ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, WY

Comments / 0

Related
kjzz.com

Utah attorney suggests transgender ban in girls' sports may extend to private schools

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The new law in Utah prohibiting transgender students from participating in girls' sports may apply to private schools in addition to public schools. Michael Curtis, a legislative lawyer made the suggestion to lawmakers on an Education Interim Committee Wednesday, and Rep. Kera Birkeland, the sponsor of HB 11–which instituted the ban—went further, saying the law does cover students in private education.
UTAH STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jackson, WY
Local
Wyoming Government
State
Wyoming State
County
Teton County, WY
Teton County, WY
Government
Jackson, WY
Government
kjzz.com

Logan group gives out food, supplies to unsheltered in northern Utah

LOGAN, Utah (KUTV) — A group in Cache County brings help to the unsheltered in the Logan, Ogden, and Salt Lake City areas. "We try and do it about once a month," said CoriAnn Crockett, the group's organizer. Hearts to Hands takes food and supplies--like clothing, sleeping bags, and...
LOGAN, UT
kjzz.com

Crews search for missing person after flash flooding in Virgin River at Zion National Park

SPRINGDALE, Utah (KUTV) — Crew continued to look for a missing person along the Virgin River in the area of the Narrows at Zion National Park. Officials with the park said staff responded to the area Friday around 2:15 p.m. after a report that multiple visitors had been swept off their feet in the Virgin River near the Narrows, near Riverside Walk.

Comments / 0

Community Policy