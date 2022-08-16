Read full article on original website
Related
KJCT8
Extra police and security presence at Central High School due to unsubstantiated threat
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Parents dropping their kids off at Central High School this morning may have seen a higher than normal amount of security and police on campus, but District 51 staff have confirmed that the reason for the added security was out of “an abundance of caution.”
KJCT8
New ballot measure to offer nutritious meals for kids in public schools, free
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A new ballot measure is on the table for the upcoming November elections. The Healthy School Meals for All (HSMA) campaign aims to help kids in public schools receive healthy, nutritious meals for free. It got started by the anti-hunger advocates, which included a farmer, rancher, school nutrition director, anti-hunger leaders, and other supporters who wanted to let voters know about the campaign. They held a meeting on Thursday, August 18, to discuss the campaign and why voters should pass it.
KJCT8
Do you recognize this man?
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Crime Stoppers in Mesa County need your assistance in identifying this man who is wanted for harassment. On Wednesday, August 15, 2022, a female was shopping at Walmart on North Ave. when she noticed a man attempting to place his cell phone under her dress and take a photo. The suspect is described as a Hispanic male, around 20 to 25 years old, with dark curly hair.
Claims of serial killer on Western Slope called a "hoax" by local law enforcement
According to the Grand Junction Police Department, claims that a serial killer or abductor is hunting woman on Colorado's Western Slope aren't true, according to findings from their investigation into the matter. Their announcement on August 17 follows a viral post made by a Facebook user that featured an image...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KJCT8
SWAT dispatched to Grand Avenue residence after wanted man barricades himself inside home
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Grand Junction Police Department responded to a call reporting a disturbance on the 1300 block of Grand Avenue at around 7 a.m. Wednesday morning. According to a release from the GJPD, Gretta Godfrey, a 64-year-old resident of Grand Junction, called the police to report...
KJCT8
SimpliFed provides virtual baby feeding support to Coloradans
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - SimpliFed, a company that provides judgment-free breastfeeding and baby feeding support to parents, has come to Colorado in new contracts and agreements. The announcement mentions that all Colorado Medicaid and Health First Colorado beneficiaries would have free virtual access to baby feed and breastfeeding support.
New Transportation Hub Coming to Grand Junction 2025
$46 million will soon help move transportation on the Western Slope move forward.
nbc11news.com
Storm activity possible for the valleys
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A Flash Flood Watch will remain active from 12 pm until 10 pm for Mesa, Garfield, and Rio Blanco counties. In particular, the area of interest is the Pine Gulch Burn Scar area. We stayed dry primarily yesterday here in the Grand Valley and the...
Cyclones storm past Grand Junction
The Pueblo West Cyclones cruised past Grand Junction, 42-22, in their week zero showdown. Pueblo West, eager to start the season a week early, was down 6-0 early before taking control of the game. The Cyclones will host Dakota Ridge in week 1. The post Cyclones storm past Grand Junction appeared first on KRDO.
coloradopols.com
Being Lauren Boebert’s Neighbor, And Other Things That Suck
Denverpost · Listen: Lauren Boebert’s neighbors’ 911 calls describe threats, husband running over mailbox. “There’s about to be some s— going down here,” the second neighbor told dispatchers. “It’s Lauren Boebert’s jackass husband, Jayson Boebert.”. As the Denver Post’s Conrad Swanson...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Lauren Boebert’s neighbors’ 911 calls describe threats, husband running over mailbox
Garfield County Sheriff’s deputies decided to let neighbors of U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert settle a dispute between themselves and the congresswoman’s husband after he reportedly threatened them and destroyed their mailbox. But 911 calls from the incident, obtained by The Denver Post, show just how upset and nervous...
KJCT8
DA denies Tina Peters’ travel request, states that “this may be the most offensive travel request the undersigned has seen.”
MESA COUNTY, Colo. (KJCT) - Tina Peters, embattled Mesa County Clerk & Recorder and former Secretary of State candidate, has been denied travel to a summit by District Attorney Dan Rubinstein. As the defendant of an ongoing criminal trial, Peters is required by law to submit a request to travel...
KJCT8
“Make Colorado Affordable” housing measure qualifies for November ballot
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Colorado Secretary of State’s Election Division announced Friday that Proposed Initiative #108, a measure meant to establish a dedicated state fund for affordable housing, has received enough signatures to be included on the 2022 election ballot. The Dedicated State Income Tax Revenue for...
When Will This New Orchard Mesa Restaurant Open For Business?
It won't be long now. Judging by the looks of things, Grand Junction will soon have another restaurant to choose from. In addition to housing, another popular fast-food chain is coming to Highway 50 on Orchard Mesa. As of today, August 16, 2022, it looks as though they are putting the final touches on the new Taco Bell.
KJCT8
Future Legends Purchases the Grand Junction Rockies
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - There’s new ownership coming into town for the Grand Junction Rockies. Future Legends, a youth sports complex company, will take over ownership of the Rockies effective after this year’s season. In a statement from the new ownership said the group plans on keeping...
nbc11news.com
Rain returns to the Western Slope
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Rainy days ahead will bring an end to the two-day break we’ve had from the rain. And would you believe it if we told you Colorado’s first snow has fallen? Snow was seen Thursday morning from Alma on the high peaks within the Mosquito Range, which are just west of Highway 9 - which runs between Breckenridge and Fairplay.
moabsunnews.com
Moab History: Ranching in Castle Valley
Tucked between the imposing profile of Porcupine Rim and some of the most dramatic rock spires in canyon country, Castle Valley is home to both remarkable geologic and human history. As is the case everywhere, the landscape has made deep impressions on the people who live in the region. One part of this long human history is the story of ranching, which was a primary lifestyle in Castle Valley for decades.
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Garfield County commissioners question GOCO loan that helped facilitate Sweetwater Lake purchase
Garfield County commissioners contend the Great Outdoors Colorado program may have overstepped its bounds in providing a loan that helped secure the public acquisition of Sweetwater Lake last year. It’s one of the latest questions raised by the county commissioners about the deal as it relates to plans to turn...
Do You Have What It Takes to Win the Lauren and Jayson Boebert Boil Over Decathlon?
Get full access to Outside Learn, our online education hub featuring in-depth fitness, nutrition, and adventure courses and more than 2,000 instructional videos when you sign up for Outside+. In the tradition of George Jones, the Palins, and all those people J.D. Vance wrote about, Lauren Boebert—the Trump-loving, gun-packing firebrand...
The day the orange curtain fell on Colorado
The Valley Curtain hangs in Rifle, Colo.Wolfgang Volz/Copyright Christo and Jeanne-Claude. (Denver, Colo.) Sometimes memories about quirky things remain the most vivid. Certainly, the people who witnessed a huge orange curtain hanging across a mountain range 50 years ago,now the subject of a new seminar in Vail, haven’t forgotten it.
Comments / 0