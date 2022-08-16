Read full article on original website
Kearney Hub
UNK College of Ed gives community service award to ESU 10 employees
KEARNEY — Representatives from the University of Nebraska at Kearney College of Education made a surprise announcement during Monday’s board meeting at Educational Service Unit 10. They dropped by to recognize coordinator Alexandra Dillon and the Early Learning Connection team with the “Making a Difference” Outstanding Community Service...
Kearney Hub
Kristensen reflects on 20 years at UNK's helm
KEARNEY — Douglas Kristensen loves seeing the positive impact the University of Nebraska at Kearney has on its students, particularly his own children. When Kristensen took on the role of chancellor at UNK in July 2002, his daughters, Morgan and Paige, were aged 8 and 3. They grew up attending events on campus that helped shape their young lives.
Kearney Hub
UNK graduate Platt overcame obstacles to help others do the same
KEARNEY — Jacque Platt has always had high expectations. She’s the type of person who pushes herself — and those around her — to achieve great things. “I think of myself as a leader who brings other people up and sees the best in other people,” Platt said. “Even though I have a disability, I think I can still be that person.”
Kearney Hub
Central Nebraska Woodcarvers to boost skills with buffalo project
The Central Nebraska Woodcarvers is hosting a woodcarving class that will bring 10 woodcarvers from central Nebraska and northern Kansas to Kearney Aug. 26-28. A renowned woodcarver and instructor, Roger Nadrchal (carvedbyroger.com) will be teaching the class project, a Resting Buffalo, at the CNW Kearney clubhouse. Woodcarvers from Kearney, Ponca...
NebraskaTV
Tri-Cities School Districts are treating the safety of students and staff as priority
KEARNEY, Neb. — With the start of the school year already here, the Tri-Cities schools are taking safety and security very seriously, from updating security plans to hiring more people to look after the students and staff. “It [safety] always has been number one, but I will even tell...
beckersspine.com
Nebraska Spine + Pain Center relocates satellite location
Omaha-based Nebraska Spine + Pain Center's satellite location in Grand Island, Neb., is relocating. The satellite location will remain in the same city at Grand Island Chiropractic, according to a news release shared with Becker's on Aug. 19. Physicians will see patients for consultation and care on most Thursdays. The...
KSNB Local4
Hastings Museum playing a part in 2022′s Kool-Aid Days
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Kool-Aid Days are here, and the Hastings museum is in on the fun. Starting Friday, the museum will have admission for just $5 throughout the Kool-Aid Days weekend. Then coming up on Sunday, there will be an egg drop contest. The museum will provide supplies so...
News Channel Nebraska
Temporary casino development to start after Nebraska State Fair in Grand Island
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. -- A temporary casino could be opening in Grand Island soon. When the State Fair wraps up on Sept. 5, Elite Casinos and Fonner Park executives said they hope to start work on getting a temporary facility built on the Fonner Park Concourse. Their hope is to...
Kearney Hub
Kreis: Divisive climate holding back Kearney Public Schools
KEARNEY — Kearney Public Schools Board of Education President Wendy Kreis said she can take criticism as well as anyone. However, Wednesday she said that misinformation is holding back KPS from being its best. "What bothers me are the mistruths in the community about how the school board is...
Kearney Hub
2-A-Days: Lexington runners hope to stay on top
LEXINGTON — After years of chasing the state championship, the Lexington cross country team finally reached the top. Now, it wants to stay there. Coach Sam Jilka said this year’s team is more experienced than last year’s and has a “dedicated core group of runners excitedly approaching the 2022 season … wanting to continue to feed their hunger to see how they can improve their abilities and time results.”
Kearney Hub
Ravenna man makes a move to Kearney Chamber marketing
RAVENNA — Don’t quit your day job. Instead, feed your passion in your spare time. That’s the advice of Rylee Mills, co-founder of the Make a Move Podcast, a Ravenna-produced podcast featuring individuals who explain how they achieved their dreams. His partner in the venture is Kirk...
knopnews2.com
Restaurant quality food now in stores in North Platte
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Cash-Wa Direct hosted a Grand Opening celebration Wednesday to highlight its rebranding and new online ordering service. Cash-Wa Direct, formerly Cash-Wa Distributing, sells fresh, restaurant quality food and gives the public a chance to buy it in bulk. You can buy it at their storefront at 502 E. Front Street in North Platte or order online.
thebestmix1055.com
Ricketts appoints Kracl as judge
Gov. Pete Ricketts announced today that he has appointed Denise Kracl of Schuyler to the County Court, Fifth Judicial District (consisting of Boone, Butler, Colfax, Hamilton, Merrick, Nance, Platte, Polk, Saunders, Seward, and York counties). Kracl, 48, has served as Colfax County Attorney and the City of Schuyler’s Prosecutor since...
Kearney Hub
UNK volleyball faces challenge against former rival UNO
KEARNEY — Recently, the University of Nebraska at Kearney volleyball team has opened the season with a confidence-building exhibition upset of an NCAA Division I team. Wyoming felt the sting of the Lopers two years ago. Air Force got bit last year. Saturday, the Lopers travel to Omaha to...
Kearney Hub
Women with Kearney ties federally charged with Walmart fires in the South
Two additional women with ties to Kearney have been federally charged in connection with a 2021 string of arsons at Walmart stores in the South. Erica Sikes, 40, of Kearney, and Jenna Bottorff, 37, of Omaha were both charged July 29 in U.S. Federal District Court in Alabama with conspiracy to maliciously destroy by fire. They are accused of conspiring with Sikes’ husband, Jeff Sikes, 41, Bottorff’s husband, Sean, and three other men to set fires, damage and destroy Walmart stores in Mobile, Alabama, on May 27, 2021, and Tillman’s Corner, Alabama on May 28, 2021, as well as stores in Gulfport and Biloxi, Mississippi on June 4, 2021.
Kearney Hub
UNK football 14th in D-II coaches poll
KEARNEY – The University of Nebraska at Kearney football team is ranked 14th in the American Football Coaches Association Division II Top 25 preseason poll. UNK, which finished 2021 ranked 15th, received 318 points. Fellow MIAA members Northwest Missouri State (2nd), Washburn (29th) and Pittsburg State (31st) are also listed in the poll.
Kearney Hub
2-A-Days: Minden is on the radar in all fall sports
MINDEN — The bark is back in the Minden Whippets. The Minden volleyball team hit its stride at the end of last season, finishing 23-12 and winning the Southwest Conference. With eight players who started at various positions last season, the Whippets are poised to make some noise in Class C2.
Man killed in UTV accident northeast of North Platte
NORTH PLATTE, Neb.-On August 16, 2022, at 9:08 p.m., the Lincoln County 911 Center received a report of a UTV (Utility Task Vehicle) Accident, near Hodges Road on East Weems Road (northeast of North Platte, NE.). It was reported an adult male was driving the UTV lost control and rolled it just after rounding up loose cattle. The driver was in critical condition at the time of the call.
klkntv.com
Amtrak train collides with Holdrege woman’s vehicle in south central Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A woman was sent to the hospital with neck injuries after a train collided with her car near Holdredge on Monday. Around 11:00 a.m., an Amtrak train east of Holdredge struck a vehicle driven by Abigail Woosley, who failed to yield at R Road and Highway 6 intersection.
