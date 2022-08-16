ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knox County, TN

Comments / 0

Related
WBIR

Knox Co. Schools sees 108 students so far stop by its Clothing Center for essentials

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Just a few days into the school year, Knox County Schools said 108 students so far stopped by their Clothing Center to get some of the essentials. The KCS Clothing Center is meant to provide school-appropriate clothing for students who may not be able to afford them and who were declared eligible by their school. People can donate used clothing of all sizes or give money to help the center continue providing clothes.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

First-year students move into Maryville College Campus

MARYVILLE, Tenn. — A round of new "Scots" arrived at Maryville College on Friday. Dorms opened to first-year students around 9 a.m. Maryville College shared these photos on its Facebook page to welcome the students to the new school year. 2022 Maryville College students move in. Maryville College said...
MARYVILLE, TN
WBIR

A 40-year-tradition: Free swim lessons continue at John Sevier Elementary

MARYVILLE, Tenn. — Kids across East Tennessee are back in class, but students at one Maryville school are stepping outside the classroom for an important lesson. "We're learning [the] basic life skill of swimming," John Sevier Elementary School gym teacher Alex Rouse said. "A lot of these kids don't get the opportunity to go to pools, let alone public pools with their friends."
MARYVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Knox County, TN
Education
City
Knoxville, TN
County
Knox County, TN
Knox County, TN
Government
Local
Tennessee Education
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Government
WBIR

As UT students move in, surrounding businesses get busier

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The summer is almost over and new students started arriving at the University of Tennessee. People are unpacking their personal belongings and getting ready for the semester. For some, this is their first time away from home and they are juggling between excitement and fear of...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

Newport Rescue Squad searching for volunteers to serve Cocke County

NEWPORT, Tenn. — The Newport Rescue Squad said Thursday they were looking for volunteers to help serve Cocke County. They said on social media they were short-staffed, and all members of the rescue squad were volunteers. Anyone who wants to join them can reach out, and they can teach candidates some of the skills they could need to work on the rescue squad.
COCKE COUNTY, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Safety
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
WBIR

Second phase of Blount County inclusive playground fully funded

BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. — Organizers announced Tuesday that the second phase of the inclusive playground in John Sevier Park was fully funded. They also released a rendering of the project, showing what the new construction could soon result in. It includes new slides, shading umbrellas and wheelchair-accessible equipment so...
BLOUNT COUNTY, TN
WBIR

Tennessee's AG reaches multi-million dollar settlement with opioid maker

TENNESSEE, USA — According to a press release, Attorney General Herbert H. Slatery III has reached a multi-million dollar settlement with opioid maker Endo International plc and its lenders. The Tennessee Attorney General's Office said the deal will provide up to $450 million to participating states and local governments,...
WBIR

WBIR

Knoxville, TN
27K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Knoxville local news

 https://www.wbir.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy