Crews respond to motorcycle crash on Hwy 17 in Mount Pleasant
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities have closed one lane on Highway 17 following a motorcycle crash Saturday morning. According to Awendaw-McClellanville Fire District, a motorcycle crash happened in the parking lot of Old Richard’s around 10:15 a.m. Old Richard’s is located on Highway 17 near Long Point Road. AMFD says one person received minor […]
live5news.com
Crews investigating if lightning strike was cause of downtown Charleston house fire
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Investigators are on the scene of a house fire, which may have been caused by a lightning strike. Crews with the Charleston, Mount Pleasant, Saint Andrews and Mount Pleasant Fire Departments responded to Logan Street Friday night. They were called after hearing of a fire on...
counton2.com
Crews respond to fire at historic Downtown Charleston home
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Multiple agencies responded Friday to a reported structure fire in Downtown Charleston. The Charleston Fire Department, Saint Andrews Fire Department, North Charleston Fire Department, and Mount Pleasant Fire Department, as well as Charleston County EMS and the Charleston Police Department responded to a two-story home on Logan Street shortly after 8:00 p.m.
live5news.com
Crashes at North Charleston intersection raise safety concerns
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - There have been over 430 car crashes at the intersection of Rivers Avenue and Greenridge Road in the last three and a half years. So far this year, there have been 66, according to North Charleston Police. Monica Mumme, the President of the Civic League...
live5news.com
Multiple crews respond to water off James Island
JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police and Fire crews responded to the water off a James Island neighborhood Friday morning and appeared to be searching the water. Witnesses reported the police presence in the area of Fort Johnson and Lighthouse Roads. Approximately five boats were in the water and crews remained in the water for about 45 minutes before clearing the area.
WTGS
Car crash in Beaufort County leads to vehicle fire, leaves three injured
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTGS) — The Burton Fire Department responded to a car crash that left three injured at the intersection of Trask Parkway and Laurel Bay Road Thursday afternoon. According to officials, the crash happened just after 2:30 p.m. on Thursday with potentially critical injuries. When emergency personnel...
Coroner ID’s motorcyclist killed in Thursday I-26 crash
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A man killed in a motorcycle versus vehicle crash on I-26 Thursday morning was identified by the Charleston County Coroner. Coroner Bobbi O’Neal releases the name of Joshua Hutto III (26), of St. George, who was the motorcyclist involved in the deadly accident. Hutton died at the scene from blunt force […]
live5news.com
Deputies investigating fatal James Island shooting
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Detectives with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office say they are investigating an early-morning shooting on James Island that left one person dead. Deputies responded around 2 a.m. to a report of shots fired on Grimball Road near Riverland Drive. On arrival, they discovered a man...
live5news.com
Isle of Palms, surrounding areas, reporting power outage
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - An outrage has left 2,542 customers without power on Isle of Palms and the surrounding area Friday night. The outage stretches from the north side of Isle of Palms through Dewees Island and touches some of Bull Island, according to Dominion Energy’s outage map.
live5news.com
Coroner confirms body pulled from marsh is missing Charleston woman, suspect dead from apparent suicide
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has confirmed that the body pulled from waters near Lighthouse Point off James Island Friday morning is a Charleston woman that was last seen more than a week ago. Megan Rich, 41, from Summerville, was last seen on Aug. 12...
Charleston PD: Body of missing woman found in river, ex committed suicide
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Coroner has confirmed that the body of a woman missing for the past week was located in a river Friday. Shortly after, her ex — who had been arrested in connected to her disappearance — was found dead of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. Megan Rich was last […]
1 dead following gunshots on Grimball Rd
JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly shooting on James Island. According to CCSO, deputies received a call around 2:00 am on August 20 about gunshots outside a bar on Grimball Road. An adult male was found on the ground with apparent gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead […]
Crash blocks all eastbound lanes on I-26 near University Blvd.
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Motorists headed eastbound on I-26 may see delays in traffic after a morning crash. According to SCDOT, the accident happened just after 8 a.m. Thursday, near mile marker 205. This is just before the University Boulevard exit. The crash prompted crews to shut down all eastbound lanes as of 8:17 a.m., […]
live5news.com
Student limps to school after being hit by vehicle, report says
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A student at a high school in North Charleston was hit by a vehicle on the way to school Monday, according to police. An officer with the North Charleston Police Department was at Fort Dorchester High School and responded to the nurse’s office around 9 a.m.
live5news.com
1 killed, 3 injured in multi-vehicle crash in Williamsburg Co.
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person was killed and multiple people were injured in a three-vehicle crash in Williamsburg County Wednesday night. Master Trooper Gary Miller says the crash happened just before 9 p.m. on South Carolina Highway 527 near McKenzie Street about...
live5news.com
Traffic moving after crash closed both sides of Savannah Hwy.
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Both sides of Savannah Highway were moving late Wednesday afternoon after a crash with injuries temporarily shut down both the northbound and southbound sides. The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office said the crash, which involved injuries, happened at approximately 3:30 p.m. near Bonanza Road. One vehicle that...
Body recovered in marsh near James Island, police say
JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – Police confirmed to News 2 they recovered a body from the water near James Island on Friday. Details about that body – including its identity – were not provided. According to Sgt. Elisabeth Wolfsen with the Charleston Police Department, the body was recovered near Lighthouse Point. Both Charleston PD and […]
The Post and Courier
Johns Island home sells for $5.5M on Bohicket Creek south of Charleston
You’re seeing The Post and Courier's weekly real estate newsletter. Receive all the latest transactions and top development, building, and home and commercial sales news to your inbox each Saturday here. Johns Island home sells for $5.5M. A 3,771-square-foot waterfront home on Johns Island recently sold for $5.5 million,...
live5news.com
Police: Officer involved in N. Charleston single-vehicle crash
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department says one of their officers was in a single-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon. It happened on Spruill Avenue at Stromboli Avenue just before 5:00 p.m. The officer is being checked by medical staff, according to police spokesperson Harve Jacobs said. So...
WTGS
1 dead after motorcycle crash on Highway 278 in Beaufort County: SCHP
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTGS) — One person is dead after a crash involving a motorcycle on Highway 278 and Pinckney Colony Road Tuesday at 3:55 p.m, according to Trooper Nick Pye with South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP). The driver of a 2019 Toyota pick-up attempted to turn onto Highway...
