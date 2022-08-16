ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Wiped Clean: Biden Cancels $3.9 Billion in Student Loans

The action covers 208,000 people who were enrolled at ITT Technical Institute between 2005 and 2016. The Biden administration confirmed on Tuesday that it will cancel $3.9 billion in student loan debt for more than 200,000 students who attended the now-defunct ITT Technical Institute, according to a new Washington Post report.
Cook Political Report shifts Pa. Senate race in favor of Democrats

The Cook Political Report shifted the open Pennsylvania Senate race from "toss up" to "lean Democrat" in the nonpartisan prognosticator's latest ratings published on Thursday. Why it matters: The new ratings reflect Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman's (D) edge over Republican rival Mehmet Oz in the hotly contested Senate race.
First look: GOP's opening salvo against Inflation Reduction Act

Republicans are beginning to run ads targeting Democrats' newly passed $740 billion health care, climate and tax bill — starting in one of the handful of Democratic-held House districts that voted for former President Trump in 2020, Axios has learned. Why it matters: Democrats see the Inflation Reduction Act...
Colorado U.S. Senate race shifts toward GOP, despite recent poll

A major election prognosticator is souring on Democratic fortunes in Colorado's U.S. Senate race.Driving the news: The Cook Political Report moved the contest to "leans Democratic" — a downgrade for incumbent Michael Bennet. The race previously was cast as "likely Democratic," which suggested Republican challenger Joe O'Dea had little chance of winning.The big picture: Sabato's Crystal Ball at the University of Virginia's Center for Politics has the race pegged at the same mark, while Inside Elections and FiveThirtyEight still rate it "likely Democratic."📊 The intrigue: The shift comes despite the release of a poll from Republican firm McLaughlin and Associates...
Biden to host summit addressing hate-driven violence

The Biden administration next month will host a summit aimed at countering "the corrosive effects of hate-fueled violence on our democracy and public safety," the White House announced Friday. Why it matters: The summit, dubbed "United We Stand," is in response to a number of hate-fueled attacks during the Biden...
Michigan court temporarily blocks pre-Roe abortion ban

A county judge in Michigan on Friday ruled that county prosecutors cannot enforce the state's 1931 pre-Roe abortion ban. Driving the news: Circuit Court Judge Jacob Cunningham said that enforcing the ban would "send the health care system into crisis." Catch up fast: The 1931 law makes abortion illegal unless...
Cheney says she wants Pence to testify to Jan. 6 panel

Republican Rep. Liz Cheney says she hopes former Vice President Mike Pence will testify before the House Jan. 6 committee soon, according to a new interview. Why it matters: Pence was in the Capitol during the insurrection and faced death threats for resisting then-President Donald Trump's attempts to overturn the 2020 election. Pence has yet to testify before the committee, even though many of his aides have done so.
The cost of raising a child

It will cost $26,000 more to raise a child through high school today than it did just two years ago, a Brookings Institution estimate has found. Driving the news: A married, middle-income couple with two children is likely to spend $310,605 — an average of $18,271 a year — to raise their youngest child born in 2015, per Brookings, which first shared the estimates to the Wall Street Journal.
Why all those Trump documents exist in the form of physical paper

The FBI's seizure of 11 sets of classified documents from Mar-a-Lago has raised a litany of questions about presidential records. One of those questions: Why, in the era of digital everything, is the U.S. government still relying so heavily on paper in the first place?. The answer: Much of the...
U.S. tries reassure Israel over possible Iran deal

The Biden administration in recent days has been seeking to reassure Israel that it hasn’t agreed to new concessions with Iran and a nuclear deal isn’t imminent, U.S. and Israeli officials told Axios. Yes, but: Israeli officials said they‘re not reassured. State of play: Iran gave a...
Anti-abortion pregnancy centers are expanding in the post-Roe era

As abortion bans shutter clinics across the country, "crisis pregnancy centers" led by anti-abortion advocates see an opening to expand into the reproductive care void. Why it matters: The centers, mostly nonprofits with religious affiliations, have generated comments and concern by appearing to offer medical services. Health providers and abortion rights advocates say they could further limit patients' ability to get accurate information and timely care in the post-Roe landscape.
FDA issues strong warning to maker of illegal nicotine gummies

The Food and Drug Administration has issued a stark warning about nicotine gummies, which are illegal, saying they can cause severe nicotine toxicity or even death among young children. Why it matters: "Nicotine gummies are a public health crisis just waiting to happen among our nation’s youth, particularly as we...
U.S. expresses concern over Israeli raids on Palestinian civil society groups

The U.S. asked Israel for clarifications about the raids the Israeli military conducted at the offices of several Palestinian civil society organizations in the occupied West Bank, State Department spokesperson Ned Price said. Why it matters: Last October Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz designated six Palestinian civil society and human...
