Read full article on original website
Related
Knox Co. Schools sees 108 students so far stop by its Clothing Center for essentials
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Just a few days into the school year, Knox County Schools said 108 students so far stopped by their Clothing Center to get some of the essentials. The KCS Clothing Center is meant to provide school-appropriate clothing for students who may not be able to afford them and who were declared eligible by their school. People can donate used clothing of all sizes or give money to help the center continue providing clothes.
'Why Your Vote Matters' | TN Secretary of State announces civics essay contest for students
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Secretary of State announced the theme for this year's civics essay contest on Friday. The theme is "Why Your Vote Matters." Students will be able to submit essays about the topic, discussing the impact of the ballot and what it can mean to voters. Winners will receive a scholarship through the TNStars 529 College Savings Program.
First-year students move into Maryville College Campus
MARYVILLE, Tenn. — A round of new "Scots" arrived at Maryville College on Friday. Dorms opened to first-year students around 9 a.m. Maryville College shared these photos on its Facebook page to welcome the students to the new school year. 2022 Maryville College students move in. Maryville College said...
A 40-year-tradition: Free swim lessons continue at John Sevier Elementary
MARYVILLE, Tenn. — Kids across East Tennessee are back in class, but students at one Maryville school are stepping outside the classroom for an important lesson. "We're learning [the] basic life skill of swimming," John Sevier Elementary School gym teacher Alex Rouse said. "A lot of these kids don't get the opportunity to go to pools, let alone public pools with their friends."
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
'Dine Out for Education' event to raise money for foundation that gives supplies and training
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The 19th annual Dine Out for Education fundraising event will start on Aug. 30. It's part of a partnership between Knox County Schools and the Partners in Education Foundation. The foundation helps fund projects that allow teachers to ask for money so they can buy technology...
As UT students move in, surrounding businesses get busier
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The summer is almost over and new students started arriving at the University of Tennessee. People are unpacking their personal belongings and getting ready for the semester. For some, this is their first time away from home and they are juggling between excitement and fear of...
Newport Rescue Squad searching for volunteers to serve Cocke County
NEWPORT, Tenn. — The Newport Rescue Squad said Thursday they were looking for volunteers to help serve Cocke County. They said on social media they were short-staffed, and all members of the rescue squad were volunteers. Anyone who wants to join them can reach out, and they can teach candidates some of the skills they could need to work on the rescue squad.
State leaders present portrait of Staff Sgt. Ryan Knauss at Gibbs High School
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Wednesday was a solemn day at Gibbs High School when state lawmakers and the school community honored a former servicemember who died in Kabul. Staff Sergeant Ryan Knauss graduated from the school and was a member of its ROTC program. In the short ceremony, state leaders...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WBIR
Worry rises from redesign of Knoxville park
The city wants to redesign the Cradle of the Country Music Park. Part of that plan calls for replacing trees with art which is raising some concern.
Vets do chicken checkups at the TN State Fair to ensure birds bring home a blue ribbon instead of bird flu
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee State Fair kicked off Thursday in Wilson County, and on Friday feathered fowl will compete to see who will be named Tennessee's top birds. The only thing their owners want them to take home is the blue ribbon, but there's a chance the birds could take home something else this year: highly pathogenic avian flu.
Covenant Health settles ADA claim with feds after deaf patient said he wasn't provided a live interpreter
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Covenant Health has agreed to settle an Americans with Disabilities Act claim with the federal government after a deaf patient claimed the medical group denied him a means of effectively communicating with hospital staff, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. The U.S. Attorney's Office in...
Young-Williams to take in nearly 30 more beagles rescued from Virginia breeding and research facility
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Young-Williams Animal Center will soon be looking for forever homes for another batch of beagles rescued from a mass-breeding facility in July. YWAC took in 20 of the more than 4,000 beagles in need of homes earlier this month. On Friday, it announced it would take in another 29 beagles through September.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Blount County Schools reports elevated lead levels in some of its schools
BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. — Blount County Schools said it found lead levels higher than federal standards in drinking water sources at some schools in the district. They did not specify which schools had lead issues. District spokesperson Amanda Vance said the district drew samples during spring break in 2022....
Applications for many KCDC communities paused for around 2 months due to a software change
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — People hoping to live in affordable housing run by Knoxville's Community Development Corporation may not be able to submit new applications for around two months. A spokesperson said the delay was because of a software change at KCDC. He said the housing authority is moving away...
Knoxville leaders working to redesign Cradle of Country Music Park
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville leaders are working to redesign The Cradle of Country Music Park, located in the downtown area near the intersection of Gay Street and Summitt Hill Drive. Part of the plan calls for replacing trees with art, and it has raised concerns among some city residents.
Knox County leaders to vote on agreement to fund internet access program with KUB fiber system
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — On Aug. 22, the Knox County Commission will vote on whether to help fund a Knoxville Utilities Board program meant to make it easier for low-income households to have access to the internet. It's called the Student Internet Access Program and is being developed alongside KUB's...
Second phase of Blount County inclusive playground fully funded
BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. — Organizers announced Tuesday that the second phase of the inclusive playground in John Sevier Park was fully funded. They also released a rendering of the project, showing what the new construction could soon result in. It includes new slides, shading umbrellas and wheelchair-accessible equipment so...
Clingmans Dome Road, Cades Cove Loop to close in the Smokies for a few mornings to host educational programs
SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. — Two major roads in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park will temporarily close to all pedestrians, cyclists and drivers for a few mornings in the coming weeks. The GSMNP said Clingmans Dome Road will be closed the morning of Friday, Aug. 26 and Wednesday, Sept....
TDOC gets $200,000 grant to expand program helping offenders find housing
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Department of Correction received a $200,000 grant to expand a program that helps offenders smoothly transition into life after prison. The program gives offenders temporary, transitional housing after they are released, giving them a place to stay while they search for more stable housing.
Tennessee's AG reaches multi-million dollar settlement with opioid maker
TENNESSEE, USA — According to a press release, Attorney General Herbert H. Slatery III has reached a multi-million dollar settlement with opioid maker Endo International plc and its lenders. The Tennessee Attorney General's Office said the deal will provide up to $450 million to participating states and local governments,...
WBIR
Knoxville, TN
27K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT
Knoxville local newshttps://www.wbir.com/
Comments / 0