We Spotted the Cutest Rae Dunn-Inspired Decor at Aldi & You Can Get it Delivered Right to Your Door

From kitchen canisters to Halloween pieces , Rae Dunn has the cutest home décor! We can’t get enough of the simple design with bold words, but we don’t always love the price. That’s why we’re obsessed with the Rae Dunn-inspired desk décor pieces at Aldi , which are now available on Instacart. Each piece is less than $5!

Whether you are preparing for back to school or just want to spruce up your home office, these Huntington Home Aldi decorations make it easy. For example, the white pencil holder is in a rectangular block design, with the word “Inspire” written on the front. Store a bouquet of colorful pens or pencils to turn this desk necessity into art.

There’s also a matching black-and-white desk tray that reads, “Favorite Things.” It has two compartments: one for holding pens, sticky pads, or other medium-sized items, and a small square container perfect for paper clips or thumbtacks. You could even slip off your rings and necklaces and store them here if you want.

Want a reminder of your goals for the day? You need this desk plaque with a motivational message that reads, “Make today amazing.” Simply display it somewhere you’ll see it throughout the day as a little reminder to work hard and keep pushing yourself. You may not accomplish all of your dreams in one day, but at least your home office will look amazing as you try!

Order one or all of these cute desk décor pieces at Aldi or order them via Instacart to have them delivered straight to your door.

Huntington Home Pencil Holder, Aldi – $4.99

Feeling a bit of writer’s block? Pick up this adorable pencil holder at Aldi, where you can get inspired for your next project just looking at it.

Huntington Home Desk Tray, Aldi – $4.99

Keep your treasured office supplies close by with this cute desk tray . Stash everything from hair clips to highlighters here, where it’s always within reach.

Huntington Home Desk Plaque, Aldi – $4.99

Some days being amazing means accomplishing everything on your to-do list and some days it means simply surviving until 5 ‘o clock. No matter what amazing means to you, this desk plaque reminds you to reach for the stars.

