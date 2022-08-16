A major election prognosticator is souring on Democratic fortunes in Colorado's U.S. Senate race.Driving the news: The Cook Political Report moved the contest to "leans Democratic" — a downgrade for incumbent Michael Bennet. The race previously was cast as "likely Democratic," which suggested Republican challenger Joe O'Dea had little chance of winning.The big picture: Sabato's Crystal Ball at the University of Virginia's Center for Politics has the race pegged at the same mark, while Inside Elections and FiveThirtyEight still rate it "likely Democratic."📊 The intrigue: The shift comes despite the release of a poll from Republican firm McLaughlin and Associates...

COLORADO STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO