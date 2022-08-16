Read full article on original website
Related
Travel agent is so in-demand these days that she has turned down clients as industry quickly changes post-pandemic
Travel agent Melissa Miller Lonsk says travel agents have taken on a new role. Melissa Miller Lonsk was working in publishing when she decided to quit her job and take a six-month world tour, launching her career. She tells everyone to be prepared when they travel, as delays and cancellations...
Airbnb uses technology to crack down on partying guests
Airbnb, the popular app where users rent property from hosts’ for vacations and extended stays, is getting tougher through technology to eliminate unauthorized parties at homes listed on their website.
Airbnb is cracking down on party animals and rolling out tech to catch ‘high-risk’ bookings
Airbnb found their anti-party technology in Australia reduced reports of unauthorized gatherings by 33%. Airbnb is bringing ‘anti-party technology’ to North America in a bid to stop customers from hosting massive gatherings without the consent of the host. The short-rental platform will test out its new tools in...
PETS・
EXCLUSIVE: America's richest black man, tax cheat Robert Smith, put his girlfriend up in NYC apartment, and bought $5.3M nightclub in French Alps and 300-acre Colorado ranch with unclaimed income as he fights to keep spending details sealed
Billionaire tax cheat Robert Smith put up his girlfriend in a lavish apartment using business funds and bought luxury properties around the world using untaxed income, court documents claim. A federal investigator's affidavit lists a 300-acre ranch in Colorado, a club and condos in the French Alps and a Sonoma...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Harrowing footage shows man recording in building opposite World Trade Centre on 9/11
Harrowing footage captured on 11 September 2001 shows smoke billowing from the World Trade Centre as a man living opposite the towers explains he’s being evacuated from his home. In a recently resurfaced clip shared on TikTok, a man can be seen talking to the camera moments before leaving...
An airline passenger says she was served a bottle of water on a flight instead of the vegan meal she had ordered
Miriam Porter told Insider she initially received a bottle of water for one of her meals but a flight attendant later found her some snacks.
Woman books Airbnb in Bali and discovers its an abandoned villa: ‘Guess it’s yours now’
A woman booked an Airbnb in Bali, only to find the listing she planned to stay in was actually an abandoned villa.Bree Robertson, originally from New Zealand, quit her nine-to-five job in June. Since then, she has been living on the Indonesian island and documenting her travels under the TikTok username @atypical_adventure.Last week, Robertson shared on TikTok that she had booked an Airbnb listing in East Bali as a “romantic getaway” for herself and her partner. The lodging was $80 a night and had some great reviews, according to Robertson. The listing on the Airbnb website also said the...
China just ran into something that could be even more devastating for its supply chains than COVID-19 lockdowns: A record heat wave
COVID-19 lockdowns in China threw a wrench into global supply chains earlier this year, causing shipping and production delays worldwide, and hindering economic growth. Now, the country is facing another major threat—and this one could be even worse for the economy. China has been coping with its worst heat...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
American found dead at same luxury Bahamas resort where 3 US tourists died earlier this year
An American tourist died on Tuesday at Sandals Emerald Bay resort in Great Exuma, Bahamas. In May, three other US tourists died at the luxury resort.
Delta Adds Non-Stop Flights To Tahiti, Cape Town and Tel Aviv
Get those bags packed as Delta Air Lines has announced non-stop routes to new destinations including Tahiti in the French Polynesian islands, as well as Cape Town, South Africa and Tel Aviv, Israel. “Offering our customers new and additional access to these international cultural powerhouses is central to our unwavering...
Which US City Has the Highest Taxes For Tourists?
An obnoxious reality where travel is involved, tourists taxes actually serve a pretty important purpose. For the uninitiated, tourists taxes are small fees levied on travelers, usually by way of accommodations, to help mitigate the effects of tourism and, more importantly, help curb overtourism. Which is why it should come as a surprise to none that the most expensive city in the world when it comes to tourist taxes is none other than Honolulu.
inputmag.com
Airbnb's new 'anti-party technology' won't actually shut down your rager
Airbnb this week announced that it will be introducing “anti-party technology” to squash attempts at using home listings as party destinations. (Yes, that’s really what they’re calling it.) The new technology builds on a COVID-era policy that banned all parties at Airbnb listings — a policy that was codified into permanency earlier this summer.
Engadget
Airbnb starts testing anti-party tech in the US and Canada
Airbnb is starting to test anti-party technology in the US and Canada. It announced a permanent ban on all parties and events at host properties worldwide back in June. Airbnb brought in such rules on a temporary basis after the COVID-19 pandemic hit to abide by social distancing restrictions. The...
Ars Technica
Airbnb’s party-pooper tech claims to stop likely party-throwers from renting
Airbnb really wants to shut down parties in its rentals. On Tuesday, the company announced the deployment of "anti-party tools" that it claims will help identify users who are likely to throw a party and prevent them from renting a property. Airbnb is launching the tools in the US and...
Fast Company
Cameo re-introduces live video calls in a bid to boost business
Cameo is ready to go live again. The platform that allows users to purchase personalized video messages from celebrities unveiled today Cameo Live, a new feature allowing 10-minute video calls for up to 10 fans. Cameo Live is an extension of Cameo’s past efforts to expand beyond pre-recorded videos. The...
Fast Company
Will Banana Republic ever be forced to change its name?
The last two-plus years have seen a broad reckoning for companies with racist names and logos, many of which have responded by rebranding. Aunt Jemima changed its name. The Washington Football Team changed its name. But the spotlight of consumer anger hasn’t fallen on every company. And while some that have avoided public firestorms have made changes preemptively, others seem just to be hoping the backlash doesn’t come. One in particular stands out: Banana Republic.
Fast Company
Black architects are rare. This program plans to change that
There should be many more Black architects in the U.S. Based solely on Census figures, about 14% of the U.S. population identifies as Black, but in a profession of more than 122,000 registered architects, the number of Black architects is far from proportional. “We would anticipate something in the region...
Fast Company
Ford’s new vision for Lincoln is a sleek EV, almost as long as a limo
It’s two-thirds the length of a limo. The floor is a digital screen. And instead of doors, the entire back of the vehicle blossoms open like a flower when you climb in. This is the Lincoln Model L100 concept, Ford’s big bet on reinvigorating its sleepy luxury brand 100 years after acquiring Lincoln. As the first concept created with the input of Anthony Lo, Ford’s new chief design officer, who was hired in 2021, the vehicle will almost certainly never be released. Yet it demonstrates Lincoln’s evolving point of view, and how the dusty brand is strategizing to compete in a luxury vehicle market that will soon be defined by electrification and self-driving vehicles.
CARS・
Inside booze-fuelled chaos of Magaluf that could be about to end as Spain wages war on rowdy Brit tourists
BUG-EYED with cocaine, a posse of teenage Brits sway past a store selling “I Love Sluts” T-shirts as they head towards Magaluf’s infamous Strip. Asked why they’ve come to the hard-partying Mallorcan resort, one yells: “Booze, booze, booze.”. It is almost 2am and the gaudy...
It's like Airbnb but for renting your pool to strangers. Things don't always go as planned
Chris, a homeowner in Des Moines, was surprised when a woman he didn't know recently pulled into his driveway and asked if he could move his vehicles. She believed she had booked his pool for the night after someone had wrongfully listed it on a platform devoted to renting out private swimming pools. Within minutes of her showing up, he said, a few other cars arrived.
Comments / 0