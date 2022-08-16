KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Just a few days into the school year, Knox County Schools said 108 students so far stopped by their Clothing Center to get some of the essentials. The KCS Clothing Center is meant to provide school-appropriate clothing for students who may not be able to afford them and who were declared eligible by their school. People can donate used clothing of all sizes or give money to help the center continue providing clothes.

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO