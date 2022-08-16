Read full article on original website
Central Florida mom, teen son charged in national ID theft scheme
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A Deltona High School student and his mom have been charged with multiple felonies for an identity theft scheme that affected more than a dozen people across the country. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. According to the sheriff’s office, their investigation into...
Marion County deputies searching for armed carjacking suspect
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County sheriff’s deputies are looking for an armed carjacker. Deputies say that a mother and her teenage son went to the Pizza Hut on Southeast Maricamp Road in Ocala. After the woman entered the store, the individual in security pictures pulled a gun and...
Lake County deputies make arrest in connection to attempted armed robbery of internet café
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – The Lake County Sheriff’s Office said its deputies made an arrest Friday in connection to an attempted armed robbery of an internet café that left a security guard hurt. Deputies responded to Hot Spot in Dona Vista around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. They learned...
71-year-old arrested for stalking 17-year-old girl
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Ronald Guy Bishop, 71, was arrested yesterday afternoon and charged with stalking after repeatedly calling a 17-year-old girl who had asked him to stop calling her. Bishop allegedly repeatedly contacted the victim at two restaurants where she works and by phone. The victim contacted law enforcement...
Marion County deputies seek armed carjacker who stole vehicle in Pizza Hut parking lot
MARION COUNTY, Fla. – Marion County deputies are searching for a person suspected of stealing a car and threatening a teen with a gun in a Pizza Hut parking lot on Wednesday night, according to the sheriff’s office. The armed carjacking took place at around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday...
Motorcyclist hospitalized after crash in DeLand, police say
DELAND, Fla. – Police warned drivers to avoid an intersection in DeLand Friday afternoon following a crash that sent a motorcyclist to the hospital, the department said in a tweet. DeLand police and fire department units responded to the scene at South Woodland Boulevard and East New Hampshire Avenue,...
Leesburg drug suspect arrested second time in 10 days for running from police
A Leesburg man was arrested Wednesday night for possession of controlled substance and marijuana as well as resisting arrest after trying to outrun the Leesburg police. Ten days earlier, 40-year-old Tony Goldwire was arrested for running from the police when he was jailed on a drug charge and a weapons violation. He posted bond on those charges five days before his second arrest.
Body of Marion County woman found in Nassau River
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The body of a woman found in a river in North Florida has been identified as a resident of Marion County. Nassau County sheriff’s deputies Friday said the victim was 43-year-old Stephanie Lorraine Harris. Legal records show she lived in Belleview. Her body was found...
Chiefland man arrested in largest meth bust in county history
CHIEFLAND, Fla. (WCJB) - The Levy County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man accused of distributing narcotics to the tri-county area. Sheriff’s deputies say they began investigating James Norris, 52, nearly a year ago after receiving reports he was selling drugs from his home south of Chiefland. Sources informed...
FCSO: Suspect Caught In Swamp After Fleeing Traffic Stop
BUNNELL, FL – Sharp-eyed deputies with helicopter assistance pulled a 23-year-old Gainesville resident out of a swamp and placed him in handcuffs after he fled from a traffic stop in Bunnell, crashed into a ditch and tried to hide himself in a pond. Alunzo Devon Peoples is now out...
'Mommy!' - Black mother handcuffed after delaying traffic stop on rural Florida highway
BRADFORD COUNTY, Fla. — The video was taken by a child in the backseat. Ebony Washington steps out of her car and attempts to explain to the Bradford County Sheriff's deputy why she didn't stop immediately on the rural Lawtey road. "Sir, I have my three kids in the...
Man sentenced for 2018 murder in Marion County
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A Marion County man has been sentenced to forty years in prison after he killed a man and tried to get rid of the evidence in 2018. 40-year-old Jake Napier was arrested on charges of second-degree murder as well as arson after he shot a man and then proceeded to burn the body using a can of gas.
VIDEO: Officers chase stolen vehicle through Marion County, police say
OCALA, Fla. – The Ocala Police Department released dashboard camera footage Wednesday showing a car chase last week that police said ran throughout Marion County. After a person in Ocala left their Mazda unlocked with the keys inside while visiting a friend’s home, Dale Shrewsbury, 35, got into the Mazda and stole it, police said.
Leesburg woman caught stealing clothes at secondhand store
A Leesburg woman with multiple convictions for retail theft is back in jail after being caught trying to steal from a secondhand clothing store. At around 5 p.m. Tuesday, a Leesburg police officer responded to a report of a retail theft in progress at Sprout Fitters Children’s Resale, located at 10601 U.S. Highway 441. A security employee at the store was holding onto a white female who was yelling and trying to leave, according to the police report.
Crash blocks State Road 100 West in Flagler County, sheriff’s office says
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – A crash in Bunnell on Saturday forced lane closures on State Road 100 West, according to the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office. All eastbound lanes on SR 100 W were shut down just east of Deen Road at the time of this report, the sheriff’s office said in a Twitter post.
Security guard wounded when gunman opens fire inside Lake County internet café, deputies say
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – A security guard was shot and wounded Wednesday evening during an attempted robbery at an internet café in the Dona Vista area of Lake County, according to sheriff’s officials. The shooting happened around 6:30 p.m. at an internet gaming establishment at 37415 State...
Ocala woman says she was bombarded by people wanting to rent her new home
OCALA, Fla. — An Ocala woman says at one point her yard was filled with people wanting to rent her new home. She had just bought it. Fearing this was all a big scam, she called law enforcement. "At first, I was like, huh?” said Shawn Mincy. "One guy...
Suspect blames ‘stereotyping’ for attempt to flee cops at Circle K in The Villages
A drug suspect blamed past incidents of “stereotyping” for his decision to attempt to flee from police officers at a Circle K gas station and convenience store in The Villages. A pickup truck with a non-functioning headlight was spotted in the wee hours Thursday morning on U.S. Hwy....
Ocala man accused of strangling female victim during argument over text messages
A 32-year-old Ocala man was arrested after a female victim accused him of strangling her during an argument over text messages that were on her cellphone. On Tuesday, a Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputy responded to a local residence in reference to a domestic disturbance. Upon arrival, the deputy made contact with the female victim who stated that she had gotten into an argument with Taphserr Lamont Taal.
Woman fakes being stranded, then kills Florida college student who stopped, AL cops say
A roadside robber masquerading as a stranded motorist killed a University of Central Florida student when he fought back, according to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office in Alabama. The 22-year-old victim was identified as Adam Simjee of Apopka, Florida, and he was traveling with his girlfriend, Mikayla Paulus, 20,...
