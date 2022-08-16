ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This is pretty awesome. Mullets have been making a comeback in recent years. Actually, have they ever really completely gone out of style? To celebrate the business in front and party in the back hairstyle, a national contest was created. The USA Mullet Championships crowns a mullet winner each year in different categories. Two finalists in the kids category are from Minnesota & Wisconsin.
