Axios

Ukraine says Russia is planning "false flag" attack at nuclear plant

Fears of an impending attack on a nuclear power plant in southeastern Ukraine prompted residents in the area to flee Friday, the Washington Post reports. Why it matters: Repeated warnings from Ukrainian and Russian officials indicate a potential attack is planned for the Zaporizhzhia station, which could cause a radioactive disaster that impacts the whole region.
The Independent

Ivana Trump walked out on ex-husband’s inauguration because she was horrified by poor seat, report says

Ivana Trump walked out on Donald Trump’s inauguration because she was horrified she had been assigned a “very bad seat”, according to a report. The former president’s late ex-wife was “in shock” at the seat she was given at the 2017 ceremony in Washington DC, says New York magazine.Ivana, who married Mr Trump in 1977 and divorced him in 1992, died last month at the age of 73 after falling at her New York City home.Massimo Gargia, who introduced Ivana to her fourth husband, Rossano Rubicondi, told New York magazine’s Intelligencer that she had been less than impressed when...
The Independent

Eric Trump repeats false claim that his father was first US president in history not to start a war

Eric Trump reupped the old mistruth that his father was the first president in US history to not start a war while in office. This false statement, which became so widely repeated in 2021 it prompted multiple news outlets to conduct fact-checks disproving the claim, was parroted by the former president’s son during a Wednesday appearance on Newsmax. “He’s anti-war … he didn’t want to go to war,” Eric Trump told host Eric Bolling of his father. “He’s the first president in the United States history that didn’t start a war.”In 2021, Reuters and several other news outlets produced...
Business Insider

Russian paratrooper who fought in Ukraine says troops are deliberately shooting themselves in the leg to escape the war and get a $50,000 payout

A Russian paratrooper who fought in Ukraine wrote a 141-page memoir about his time there. Pavel Filatyev described how soldiers were so depleted that they injured themselves in order to leave. Filatyev, who has since fled Russia, told The Guardian he couldn't "stay quiet any longer." A Russian paratrooper who...
Vice

Trump Is Threatening Payback for Mar-a-Lago

Former President Donald Trump and his allies are ramping up warnings that Trump might seek payback for the FBI’s search of his Mar-a-Lago club if he recaptures the presidency. On Wednesday, Trump posted a link to an article headlined “The Payback for Mar-a-Lago Will Be Brutal” on his Truth...
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: America's richest black man, tax cheat Robert Smith, put his girlfriend up in NYC apartment, and bought $5.3M nightclub in French Alps and 300-acre Colorado ranch with unclaimed income as he fights to keep spending details sealed

Billionaire tax cheat Robert Smith put up his girlfriend in a lavish apartment using business funds and bought luxury properties around the world using untaxed income, court documents claim. A federal investigator's affidavit lists a 300-acre ranch in Colorado, a club and condos in the French Alps and a Sonoma...
Axios

Lapid to U.S.: Not walking away from Iran nuclear talks shows "weakness"

Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid sent a message to the White House on Thursday that the EU draft nuclear agreement being discussed with Iran goes beyond the 2015 nuclear deal and isn’t in line with the Biden administration’s own red lines, a senior Israeli official said in a briefing to reporters.
Axios

Bolton: Trump kept "piles and piles" of documents in White House

Former Trump national security adviser John Bolton told Reuters on Wednesday that former President Trump had a tendency to accumulate large amounts of paper, including "piles and piles" of documents inside the White House dining room. Why it matters: Bolton's comments come after the FBI's search of Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence...
Axios

U.S. expresses concern over Israeli raids on Palestinian civil society groups

The U.S. asked Israel for clarifications about the raids the Israeli military conducted at the offices of several Palestinian civil society organizations in the occupied West Bank, State Department spokesperson Ned Price said. Why it matters: Last October Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz designated six Palestinian civil society and human...
Axios

U.S. to announce nearly $800 million in new military aid for Ukraine

The Biden administration will announce a new roughly $800 million military assistance package for Ukraine on Friday as Russia's unprovoked invasion of the country nears the six-month mark, according to multiple media outlets. Why it matters: The package will include at least a dozen surveillance drones, 16 howitzer heavy field...
Axios

Russia accuses Ukraine of poisoning its soldiers in nuclear plant region

Russia has accused Ukraine of poisoning some of its soldiers in a Russia-controlled area, Reuters reports. Why it matters: This is the latest accusation from Russia against Ukraine and follows a series of claims between the two nations over shellings at the Zaporizhzhia power plant. Details: Russia's defense ministry said...
