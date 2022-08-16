Read full article on original website
PlayStation Is Outpacing Xbox In A Major Way
Every arena of technology has competition, but the console wars have always held a special cultural significance in the gaming sphere. Ever since the days of Sega vs. Nintendo, players have argued over which modern console is superior, weighing everything from processing power to the library of titles each system has available. These days, it's Xbox vs. PlayStation – and the competition is only heating up.
How To Merge Your Overwatch Console And PC Accounts
"Overwatch 2" is almost here and many fans have been surprised to learn that it isn't coming out in addition to the original "Overwatch," but rather is replacing it. The transition is bringing a lot of new features, such as story missions and the new PvP map-type called "Push," but it's also trying to keep all the things that made its predecessor great. Blizzard is also making an effort to ensure that its players are going to be able to keep their old skins, sprays and various other items. This means that "Overwatch" players will be able to start "Overwatch 2" with all of their swag still intact. New generations of consoles have come out between these releases, however, and many fans who have been sticking to their old PS4 or Xbox One in order to keep their profile might want to be able to play this new game on a new system. PC players may also want to be able to move their information to a console, for example.
Sony Accused Of Blocking Another Hit On Xbox Game Pass
Millions of gamers subscribe to Xbox Game Pass, with some even relying on it as their primary place to play new releases (per Xbox Wire). The subscription service's library is constantly changing, with new titles being added monthly. However, not every game makes it onto the Xbox Game Pass. For one, although more and more previously console-exclusive titles have made their way onto PC in recent years, PlayStation games end up on Steam, Epic Games launcher, or Sony's competing subscription service, PlayStation Plus. So what about indie titles that belong to neither Sony nor Microsoft?
Why Fans Think Death Stranding Is Coming To Xbox Game Pass
"Death Stranding" was one of the most anticipated games to date, as evidenced by the massive number of views its reveal trailer received. This popularity was partly due to the legendary Hideo Kojima, who previously directed the beloved "Metal Gear" series, spearheading the project. Naturally, fans were excited to see what else he had to offer. Development for "Death Stranding" began after Kojima's messy split from Konami, which led him to form his own company to create a brand new IP.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Is We Are OFK Coming To Xbox Series X And S?
"We Are OFK" is an episodic, interactive music biopic series that follows four members of the real-life virtual band by the same name. With the game already receiving pretty great reviews on Metacritic, it's on a lot of radars, especially for players who love visual novels. NME's Andy Brown gave the game a perfect five out of five stars because of the beautiful emotions the game evokes, as well as its stellar cast of characters. In fact, some of those cast members will probably sound familiar to you, like Itsumi, who is voiced by actress Ally Maki of "Wrecked" and "Cloak & Dagger" fame.
Is Guilty Gear: Strive Ever Coming To Nintendo Switch?
There was plenty to see at 2022's Evolution Championship Series. More commonly referred to as EVO, this gathering of epsorts athletes had a number of fighting game championships to watch unfold, including "MultiVersus" replacing "Super Smash Bros." in a big way. There were several announcements and reveals as well. "Tekken" fans scrambled for answers regarding a brief teaser for a possible new "Tekken" game, "Street Fighter 6" debuted two more fighters, and "Guilty Gear: Strive" simultaneously unveiled and released Bridget, its first season pass 2 DLC character.
GTA 6 Leaker Hints At Major DLC Plans
"Grand Theft Auto 6" is still likely a long way off. Rockstar finally confirmed what we'd all suspected and announced earlier this year that it was in development, but it certainly won't be releasing in 2022. Until then, fans are eagerly soaking up any rumors, spoilers, and leaks they can about the upcoming game. The latest of these leaks seems to indicate that, despite being in the middle of working on "GTA 6," Rockstar is already looking ahead to the future of the game. It appears there are already major DLCs planned to expand the world of "GTA 6."
Hogwarts Legacy Release Date, Trailer, And Gameplay - What We Know So Far
"Harry Potter" is a franchise that needs no introduction. Thanks to its ubiquity and timelessness, the beloved, magical world of Hogwarts is still keeping fans engaged and intrigued today. After a long wait and a few delays, upcoming title "Hogwarts Legacy" is finally poised to please fans with a new take on the fantastical world Harry calls home.
The Real Reason Splatoon 3's Macarena Is Turning Heads
Gamers continue to wait for the much-anticipated "Splatoon 3," the third entry in Nintendo's third-person shooter series, to launch on September 9. In past "Splatoon" installments, players faced off in a 4v4 Turf War where both teams must plaster as much of the map as they can with their assigned color before the timer runs out — all while the enemy team blasts them with various weapons and abilities.
Minecraft: How To Fix The Outdated Client Error
Despite being over a decade old at this point, "Minecraft" is still as popular as ever due to the seemingly infinite possibilities it grants its players. It follows a sandbox formula that many others games can learn from, but because of its age, there are many players who might play the game intermittently and come back every so often between new titles. Unfortunately, those returning from a long hiatus might be greeted with the "Outdated Client" error.
Powerwash Simulator: The Best Way To Make Money Fast
2022 was full of simulation game announcements. If you thought life simulation games like "The Sims," business simulation games like "Zoo Tycoon," or flying sims like "Microsoft Flight Simulator" were the only kind of simulation games, developers sought to prove you wrong. In 2022, games like "Brewmaster: Beer Brewing Simulator" and "Alaskan Truck Simulator" were announced, taking simulation games to an entirely new level of realism. "Powerwash Simulator" was even released in 2022, and people absolutely loved the game, despite its mundane premise.
What The Critics Are Saying About Rollerdrome
Roll7's "Rollerdrome" is now available on PS4, PS5, and Steam (sorry, Nintendo Switch and Xbox Series X|S gamers), but it may have skated under the radar for many. Gamers may know indie developer Roll7 for fast-paced skating games, including "OlliOlli World," and "Rollerdrome" follows in the footsteps of Roll7's previous work with its cell-shaded art style and skating gameplay — but with one major change-up. In "Rollerdrome," players are not only equipped with a pair of skates, but also a sizable arsenal of weapons. Gameplay consists of players skating across an arena while using their guns to take out foes with the help of "Max Payne"-esque slow-motion mechanics. Between gunshots, players must pull off skate tricks to build up their score and earn additional ammo.
This Destiny 2 Subclass Leak Just Got More Interesting
"Destiny 2" was released back in 2017, but it's still receiving regular updates and expansions from Bungie — amassing a significant fanbase for itself. Naturally, those fans are always eager for hints of what's coming next for the game, and last week, it looked like an accidental leak may have provided just such a hint. This has recently been followed by additional developments, which make the alleged leak all the more intriguing.
How To Get Every Ending In Thymesia
"Dishonored" meets "Bloodborne" in "Thymesia," an indie Souls-like ARPG from developer OverBorder Studio and publisher Team17 that puts players in the shoes of a dark assassin uncovering the mysteries of a plague-ridden kingdom. Released for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC, "Thymesia" follows the story of "Corvus" as he fights to reclaim his memories while harnessing the powers of disease and his raven-like abilities.
Marvel's Spider-Man: How To Install The Stan Lee Mod
"Marvel's Spider-Man" was easily one of the most popular superhero titles on the PS4, and the sequel, "Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales," quickly became something of a bridge between console generations. Still, it was a bit of a surprise when Insomniac Games and PlayStation Studios announced that the remastered version of the first game would be coming over to PC, especially given how carefully Sony tends to guard the exclusivity of its games.
Alone In The Dark Leak Has Fans Going Wild
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. The original "Alone in the Dark" released in 1992 to praise from critics and love from fans. It is still remembered today as one of the best and most influential horror games of all time. It has received several sequels over the years, some which were considered solid follow-ups and others which are best left forgotten. It also received an infamous movie adaptation that is often ranked as one of the worst live-action video game movies ever made. The series has been in need of fresh blood for quite some time, and now, a series of leaks have revealed the existence of a new installment.
Why The Yakuza Was A Threat To The Super Nintendo's Release
It turns out that the Yakuza, the infamous organized crime organization in Japan, has a connection to gaming history that goes beyond inspiring the popular "Yakuza" franchise. This network of criminal gangs isn't just a work of fiction in a series known for its embarrassing minigames and more than a few creepy moments. The Yakuza is very real and, at one time, was prominent enough for Nintendo to consider it a threat to its business.
The Next Borderlands May Arrive Sooner Than You Think
There doesn't seem to be any word on when "Borderlands 4" may be announced by Gearbox but that doesn't mean fans won't have some opportunities to return to the franchise in the near future. It's been reported that a "Borderlands" film is currently in the works with Eli Roth set to direct. Further, it was just revealed that a new "Borderlands" game will arrive in just a couple short months.
A Plague Tale: Requiem Collector's Edition: What's Included?
"A Plague Tale: Requiem," the sequel to the hit indie stealth game about the plague, releases on Oct. 18, 2022. The story follows brother and sister Amicia and Hugo as they try to evade capture as well as avoiding the plague in the fantasy title. Like many big releases, "A Plague Tale: Requiem" has a collector's edition that any fan of the series would want to get their hands on. The game is launching as part of Xbox Game Pass, but that version won't include any of the special items the collector's edition features.
Former Konami Employee Breaks Their Silence On Delisting PT
When Konami teased the next "Silent Hill" game with the release of "PT" back in 2014, it had fans of the long-running series going wild. The free, downloadable experience, known as a "playable teaser," was essentially a short horror game in itself and hinted at what the next "Silent Hill" game would be. Despite the hype surrounding the project and the positive fan response, the game was sadly not to be. When Konami and Hideo Kojima split, it killed "PT," with Konami going so far as to pull "PT" from the PlayStation Store and raising the possibility that we may never see another "Silent Hill" sequel ever.
