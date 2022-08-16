GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A new ballot measure is on the table for the upcoming November elections. The Healthy School Meals for All (HSMA) campaign aims to help kids in public schools receive healthy, nutritious meals for free. It got started by the anti-hunger advocates, which included a farmer, rancher, school nutrition director, anti-hunger leaders, and other supporters who wanted to let voters know about the campaign. They held a meeting on Thursday, August 18, to discuss the campaign and why voters should pass it.

COLORADO STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO