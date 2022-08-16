A Leesburg woman with multiple convictions for retail theft is back in jail after being caught trying to steal from a secondhand clothing store. At around 5 p.m. Tuesday, a Leesburg police officer responded to a report of a retail theft in progress at Sprout Fitters Children’s Resale, located at 10601 U.S. Highway 441. A security employee at the store was holding onto a white female who was yelling and trying to leave, according to the police report.

