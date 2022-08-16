ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: America's richest black man, tax cheat Robert Smith, put his girlfriend up in NYC apartment, and bought $5.3M nightclub in French Alps and 300-acre Colorado ranch with unclaimed income as he fights to keep spending details sealed

Billionaire tax cheat Robert Smith put up his girlfriend in a lavish apartment using business funds and bought luxury properties around the world using untaxed income, court documents claim. A federal investigator's affidavit lists a 300-acre ranch in Colorado, a club and condos in the French Alps and a Sonoma...
The Independent

Woman books Airbnb in Bali and discovers its an abandoned villa: ‘Guess it’s yours now’

A woman booked an Airbnb in Bali, only to find the listing she planned to stay in was actually an abandoned villa.Bree Robertson, originally from New Zealand, quit her nine-to-five job in June. Since then, she has been living on the Indonesian island and documenting her travels under the TikTok username @atypical_adventure.Last week, Robertson shared on TikTok that she had booked an Airbnb listing in East Bali as a “romantic getaway” for herself and her partner. The lodging was $80 a night and had some great reviews, according to Robertson. The listing on the Airbnb website also said the...
gatechecked

Delta Adds Non-Stop Flights To Tahiti, Cape Town and Tel Aviv

Get those bags packed as Delta Air Lines has announced non-stop routes to new destinations including Tahiti in the French Polynesian islands, as well as Cape Town, South Africa and Tel Aviv, Israel. “Offering our customers new and additional access to these international cultural powerhouses is central to our unwavering...
InsideHook

Which US City Has the Highest Taxes For Tourists?

An obnoxious reality where travel is involved, tourists taxes actually serve a pretty important purpose. For the uninitiated, tourists taxes are small fees levied on travelers, usually by way of accommodations, to help mitigate the effects of tourism and, more importantly, help curb overtourism. Which is why it should come as a surprise to none that the most expensive city in the world when it comes to tourist taxes is none other than Honolulu.
inputmag.com

Airbnb's new 'anti-party technology' won't actually shut down your rager

Airbnb this week announced that it will be introducing “anti-party technology” to squash attempts at using home listings as party destinations. (Yes, that’s really what they’re calling it.) The new technology builds on a COVID-era policy that banned all parties at Airbnb listings — a policy that was codified into permanency earlier this summer.
Engadget

Airbnb starts testing anti-party tech in the US and Canada

Airbnb is starting to test anti-party technology in the US and Canada. It announced a permanent ban on all parties and events at host properties worldwide back in June. Airbnb brought in such rules on a temporary basis after the COVID-19 pandemic hit to abide by social distancing restrictions. The...
Fast Company

Cameo re-introduces live video calls in a bid to boost business

Cameo is ready to go live again. The platform that allows users to purchase personalized video messages from celebrities unveiled today Cameo Live, a new feature allowing 10-minute video calls for up to 10 fans. Cameo Live is an extension of Cameo’s past efforts to expand beyond pre-recorded videos. The...
Fast Company

Will Banana Republic ever be forced to change its name?

The last two-plus years have seen a broad reckoning for companies with racist names and logos, many of which have responded by rebranding. Aunt Jemima changed its name. The Washington Football Team changed its name. But the spotlight of consumer anger hasn’t fallen on every company. And while some that have avoided public firestorms have made changes preemptively, others seem just to be hoping the backlash doesn’t come. One in particular stands out: Banana Republic.
Fast Company

Black architects are rare. This program plans to change that

There should be many more Black architects in the U.S. Based solely on Census figures, about 14% of the U.S. population identifies as Black, but in a profession of more than 122,000 registered architects, the number of Black architects is far from proportional. “We would anticipate something in the region...
Fast Company

Ford’s new vision for Lincoln is a sleek EV, almost as long as a limo

It’s two-thirds the length of a limo. The floor is a digital screen. And instead of doors, the entire back of the vehicle blossoms open like a flower when you climb in. This is the Lincoln Model L100 concept, Ford’s big bet on reinvigorating its sleepy luxury brand 100 years after acquiring Lincoln. As the first concept created with the input of Anthony Lo, Ford’s new chief design officer, who was hired in 2021, the vehicle will almost certainly never be released. Yet it demonstrates Lincoln’s evolving point of view, and how the dusty brand is strategizing to compete in a luxury vehicle market that will soon be defined by electrification and self-driving vehicles.
