North Charleston, SC

WCBD Count on 2

Crews respond to motorcycle crash on Hwy 17 in Mount Pleasant

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities have closed one lane on Highway 17 following a motorcycle crash Saturday morning. According to Awendaw-McClellanville Fire District, a motorcycle crash happened in the parking lot of Old Richard’s around 10:15 a.m. Old Richard’s is located on Highway 17 near Long Point Road. AMFD says one person received minor […]
counton2.com

Crews respond to fire at historic Downtown Charleston home

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Multiple agencies responded Friday to a reported structure fire in Downtown Charleston. The Charleston Fire Department, Saint Andrews Fire Department, North Charleston Fire Department, and Mount Pleasant Fire Department, as well as Charleston County EMS and the Charleston Police Department responded to a two-story home on Logan Street shortly after 8:00 p.m.
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Crashes at North Charleston intersection raise safety concerns

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - There have been over 430 car crashes at the intersection of Rivers Avenue and Greenridge Road in the last three and a half years. So far this year, there have been 66, according to North Charleston Police. Monica Mumme, the President of the Civic League...
City
North Charleston, SC
North Charleston, SC
Accidents
City
Charleston, SC
North Charleston, SC
Crime & Safety
live5news.com

Multiple crews respond to water off James Island

JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police and Fire crews responded to the water off a James Island neighborhood Friday morning and appeared to be searching the water. Witnesses reported the police presence in the area of Fort Johnson and Lighthouse Roads. Approximately five boats were in the water and crews remained in the water for about 45 minutes before clearing the area.
WCBD Count on 2

Coroner ID’s motorcyclist killed in Thursday I-26 crash

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A man killed in a motorcycle versus vehicle crash on I-26 Thursday morning was identified by the Charleston County Coroner. Coroner Bobbi O’Neal releases the name of Joshua Hutto III (26), of St. George, who was the motorcyclist involved in the deadly accident. Hutton died at the scene from blunt force […]
live5news.com

Deputies investigating fatal James Island shooting

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Detectives with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office say they are investigating an early-morning shooting on James Island that left one person dead. Deputies responded around 2 a.m. to a report of shots fired on Grimball Road near Riverland Drive. On arrival, they discovered a man...
CHARLESTON, SC
#First Alert#U Haul#I 26#The Ashley Phosphate
live5news.com

Isle of Palms, surrounding areas, reporting power outage

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - An outrage has left 2,542 customers without power on Isle of Palms and the surrounding area Friday night. The outage stretches from the north side of Isle of Palms through Dewees Island and touches some of Bull Island, according to Dominion Energy’s outage map.
ISLE OF PALMS, SC
WCBD Count on 2

1 dead following gunshots on Grimball Rd

JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly shooting on James Island. According to CCSO, deputies received a call around 2:00 am on August 20 about gunshots outside a bar on Grimball Road. An adult male was found on the ground with apparent gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead […]
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WCBD Count on 2

Crash blocks all eastbound lanes on I-26 near University Blvd.

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Motorists headed eastbound on I-26 may see delays in traffic after a morning crash. According to SCDOT, the accident happened just after 8 a.m. Thursday, near mile marker 205. This is just before the University Boulevard exit. The crash prompted crews to shut down all eastbound lanes as of 8:17 a.m., […]
live5news.com

1 killed, 3 injured in multi-vehicle crash in Williamsburg Co.

WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person was killed and multiple people were injured in a three-vehicle crash in Williamsburg County Wednesday night. Master Trooper Gary Miller says the crash happened just before 9 p.m. on South Carolina Highway 527 near McKenzie Street about...
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Traffic moving after crash closed both sides of Savannah Hwy.

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Both sides of Savannah Highway were moving late Wednesday afternoon after a crash with injuries temporarily shut down both the northbound and southbound sides. The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office said the crash, which involved injuries, happened at approximately 3:30 p.m. near Bonanza Road. One vehicle that...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Body recovered in marsh near James Island, police say

JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – Police confirmed to News 2 they recovered a body from the water near James Island on Friday. Details about that body – including its identity – were not provided. According to Sgt. Elisabeth Wolfsen with the Charleston Police Department, the body was recovered near Lighthouse Point. Both Charleston PD and […]
The Post and Courier

Johns Island home sells for $5.5M on Bohicket Creek south of Charleston

You’re seeing The Post and Courier's weekly real estate newsletter. Receive all the latest transactions and top development, building, and home and commercial sales news to your inbox each Saturday here. Johns Island home sells for $5.5M. A 3,771-square-foot waterfront home on Johns Island recently sold for $5.5 million,...
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Police: Officer involved in N. Charleston single-vehicle crash

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department says one of their officers was in a single-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon. It happened on Spruill Avenue at Stromboli Avenue just before 5:00 p.m. The officer is being checked by medical staff, according to police spokesperson Harve Jacobs said. So...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC

