0