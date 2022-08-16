ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

New ballot measure to offer nutritious meals for kids in public schools, free

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A new ballot measure is on the table for the upcoming November elections. The Healthy School Meals for All (HSMA) campaign aims to help kids in public schools receive healthy, nutritious meals for free. It got started by the anti-hunger advocates, which included a farmer, rancher, school nutrition director, anti-hunger leaders, and other supporters who wanted to let voters know about the campaign. They held a meeting on Thursday, August 18, to discuss the campaign and why voters should pass it.
Do you recognize this man?

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Crime Stoppers in Mesa County need your assistance in identifying this man who is wanted for harassment. On Wednesday, August 15, 2022, a female was shopping at Walmart on North Ave. when she noticed a man attempting to place his cell phone under her dress and take a photo. The suspect is described as a Hispanic male, around 20 to 25 years old, with dark curly hair.
SimpliFed provides virtual baby feeding support to Coloradans

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - SimpliFed, a company that provides judgment-free breastfeeding and baby feeding support to parents, has come to Colorado in new contracts and agreements. The announcement mentions that all Colorado Medicaid and Health First Colorado beneficiaries would have free virtual access to baby feed and breastfeeding support.
Storm activity possible for the valleys

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A Flash Flood Watch will remain active from 12 pm until 10 pm for Mesa, Garfield, and Rio Blanco counties. In particular, the area of interest is the Pine Gulch Burn Scar area. We stayed dry primarily yesterday here in the Grand Valley and the...
Cyclones storm past Grand Junction

The Pueblo West Cyclones cruised past Grand Junction, 42-22, in their week zero showdown. Pueblo West, eager to start the season a week early, was down 6-0 early before taking control of the game. The Cyclones will host Dakota Ridge in week 1. The post Cyclones storm past Grand Junction appeared first on KRDO.
Being Lauren Boebert’s Neighbor, And Other Things That Suck

Denverpost · Listen: Lauren Boebert’s neighbors’ 911 calls describe threats, husband running over mailbox. “There’s about to be some s— going down here,” the second neighbor told dispatchers. “It’s Lauren Boebert’s jackass husband, Jayson Boebert.”. As the Denver Post’s Conrad Swanson...
Future Legends Purchases the Grand Junction Rockies

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - There’s new ownership coming into town for the Grand Junction Rockies. Future Legends, a youth sports complex company, will take over ownership of the Rockies effective after this year’s season. In a statement from the new ownership said the group plans on keeping...
Rain returns to the Western Slope

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Rainy days ahead will bring an end to the two-day break we’ve had from the rain. And would you believe it if we told you Colorado’s first snow has fallen? Snow was seen Thursday morning from Alma on the high peaks within the Mosquito Range, which are just west of Highway 9 - which runs between Breckenridge and Fairplay.
Moab History: Ranching in Castle Valley

Tucked between the imposing profile of Porcupine Rim and some of the most dramatic rock spires in canyon country, Castle Valley is home to both remarkable geologic and human history. As is the case everywhere, the landscape has made deep impressions on the people who live in the region. One part of this long human history is the story of ranching, which was a primary lifestyle in Castle Valley for decades.
The day the orange curtain fell on Colorado

The Valley Curtain hangs in Rifle, Colo.Wolfgang Volz/Copyright Christo and Jeanne-Claude. (Denver, Colo.) Sometimes memories about quirky things remain the most vivid. Certainly, the people who witnessed a huge orange curtain hanging across a mountain range 50 years ago,now the subject of a new seminar in Vail, haven’t forgotten it.
