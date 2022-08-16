Read full article on original website
City files motion in garbage collection lawsuit
JACKSON, Miss. — The Jackson City Council filed a motion for intervention with the garbage collection company Richard's Disposal. The company is suing the city for $1.6 million because it has not been paid for collecting trash since April. The Jackson City Council voted against a contract with Richard's...
Espy hired to manage Hinds County’s ARPA funds
HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Hinds County Board of Supervisors voted to hire Mike Espy PLLC to manage the county’s $45 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds. The Northside Sun reported the board approved Mike Espy PLLC as a consultant to provide “professional, legal and technical guidance” about the management of the […]
Harrison, Hinds could apply for federal rental assistance funds Gov. Reeves is returning
Hinds and Harrison counties can apply for a portion of the more than $100 million in emergency rental assistance funds that Gov. Tate Reeves is returning to the U.S. Treasury. According to June 28 guidelines from the U.S. Treasury, “When feasible and consistent with jurisdiction needs, Treasury intends to reallocate excess funds from a grantee […]
MDHS hires firm to move forward in case to recover TANF funds
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Thursday, the Mississippi Department of Human Services (MDHS) received approval from the Mississippi State Personnel Board to proceed with hiring the Jones Walker law firm to move forward with civil litigation filed on behalf of the agency in May 2022 to recover TANF funds from 38 parties named as defendants […]
Jackson mayor insists there’s a plan for water crisis
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Congressman Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) laid out recommendations for the City of Jackson amidst the ongoing water crisis. Thompson said the city needs to be transparent about what is wrong with the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Facility. In a one-on-one interview with WJTV 12 News, Thompson suggested that Jackson develop an actual […]
Hinds County EOC moving to donated building
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Hinds County Emergency Operations Center and the Hinds County Sheriff’s Department Dispatch Center will move into the former Gulf Guaranty Insurance Building in Jackson by the end of 2022. The Northside Sun reported Gulf Guaranty Insurance donated the building, located at 4785 Interstate 55 North, to the county after it moved […]
City of Jackson has no backup plan if Richard’s Disposal stops hauling waste without payment
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The city of Jackson still doesn’t have a backup plan as it relates to residential trash pickup. It’s current provider has collected garbage for about five months without getting paid and could walk away at any time. Richards Disposal sued the city for not...
‘We look forward to working with the team’: MDHS approves contract with firm to recoup millions in misspent welfare money
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Department of Human Services (MDHS) received approval from the Mississippi State Personnel Board to hire the Jones Walker Law Firm to move forward with civil litigation to recover the misspent TANF funds. Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch had already approved the proposed contract with...
Suspects lead Mississippi law enforcement on three-county chase
One person was arrested after a car led multiple Mississippi agencies on a chase that crossed three counties and ended with a crash. WAPT in Jackson reports that Charles Tillman has been charged with felony fleeing and other traffic violations. The chase reportedly started with a traffic stop at approximately...
Mississippi man sentenced in wire fraud scheme. Ordered to repay $402,000 in funds received involving barber school.
A Mississippi man was sentenced to serve one year and one day in prison followed by three years of supervised release and ordered to pay over $402,000 in restitution to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs for perpetrating a wire fraud scheme to steal federal funds. Anthony Kelley, 60, of...
Entergy Mississippi awards Excellerator grant to Jefferson Davis County
Economic development groups in eight Mississippi counties, including Jefferson Davis County, will boost their marketing and strategic-planning power with 50/50 matching grants from Entergy Mississippi’s Excellerator Competitive Communities program. The grant for Jefferson Davis County Economic Development District is for $2,500. “Many may be surprised to learn that utilities...
City receives six bids to tear down dilapidated structures in downtown Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Six bidders are vying for the opportunity to tear down two dilapidated structures near the Jackson Convention Complex. The city recently opened bids for the project, which would include demolishing buildings and clearing parcels at 220 and 226 Pascagoula St. Planning and Development Director Jordan Hillman...
City of Jackson to distribute cases of bottled water Saturday afternoon
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) – The City of Jackson will distribute cases of bottled water to residents in need on Saturday. The city says the distribution will occur at 2 p.m. at Fire Station 1, located at 555 South West Street. According to the city, the location will be used daily for the near future.
Three die in crashes in Warren, Yazoo counties
WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) is investigating two deadly crashes that happened in Warren and Yazoo counties on Saturday, August 20. MHP officials said troopers responded to the first crash around 12:21 a.m. on Interstate 55 south near Vaughn in Yazoo County. A 2013 Honda CR-V driven by Medley J. […]
New details on officer-involved shooting in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) identified the man and the officer involved a recent officer-involved shooting in Jackson. MBI originally reported that the incident involved Capitol Police and that it happened around 9:00 p.m. near Adelle and Lamar streets on Sunday, August 14. MBI officials now report that the shooting […]
Jackson water samples fail, residents asked to continue boiling
JACKSON, Miss. — It's been three weeks since the city of Jackson was put under aboil-water alert, with no immediate timeline for when it will be lifted. The mayor's office said the recent samples tested at the Mississippi State Department of Health failed. Technicians took 120 samples from across the city. Just one of the samples was bad. So, they have to start over with a set of new samples.
Jackson man sentenced for wire fraud scheme
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Jackson man was sentenced to serve one year and one day in prison for perpetrating a wire fraud scheme to steal federal funds. Anthony Kelley, 60, was sentenced U.S. District Court in Jackson on Wednesday, August 17. Prosecutors said Kelley owns Trendsetters Barber College in Jackson. Trendsetters was certified by the […]
Jackson residents enraged over illegal dumping
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Residents that stay near downtown Jackson are calling for action as illegal dumping persists in their neighborhood. They say they are tired and fed up. “I think Jackson is going to be a dumping ground. When you go all over Jackson, all you see is trash,” Jackson resident Evelyn Townsend said.
Many in Mississippi's Capital Left With Little or No Water
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Residents of Mississippi’s capital city are being warned to boil water before using it because of low pressure in the aging water system. The citywide alert was issued after a problem occurred during the weekend at one of Jackson's water treatment plants, WAPT-TV reported. Charles Williams, the city’s chief engineer, said the issue was resolved but it had drained the storage tanks.
Alabama woman sentenced to 1 year in prison for Mississippi bank fraud
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — A woman from Pelham, Alabama was sentenced to 12 months and one day in prison followed by five years of supervised release after being convicted of defrauding a bank in Mississippi. Tanya Shelby, 42, was also ordered to pay restitution in the amount of $621,411.51 for bank fraud. According to court […]
