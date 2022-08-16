ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Digital Trends

The gorgeous LG C2 OLED TV is $500 cheaper at Best Buy right now

If you’ve always wanted to upgrade your home theater setup and are looking for OLED TV deals, here’s your chance at a hefty discount through Best Buy’s offer for the 65-inch LG C2 Series OLED 4K TV. It’s yours for $2,000, compared to its original price of $2,500 — still not cheap, but you won’t always see opportunities to save $500 among 65-inch TV deals. The price cut may disappear at any moment, so make your purchase immediately if you don’t want to miss out on this deal.
Digital Trends

Does the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 have an SD card slot?

Expandable storage is decidedly passé on smartphones, especially premium ones. You used to be able to make do with a 64GB smartphone and slap a 1TB memory card in it to hold all your media and apps. That no longer happens. Once a staple on Samsung phones, the company no longer allows users to expand their built-in storage with microSD cards. The Galaxy Z Fold 4, despite being a little tablet like the microSD card slot-toting Galaxy Tab S8 Plus, is no exception.
Digital Trends

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 review: so good, it should be your next phone

Lazy old Samsung has barely changed the Galaxy Z Fold 4 over the Galaxy Z Fold 3, right? It’s very easy to think this after a quick glance at the design or a side-by-side check of the stats, but don’t judge this book by its cover (screen), as Samsung’s many small alterations add up to something far greater.
Digital Trends

The best Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 screen protectors

If you're planning to invest a few hundred dollars in the new Samsung Galaxy Watch 5, it's only fair to also invest in protective screen covers to keep your new device safe. While newer and better options will continue to flood the market in the next few weeks, we've rounded up the best Galaxy Watch 5 screen protectors available right now, so you can be prepared from day one.
Digital Trends

How to show the battery percentage of your Mac

The indicator that displays the exact battery percentage for your Mac system is one of the most useful tools available. It lets you know how long you have left before you need to charge it, and over time, it will let you know whether it's time to think about replacing your MacBook battery.
Digital Trends

Samsung M8 Smart Monitor review: the display ultimatum

“The Samsung M8 Smart Monitor is packed with features, but they all seem to live in separate worlds.”. Samsung is on a mission. It’s a mission to redefine what makes the best monitors the best, and Samsung’s gambit is to blur the lines between TVs and monitors. That’s what the Samsung M8 is. It’s not solely a monitor or a TV — it’s both.
Digital Trends

Netflix’s ad tier won’t let you download content for offline viewing

Netflix’s ad-supported tier is likely to land early next year, and snippets of information about the offering are continuing to drop. The latest is that subscribers to Netflix’s ad tier will not be able to download content to their devices for offline viewing, according to a Bloomberg report on Wednesday, August 17.
Digital Trends

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro Review: great till they ain’t

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro Review: great till they ain’t. “The Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are good for Samsung users, but not great in the world of earbuds.”. We’ve now come to the second iteration of Samsung’s “Pro” earbuds — the $230 Galaxy Buds 2 Pro. It’s an awkward name, for sure (and that’s after you ignore the fact that Samsung actually calls them “Buds2 Pro”). And given that these live in the same world — and the same relative pricing category — as Apple’s AirPods Pro and Google’s Pixel Buds Pro, there’s a lot to live up to for the Buds 2 Pro.
Digital Trends

How to exit full-screen mode on a Mac

If you’re juggling multiple windows on a Mac computer, you’re probably familiar with downsizing and quitting windows as needed, but if you go into full-screen mode, it's not always obvious how to get out of it. Full-screen mode is useful if you want to remove any distractions and focus on only one thing or if you’re working on a smaller screen but you need to know how to exit the full screen on a Mac, too.
Digital Trends

The new QHD Dell Pro webcam has a Goldilocks resolution

Dell has announced its Pro webcam, which comes in at a unique 2K resolution. Because many of the best webcams currently are either 1080p or 4K resolution, the Dell Pro webcam lands at a happy medium that many people will like. The webcam features an f/2.0 aperture Sony Starvis brand...
Digital Trends

How Intel laughs in the face of thermal throttling (but probably shouldn’t)

When I reviewed the MSI GT77 Titan, one thing was clear: Intel’s new 16-core Core i9-12900HX is a monster. It beat everything, delivering the best raw processor performance you can buy right now regardless of heat, power, or noise. It worked, but a closer look at the thermal situation reveals how little room Intel has left to grow.
Digital Trends

AirPods 2 and Beats Studio Buds are both down to $100 today

Headphones have come a long way in the last 10 years, and today it’s hard to imagine a world without wireless earbuds. Some of the best headphones on the market, and certainly the most popular, are wireless Bluetooth earbuds, and Apple is behind two of the biggest fan-favorite models. Today, Amazon has AirPods 2 and Beats Studio Buds on sale for $100, so if you’re in search of a new pair of the best wireless earbuds, these deals are ones you definitely don’t want to miss.
Digital Trends

Samsung keeps getting more serious about foldables, and I love it

Like most teenagers in the mid-2000s, the first cellphone my parents got me was a flip phone. It was a cute, Sonic blue flip phone from Sanyo (if anyone remembers that brand), and I was able to do almost everything I could on a smartphone today. Except for texting, thanks to Sprint’s four cents per character rates.
Digital Trends

Oppo Enco X2 review: Punching above its weight

The Oppo Enco X wireless earbuds were one of the best in the segment. They were comfortable, had solid active noise cancellation (ANC) and transparency, and had very good sound quality. All of this combined for the Enco X to punch above its weight (around $150) to be compared with the heavyweights in the earbuds market, like the AirPods Pro or the Sony WF-1000XM3, which cost almost 50% more. The Oppo Enco X2 earbuds are no different. They pack all the bells and whistles, but everything can’t be top-notch, right? Or is it?
Digital Trends

Google just shrugged off the largest DDoS attack ever

Google just reported that there was a massive attempt at shutting down one of its Cloud Armor customers, peaking at 46 million requests per second. That makes it the largest Layer 7 distributed denial of service attack ever reported, and Google’s infrastructure handled the surge in traffic. Google explained...
Digital Trends

Intel’s forgotten Arc A580 takes on the RTX 3050 — but who wins?

An upcoming Intel Arc GPU just made an appearance, and it’s one we haven’t seen much of before — the Arc A580. Meant to bridge the gap between the Arc A380 and the A750, the graphics card has received little coverage thus far. Now, we know more about it thanks to an Ashes of the Singularity database entry. Can it rival the entry-level Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050?
Digital Trends

Walmart is having a huge clearance sale on Roomba robot vacuums

Walmart is coming up big right now for smart home shoppers, with a couple of the best robot vacuum deals you’ll come across. Robot vacuums are particularly convenient devices to have around the house, and iRobot’s Roomba lineup is one of the most popular and well-known robot vacuum brands, as they make some of the best robot vacuums available. Walmart’s current Roomba deals are headlined by the Roomba 676 and Roomba i3+ EVO, two robot vacuum models that make sense for anyone looking for a little help in keeping the house clean. Read on for more details on these great discounts.
