Environment

WPRI

Hurricane and storm preparedness for homes and vehicles

It’s hurricane season in the Northeast, where we are often at risk for power outages, downed trees, and significant damage to homes, cars, and boats. Zoila Mata, a Rhode Island insurance agent with AAA Insurance, joins us to share tips on how to protect your loved ones and your property from the wrath of Mother Nature.
ENVIRONMENT
Eyewitness News

Towns put mandatory water conservation restrictions in place due to drought

(WFSB) - Towns across the state have put mandatory water conservation restrictions in place due to severe drought conditions. East Lyme was one of them. “Lower rainfall, combined with high water demand, has led the State of Connecticut’s interagency Drought Working Group to declare that all eight counties in the state are experiencing Stage 2 Drought conditions,” the town explained. “These conditions can lead to a drought event and can impact water supplies, agriculture, and the environment. Considering these conditions, East Lyme Water is reminding its customers about the importance of water conservation.”
WTNH

Invasive species alert: DEEP warns of spotted lanternfly

Conn. (WTNH) — Despite the harmless name, the spotted lanternfly is an invasive species, and the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) is asking residents to try and prevent the spread of the bug. According to DEEP, the spotted lanternfly was seen in Connecticut, and the department has declared a quarantine for any […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
Boston

Map: Where bears have been seen in Mass. this summer

Black bears have been spotted all over eastern Massachusetts this summer. Easton is the latest in a string of Massachusetts towns with a black bear spotted roaming around town on Monday. Easton police posted on Facebook Tuesday evening that a black bear was spotted near the railroad bed behind Southeastern...
EASTON, MA
NEWS CENTER Maine

Connecticut woman dies at Ogunquit beach

PORTLAND, Maine — A woman from Connecticut has died after reportedly experiencing a medical event while she was in the water at a beach in Ogunquit. The 62-year-old, whose name has not been released, was brought out of the water at about 3 p.m. Monday by lifeguards and other bystanders, according to a news release issued by the Ogunquit Fire Department.
WUPE

Massachusetts State Police Announce Sobriety Checkpoint For Weekend Of 8/19

In their ongoing effort to further educate motorists and strengthen the need to detect and remove those drivers who operate under the influence from our roads and highways, the Massachusetts State Police(MSP) has announced another sobriety checkpoint for the upcoming weekend of Friday, August 19th into Saturday, August 20th. Driving...
ABC6.com

Rhode Island talk show host arrested in Warwick on trespassing charge

WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — Rhode Island talk show host John DePetro was taken into custody Tuesday night following a livestream on social media. The radio host was filming a Facebook Live outside a home that was previously investigated in relation to the disappearance of Charlotte Lester on Staples Avenue in Warwick, when he was arrested.
WARWICK, RI
WPRI

Little change in Kansas abortion recall; 1 county not done

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Results from eight of nine Kansas counties that recounted ballots found fewer than 35 changed votes from the Aug. 2 election, when voters soundly rejected a proposed amendment that would have removed abortion rights from the state’s constitution. The counties faced a 5 p.m....
KANSAS STATE
WTNH

4 CT residents seriously injured in MA crash

RANDOLPH, Mass. (WTNH) – Four Connecticut residents were seriously injured in a crash in Massachusetts early Friday morning. Massachusetts State Police said just before 6 a.m., state troopers responded to a crash on Route 93/Route 1 southbound in Randolph near the Canton line. Officials said a 23-year-old man from South Windsor who was driving the […]
RANDOLPH, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles issues warning of scams costing customers

BOSTON – The Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles is reminding customers to use only Mass.Gov/RMV for Commonwealth of MA Registry information or to perform many transactions, including when trying to renew a license or registration. Customers should beware of text messages or emails which claim to be from MassDOT or the RMV, as these communications often are dangerous phishing scams and not official MassDOT/RMV sources. These fraudulent texts and emails may include links, which do not lead to MassDOT or RMV websites and customers should not follow the links nor reply to these messages with personal information.
FUN 107

It Will Soon Be Illegal to Dispose of These 3 Items in Massachusetts

If you ever do any spring or fall cleaning you know that there are some big items that you just can't toss in the regular trash. Luckily, many towns and cities throughout Berkshire County have bulky waste collections. Working in the southern Berkshires, I regularly receive the bulky waste schedules for some of our local towns. It's a convenient way to dispose of those items like couches, mattresses, box springs, rugs, carpeting, windows, door frames, etc. You typically can check your town or city's website for when the next bulky waste collection will be taking place.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

