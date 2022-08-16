ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marquette, MI

Comments / 0

Related
WLUC

The Honorable Distillery now open in Downtown Marquette

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Honorable Distillery is now open in Downtown Marquette. Co-founders Scott Anderson and Anne White share what you can expect from your first visit. Anderson and White detail the small menu and explain the distillation process. The Honorable Distillery is open Monday-Wednesday from 3 to 11...
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

Ore Dock Brewing Company celebrates 10th anniversary

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Ore Dock Brewing Company turned 10 years old this weekend. The brewery celebrated with a weekend of activities, music, and food trucks. Ore Dock offered limited beer releases including an anniversary ale brewed in collaboration with Barrel and Beam. Ore Dock’s co-owner says he’s excited about...
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

LSCP holds ribbon-cutting ceremony to welcome Select Realty to its partnership

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Lake Superior Community Partnership (LSCP) added a business to its organization Thursday. The LSCP held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to welcome Select Realty to its partnership. LSCP connects businesses, organizations, leaders, and legislators to provide a legislative voice for programs and policies that it says strengthen its regional economy.
MARQUETTE, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Marquette, MI
Government
Local
Michigan Entertainment
City
Washington Township, MI
Local
Michigan Government
City
Marquette, MI
City
Bradley, MI
State
Washington State
Marquette, MI
Entertainment
WLUC

Swick hosts annual Swicnic for employees

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A U.P. company treated its employees to a celebration Friday. Swick closed for the afternoon and hosted its annual Swicnic. The event featured raffles, a cornhole tournament, and even a mechanical bull. Back in Balance Massage and Peak Chiropractic also made appearances to help employees relax.
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

‘Cheese Lady’ returns to U.P. State Fair for 10th year

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Inside the Miracle of Life Pavilion, Sarah Kaufmann worked for her fourth day Thursday, sculpting 640 pounds of yellow cheddar cheese. She has returned to the U.P. State Fair for the 10th year. This year’s sculpture will be in the image of a super hero cow...
ESCANABA, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Gallery#City Of Marquette#The Masonic Building
WLUC

RE/MAX holds fundraiser for Children’s Miracle Network

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A little rain Thursday afternoon didn’t dampen the spirits at RE/MAX in Marquette Township. The realtor held a fundraiser that included silent auctions, food, prizes, a dunk tank and a bounce house for the kids. Although this is the Marquette RE/MAX office’s first fundraiser of...
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

UP Veteran of the Year honored at state fair

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Tracey Tippett served in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1987 until 1992, rising to the rank of Sergeant. On Thursday, she was honored as the 2022 U.P. Veteran of the Year. “I am very honored, I am very humbled,” Tippett said. “We don’t do what we...
MARQUETTE COUNTY, MI
WLUC

New website explores relationship between NMU and UP

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A new website has been launched that explores the relationship between Northern Michigan University and the Upper Peninsula. Dan Truckey, Director of the Beaumier U.P. Heritage Center, and his team have been working on the website for the past three years. The site, called ‘Maamawi Ozhigi/Together...
MARQUETTE, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Arts
WLUC

The Ryan Report - Aug. 14, 2022

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Don Ryan spends the second Sunday talking to Eagle Mine’s External Affairs Manager, Matt Johnson. Eagle Mine is an underground, high-grade nickel and copper mine located in western Marquette County. Because of the emphasis on electric vehicle production, there’s extra interest right now in nickel...
MARQUETTE COUNTY, MI
WLUC

MAPS teacher shares importance of finding passion outside of classroom

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Today in Upper Michigan... Marquette Area Public Schools teacher Karla McCutcheon joins Tia Trudgeon and Elizabeth Peterson as a UMT guest host. McCutcheon talks about the importance of finding your passion outside of the classroom through extracurricular activities. Plus... she shares a copycat Olive Garden recipe...
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

Michigan AG Dana Nessel visits Marquette Police Department

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Michigan’s Attorney General, Dana Nessel, visited an Upper Michigan police department Friday. The Marquette Police Department was one of the first departments in Michigan to become an Accredited Agency, meaning they adopted law enforcement standards to increase effectiveness, transparency, and trust. The Attorney General visited the department for a tour and a presentation about the accreditation process.
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

Michigan’s Attorney General Dana Nessel discusses Clean Slate UP program

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Attorney General Dana Nessel made an appearance at the Michigan Works! Marquette office Friday. She met with staff and clients who shared success stories from using the Clean Slate UP Program. Nessel said she strongly supports the work being done to help Upper Peninsula residents expunge their criminal records.
MICHIGAN STATE
WLUC

Comley returns to NMU as interim AD; Rochester’s position elevated

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Former longtime Northern Michigan University athletic director and hockey coach Rick Comley will serve as interim AD starting Monday, Aug. 22, following the recent announcement of current AD Forrest Karr’s resignation, according to a press release from NMU President Kerri Schuiling. Schuiling made the announcement...
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

Family rescued from water while boating to Grand Island

ALGER COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - The Alger County Sheriffs Office rescued a family canoeing and kayaking to Grand Island from the Christmas area on Friday around 2:26 PM. There were reports of a water emergency near 5 Mile Point in Christmas. The caller said that her husband had fallen out of a kayak into the water was she could no longer see him.
ALGER COUNTY, MI
WLUC

Demand for substitute teachers high for many UP schools

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Teachers are an invaluable resource for schools and many districts are also needing more substitute teachers. Substitute teachers are a resource that many school districts rely on throughout the academic year. But many districts like Munising Public Schools are still searching for subs. Munising Public Schools...
MUNISING, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy