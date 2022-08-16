ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cajundome: Lil Baby & Friends concert postponed

By Scott Lewis
 4 days ago

LAFAYETTE, La. ( KLFY ) — Cajundome officials announced a postponement for the Sept. 2 concert for Lil Baby & Friends , though a new concert date has not been set.

Grammy-nominated rapper Lil Baby was set to perform with special guests Lil’ Boosie and Nardo Wick . Officials have not given a reason for the postponement.

Ezra Miller seeks treatment for ‘mental health issues’

Ticketholders are urged to hold on to their tickets, as they can be used for the rescheduled concert when it is announced. If a ticketholder is unable to attend on the new date, they will have 30 days to get a refund from their original point of purchase via Ticketmaster.

Lil Baby is also touring with Chris Brown among other guests through the first part of October.

