Ukraine says Russia is planning "false flag" attack at nuclear plant
Fears of an impending attack on a nuclear power plant in southeastern Ukraine prompted residents in the area to flee Friday, the Washington Post reports. Why it matters: Repeated warnings from Ukrainian and Russian officials indicate a potential attack is planned for the Zaporizhzhia station, which could cause a radioactive disaster that impacts the whole region.
Ivana Trump walked out on ex-husband’s inauguration because she was horrified by poor seat, report says
Ivana Trump walked out on Donald Trump’s inauguration because she was horrified she had been assigned a “very bad seat”, according to a report. The former president’s late ex-wife was “in shock” at the seat she was given at the 2017 ceremony in Washington DC, says New York magazine.Ivana, who married Mr Trump in 1977 and divorced him in 1992, died last month at the age of 73 after falling at her New York City home.Massimo Gargia, who introduced Ivana to her fourth husband, Rossano Rubicondi, told New York magazine’s Intelligencer that she had been less than impressed when...
Eric Trump repeats false claim that his father was first US president in history not to start a war
Eric Trump reupped the old mistruth that his father was the first president in US history to not start a war while in office. This false statement, which became so widely repeated in 2021 it prompted multiple news outlets to conduct fact-checks disproving the claim, was parroted by the former president’s son during a Wednesday appearance on Newsmax. “He’s anti-war … he didn’t want to go to war,” Eric Trump told host Eric Bolling of his father. “He’s the first president in the United States history that didn’t start a war.”In 2021, Reuters and several other news outlets produced...
“Going to get someone killed”: Trump lawyer threatens to expose FBI agents even if DOJ redacts names
Trump attorney Alina Habba on Thursday suggested releasing surveillance footage of the FBI's search of Mar-a-Lago even though it could reveal the identities of agents who executed it. Federal Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart, who signed off on the search warrant, on Thursday gave the Justice Department a week to propose...
Russian paratrooper who fought in Ukraine says troops are deliberately shooting themselves in the leg to escape the war and get a $50,000 payout
A Russian paratrooper who fought in Ukraine wrote a 141-page memoir about his time there. Pavel Filatyev described how soldiers were so depleted that they injured themselves in order to leave. Filatyev, who has since fled Russia, told The Guardian he couldn't "stay quiet any longer." A Russian paratrooper who...
Trump Is Threatening Payback for Mar-a-Lago
Former President Donald Trump and his allies are ramping up warnings that Trump might seek payback for the FBI’s search of his Mar-a-Lago club if he recaptures the presidency. On Wednesday, Trump posted a link to an article headlined “The Payback for Mar-a-Lago Will Be Brutal” on his Truth...
Trump supporter who flew on private jet to Jan. 6 riot and threw media equipment outside the Capitol pleads guilty
WASHINGTON — A woman who flew on a private plane to the nation's capital ahead of the Jan. 6 riot pleaded guilty Thursday to engaging in disruptive or disorderly conduct in a restricted building. Katherine Schwab of Texas, who said she accepted an offer to fly on the personal...
EXCLUSIVE: America's richest black man, tax cheat Robert Smith, put his girlfriend up in NYC apartment, and bought $5.3M nightclub in French Alps and 300-acre Colorado ranch with unclaimed income as he fights to keep spending details sealed
Billionaire tax cheat Robert Smith put up his girlfriend in a lavish apartment using business funds and bought luxury properties around the world using untaxed income, court documents claim. A federal investigator's affidavit lists a 300-acre ranch in Colorado, a club and condos in the French Alps and a Sonoma...
ISIS 'Beatle' El Shafee Elsheikh sentenced to life for torturing and murdering American hostages
A British national who was a member of the Islamic State terrorist group and convicted for his role in taking roughly two dozen Westerners captive a decade ago, resulting in the deaths of four Americans, was sentenced Friday to life in prison. El Shafee Elsheikh, one of the notorious "Beatles"...
Mike Pence Weighs In on Liz Cheney's Wyoming Loss
Pence said he has been "disappointed in the partisan taint" of the House January 6 committee where Cheney serves as vice chair.
Joe Biden has now been in Delaware for 150 days: President has spent more time at his home away from the White House than Trump, Obama and Bush
On Tuesday, President Joe Biden interrupted his summer vacation to return to the White House and celebrate passage of the Inflation Reduction Act - which he hailed as one of the most significant laws in our history.'. After five and a half hours he was on his way again, this...
‘We realized that there’s no way we can return’: Russia’s best and brightest are leaving the country in record numbers. 6 young Russians explain why they left
"We realized that there's no way we can return to Russia anytime soon. Once we get in, we might not be able to get out."
Lapid to U.S.: Not walking away from Iran nuclear talks shows "weakness"
Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid sent a message to the White House on Thursday that the EU draft nuclear agreement being discussed with Iran goes beyond the 2015 nuclear deal and isn’t in line with the Biden administration’s own red lines, a senior Israeli official said in a briefing to reporters.
Judge rejects Lindsey Graham's effort to delay testimony in 2020 election probe
A federal judge said Friday that Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) should not be allowed to delay his appearance before the Atlanta special grand jury investigating efforts to overturn the 2020 election. Driving the news: Earlier this week, Graham was ordered to comply with a subpoena and testify but his attorneys...
Bolton: Trump kept "piles and piles" of documents in White House
Former Trump national security adviser John Bolton told Reuters on Wednesday that former President Trump had a tendency to accumulate large amounts of paper, including "piles and piles" of documents inside the White House dining room. Why it matters: Bolton's comments come after the FBI's search of Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence...
U.S. expresses concern over Israeli raids on Palestinian civil society groups
The U.S. asked Israel for clarifications about the raids the Israeli military conducted at the offices of several Palestinian civil society organizations in the occupied West Bank, State Department spokesperson Ned Price said. Why it matters: Last October Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz designated six Palestinian civil society and human...
U.S. to announce nearly $800 million in new military aid for Ukraine
The Biden administration will announce a new roughly $800 million military assistance package for Ukraine on Friday as Russia's unprovoked invasion of the country nears the six-month mark, according to multiple media outlets. Why it matters: The package will include at least a dozen surveillance drones, 16 howitzer heavy field...
British member of ISIS cell receives life sentence for death of Americans
British national El Shafee Elsheikh has been sentenced to life in prison for his role in helping an ISIS cell kidnap, torture and kill prisoners, the Department of Justice said Friday. The big picture: Elsheikh — who had the nickname "Beatle" — is the most notorious and highest-ranking member of...
Appeals court upholds ruling ordering DOJ to release memo on Mueller report
The Department of Justice must release a 2019 memorandum supporting then-Attorney General Bill Barr's decision to clear former President Donald Trump of obstruction of justice, a federal appeals court in Washington ruled on Friday. The big picture: Special Counsel Robert Mueller's 2019 investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential...
Russia accuses Ukraine of poisoning its soldiers in nuclear plant region
Russia has accused Ukraine of poisoning some of its soldiers in a Russia-controlled area, Reuters reports. Why it matters: This is the latest accusation from Russia against Ukraine and follows a series of claims between the two nations over shellings at the Zaporizhzhia power plant. Details: Russia's defense ministry said...
