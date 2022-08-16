Read full article on original website
Wiped Clean: Biden Cancels $3.9 Billion in Student Loans
The action covers 208,000 people who were enrolled at ITT Technical Institute between 2005 and 2016. The Biden administration confirmed on Tuesday that it will cancel $3.9 billion in student loan debt for more than 200,000 students who attended the now-defunct ITT Technical Institute, according to a new Washington Post report.
Mike Pence Weighs In on Liz Cheney's Wyoming Loss
Pence said he has been "disappointed in the partisan taint" of the House January 6 committee where Cheney serves as vice chair.
Cook Political Report shifts Pa. Senate race in favor of Democrats
The Cook Political Report shifted the open Pennsylvania Senate race from "toss up" to "lean Democrat" in the nonpartisan prognosticator's latest ratings published on Thursday. Why it matters: The new ratings reflect Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman's (D) edge over Republican rival Mehmet Oz in the hotly contested Senate race.
First look: GOP's opening salvo against Inflation Reduction Act
Republicans are beginning to run ads targeting Democrats' newly passed $740 billion health care, climate and tax bill — starting in one of the handful of Democratic-held House districts that voted for former President Trump in 2020, Axios has learned. Why it matters: Democrats see the Inflation Reduction Act...
Colorado U.S. Senate race shifts toward GOP, despite recent poll
A major election prognosticator is souring on Democratic fortunes in Colorado's U.S. Senate race.Driving the news: The Cook Political Report moved the contest to "leans Democratic" — a downgrade for incumbent Michael Bennet. The race previously was cast as "likely Democratic," which suggested Republican challenger Joe O'Dea had little chance of winning.The big picture: Sabato's Crystal Ball at the University of Virginia's Center for Politics has the race pegged at the same mark, while Inside Elections and FiveThirtyEight still rate it "likely Democratic."📊 The intrigue: The shift comes despite the release of a poll from Republican firm McLaughlin and Associates...
Supreme Court temporarily blocks Georgia law, ruling it harms Black voters
The Supreme Court sided with Georgia voters on Friday and reinstated a federal judge's ruling that the current system disadvantages Black voters in violation of a federal civil rights law, according to court documents. Why it matters: It forced this year's election for the state's Public Service Commission to be...
Judge rejects Lindsey Graham's effort to delay testimony in 2020 election probe
A federal judge said Friday that Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) should not be allowed to delay his appearance before the Atlanta special grand jury investigating efforts to overturn the 2020 election. Driving the news: Earlier this week, Graham was ordered to comply with a subpoena and testify but his attorneys...
Appeals court upholds ruling ordering DOJ to release memo on Mueller report
The Department of Justice must release a 2019 memorandum supporting then-Attorney General Bill Barr's decision to clear former President Donald Trump of obstruction of justice, a federal appeals court in Washington ruled on Friday. The big picture: Special Counsel Robert Mueller's 2019 investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential...
CDC takes a small step toward fixing America's public health system
Public health experts say the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's new plan to reform itself is generally a good plan — but that without much bigger, more fundamental changes, the U.S. might continue to be caught flat-footed by new threats. The big picture: Systemic failures at the CDC...
Biden to host summit addressing hate-driven violence
The Biden administration next month will host a summit aimed at countering "the corrosive effects of hate-fueled violence on our democracy and public safety," the White House announced Friday. Why it matters: The summit, dubbed "United We Stand," is in response to a number of hate-fueled attacks during the Biden...
Michigan court temporarily blocks pre-Roe abortion ban
A county judge in Michigan on Friday ruled that county prosecutors cannot enforce the state's 1931 pre-Roe abortion ban. Driving the news: Circuit Court Judge Jacob Cunningham said that enforcing the ban would "send the health care system into crisis." Catch up fast: The 1931 law makes abortion illegal unless...
Cheney says she wants Pence to testify to Jan. 6 panel
Republican Rep. Liz Cheney says she hopes former Vice President Mike Pence will testify before the House Jan. 6 committee soon, according to a new interview. Why it matters: Pence was in the Capitol during the insurrection and faced death threats for resisting then-President Donald Trump's attempts to overturn the 2020 election. Pence has yet to testify before the committee, even though many of his aides have done so.
Google employees press for abortion protections after Supreme Court ruling
Google employees are asking the tech giant to protect data for users seeking information about abortions, among other demands, per a petition signed by more than 650 workers and sent this week to CEO Sundar Pichai. Driving the news: The petition also called on the company to halt donations to...
The cost of raising a child
It will cost $26,000 more to raise a child through high school today than it did just two years ago, a Brookings Institution estimate has found. Driving the news: A married, middle-income couple with two children is likely to spend $310,605 — an average of $18,271 a year — to raise their youngest child born in 2015, per Brookings, which first shared the estimates to the Wall Street Journal.
Most college students won't marry someone who supported a different 2020 candidate
Two-thirds of rising college sophomores aren't looking to marry someone who supports a different presidential candidate than they do, according to a poll by Generation Lab for NBC News. The big picture: The survey found that politics has directly affected the life of the country's younger generation, impacting things like...
Why all those Trump documents exist in the form of physical paper
The FBI's seizure of 11 sets of classified documents from Mar-a-Lago has raised a litany of questions about presidential records. One of those questions: Why, in the era of digital everything, is the U.S. government still relying so heavily on paper in the first place?. The answer: Much of the...
U.S. tries reassure Israel over possible Iran deal
The Biden administration in recent days has been seeking to reassure Israel that it hasn’t agreed to new concessions with Iran and a nuclear deal isn’t imminent, U.S. and Israeli officials told Axios. Yes, but: Israeli officials said they‘re not reassured. State of play: Iran gave a...
Anti-abortion pregnancy centers are expanding in the post-Roe era
As abortion bans shutter clinics across the country, "crisis pregnancy centers" led by anti-abortion advocates see an opening to expand into the reproductive care void. Why it matters: The centers, mostly nonprofits with religious affiliations, have generated comments and concern by appearing to offer medical services. Health providers and abortion rights advocates say they could further limit patients' ability to get accurate information and timely care in the post-Roe landscape.
FDA issues strong warning to maker of illegal nicotine gummies
The Food and Drug Administration has issued a stark warning about nicotine gummies, which are illegal, saying they can cause severe nicotine toxicity or even death among young children. Why it matters: "Nicotine gummies are a public health crisis just waiting to happen among our nation’s youth, particularly as we...
U.S. expresses concern over Israeli raids on Palestinian civil society groups
The U.S. asked Israel for clarifications about the raids the Israeli military conducted at the offices of several Palestinian civil society organizations in the occupied West Bank, State Department spokesperson Ned Price said. Why it matters: Last October Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz designated six Palestinian civil society and human...
