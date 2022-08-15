MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Monday! We have a very busy week ahead of us. We are under a level 1 marginal risk for severe weather for the next few days. Parts of Kemper and Sumter county are under the risk right now, but as the days go on, we all will be added. This is a low-end threat, but heavy rainfall, damaging winds, and hail are possible. We are mainly staying dry today, but do not forget your umbrella as we head into tomorrow.

