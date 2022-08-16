Read full article on original website
Pick of the Day: Butterboy (in NYC) Returning 9/5
If you’re a New Yorker, you might have noticed that Mondays might have been a little different in regards to the comedy scene. Butterboy @ Littlefield, one of the pillars of NYC comedy, took a quiet look break this Summer. Don’t worry however as hosts Jo, Aparna, and Maeve...
Kate Berlant Is Kate (in NYC)
In her much-anticipated one-woman show, Kate Berlant explores the events of her life that have brought her to this moment. Embodying many characters in this tour de force performance, she expertly morphs before our eyes and exposes a truth she has, until now, kept hidden. A Note From The Artist:
Asylum Mainstage Presents (in NYC)
MUSICAL DIRECTOR – Charlie O’Connor. UNDERSTUDIES: Jessie Ballard & Dejen Tesfagiorgous.
The Grand Character Hotel (in NYC)
Greetings from The Grand Character Hotel! We are so happy you’ve decided to stay with us. Your reservation is set. Your stay will also include amenities, like character performances from some of our featured hotel guests this month: Dylan Adler, Nick Mestad, and Jamie Linn Watson. Edson Montenegro and...
Drule (in NYC)
DRULE is an outdoor comedy show, produced by Brittany Cardwell and Claire Alexander. Join us at a Brooklyn rooftop or cool yard at 8:30PM ET for a lineup of funny comics that happen to be mostly women!. Line-up for 8/18:. Hannah Berner. Yedoye Travis. Maggie Crane. Ruby Karp. Brooke Finegold.
