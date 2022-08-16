Read full article on original website
Related
Sick, Mullet Bro! Minnesota & Wisconsin Kids Are Finalists In Mullet Championship
This is pretty awesome. Mullets have been making a comeback in recent years. Actually, have they ever really completely gone out of style? To celebrate the business in front and party in the back hairstyle, a national contest was created. The USA Mullet Championships crowns a mullet winner each year in different categories. Two finalists in the kids category are from Minnesota & Wisconsin.
Northland FAN 106.5
Duluth, MN
1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
302K+
Views
ABOUT
The Fan 106.5 is the Northlands home for sports, featuring Twin Ports area sports, Minnesota sports talk from KFAN for Minneapolis, and national sports from FOX Sports. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://northlandfan.com
Comments / 0