Read full article on original website
Related
WDAM-TV
Ellisville will now welcome food trucks within city limits
ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - City leaders in Ellisville overturned an ordinance that banned food trucks within city limits and approved a new ordinance to allow food trucks to roll into town. “Variety is here, good food is here,” said Mayor Lynn Buckhaults. “Come to Ellisville and get something good to...
fox40jackson.com
Accused cop killer Dante Bender returned to Meridian
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) – 31-year-old Dante Bender has been returned to Meridian to face charges that he killed Police Officer Kennis Croom and Bender’s own fiancée, Brittany Jones, Thursday at a house in the 2400 block of 51st Avenue. Bender was apprehended about 10:30 a.m. Friday in...
WDAM-TV
Players of the Pine Belt: Laurel senior defensive end Terrion McCullum
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - It was a tough start to the year for Laurel High School when a January fire left its fieldhouse heavily damaged. But the Golden Tornadoes football team was resilient throughout the summer, with seniors like Terrion McCullum leading the way. “Coach [Ryan Earnest] is going to...
WDAM-TV
City of Laurel holds firefighter promotion and swearing-in ceremony
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Laurel firefighters attended a promotion and swearing-in ceremony this morning at City Hall. Firefighters are always there to lend a hand to others without question in a time of need, said Laurel Fire Chief Leo Brown. The City of Laurel returned the favor on Monday, Aug....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WDAM-TV
Laurel 2022 football schedule
8/27 – vs. Meridian – 7:30 p.m. 9/2 – at D’Iberville – 7:30 p.m. 9/9 – vs. Mendenhall – 7:30 p.m. 9/16 – at Petal – 7:30 p.m. 9/23 – at Florence* – 7:30 p.m. 9/30 – vs. Brookhaven*...
WTOK-TV
Arrest made in Meridian shooting death on State Blvd.
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian police have made an arrest in the Aug. 6 shooting death on State Blvd. Eulisa Chanell Barnes, 31, has been charged with murder and has a bond set at $300,000. Barnes is accused of killing Demarco Jimerson, 31. The shooting took place around 9 p.m....
WDAM-TV
Laurel City Council starts construction on more softball fields
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Laurel City Council met for their regular meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 16, where the discussion turned to the topic of building more softball fields. Laurel has a large baseball community and serves as a host city for the Dixie Youth World Series. In order to...
WTOK-TV
Triplets born at Ochsner Rush Health
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - News 11 would like to congratulate a local mom and dad as they celebrate the birth of triplets!. Whittley Moncriease and Alvino Houston welcomed their babies, Za’Niya Rose Houston, Za’Leah Beauty Houston and Za’Kyra Miracle Houston, Friday, Aug. 12, at Ochsner Rush Health.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WDAM-TV
Missing Jasper Co. child found, sheriff’s department says
JASPER COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - According to the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department, the missing 9-year-old boy from Bay Springs has been found. The sheriff’s department said Josh Braiden Smith is safe and at home with family. Jasper County Sheriff Randy Johnson said the boy’s mother, Mary K. Smith,...
Neshoba Democrat
Woman faces 7 years for escapes
A Union woman who was charged twice with escape from the Neshoba County Jail, faces seven years in prison after she pleaded guilty to those and three other charges last month in Circuit Court. The woman, Candace Lynn Barton, 32, 10481 County Road 244, Union, escaped from the jail at...
WTOK-TV
Council shifts money, targets repairs
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian City Council made budget moves Tuesday night that officials said would help improve several operations. Council members voted to move more than $420,000 from one part of the budget to another. The bulk of that was $300,000 that will be used to fix the roof at City Hall. Some of the money was taken from unfilled personnel services in various places including the police department. However, this will not have an impact on police operations.
WDAM-TV
Laurel City Council passes Airbnb ordinance
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Tourism has boomed over the past year in the City Beautiful, which caused the Laurel City Council to consider regulating Airbnbs. The council held its second and final reading of the Airbnb ordinance on Tuesday, Aug. 16, and voted to pass the measure. The ordinance limits...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kicks96news.com
BOLO – White Kia Rio Stolen from Carthage
Carthage Police Department issued a BOLO for a vehicle stolen from Fortune Mart Tuesday morning. It is described as a white 2017 Kia Rio with a Scott County license plate. The vehicle was last seen traveling on Hwy 35 South. If you see this vehicle or have any information regarding...
WTOK-TV
Residents at local apartment complex speak out about maintenance issues
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Tensions are running high among residents at Meridian Manor Apartments. People there said the elevator on the property has been broken for about a month, forcing them to use the stairs which leaves some elderly tenants in a tough spot. Meridian Manor has three floors, and...
kicks96news.com
Updated – Dude, where’s my car? – Lost in Leake and more on Wednesday
12:00 a.m. – Carthage Police were alerted to possible shots fired in the area of Fernwood Street and Highland Street. Officers patrolled the area. 5:59 a.m. – Leake County Deputies and Carthage Police were alerted to a reckless driver traveling toward Carthage on HWY 16 East near the city limits.
WTOK-TV
Today parts of the viewing area are under a low-end threat for severe weather
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Monday! We have a very busy week ahead of us. We are under a level 1 marginal risk for severe weather for the next few days. Parts of Kemper and Sumter county are under the risk right now, but as the days go on, we all will be added. This is a low-end threat, but heavy rainfall, damaging winds, and hail are possible. We are mainly staying dry today, but do not forget your umbrella as we head into tomorrow.
WTOK-TV
MPD makes quick arrest after robbery reported
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian Police made an arrest after a woman was robbed at gunpoint Monday. MPD said Saquentezz Carlisle was taken into custody shortly after officers responded to Azalea Park Apartments after the robbery was reported. Carlisle is charged with armed robbery. His bond was set at $250,000.
kicks96news.com
Felony DUI, Felony Possession, and Felony Pursuit in Neshoba
WAYNE GUIDRY, 46, of New Orleans, LA, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Disorderly Conduct, Possession of Paraphernalia, NCSO. Bond $0, $600, $600. JUSTIN KEVIN HAYDEN, 34, of Gardendale, AL, Felony Pursuit, NCSO. Bond $10,000. KELONDA JORDAN, 32, of Philadelphia, Disorderly Conduct, Resisting Arrest, Simple Assault on a Police Officer, Contempt...
WTOK-TV
First Alert: Severe storms possible Tuesday & it’ll be a scorcher
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - There’s a low-end (level 1 out of 5) marginal threat for severe storms on Tuesday afternoon & evening. The main threat will be for damaging wind gusts, and locally heavy rain can be expected if storms move through your area. A cold front will stall near us, and it’ll serve as a trigger for showers and storms along with the heat of the day. So, make sure to carry an umbrella for Tuesday, and have ways of getting severe weather alerts.
Man arrested, crack cocaine found in Laurel drug bust
LAUREL, Miss. (WHLT) – A man was arrested following a drug bust at a home in Laurel on Friday, August 12. Officials with the Laurel Police Department (LPD) said narcotics officers conducted a search warrant at a home located at 1129 Walley Street. They said the officers found 112 packs of crack cocaine, a separate […]
Comments / 0