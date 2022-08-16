ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion County, FL

Comments / 11

Related
WCJB

Marion County deputies searching for armed carjacking suspect

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County sheriff’s deputies are looking for an armed carjacker. Deputies say that a mother and her teenage son went to the Pizza Hut on Southeast Maricamp Road in Ocala. After the woman entered the store, the individual in security pictures pulled a gun and...
MARION COUNTY, FL
alachuachronicle.com

71-year-old arrested for stalking 17-year-old girl

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Ronald Guy Bishop, 71, was arrested yesterday afternoon and charged with stalking after repeatedly calling a 17-year-old girl who had asked him to stop calling her. Bishop allegedly repeatedly contacted the victim at two restaurants where she works and by phone. The victim contacted law enforcement...
GAINESVILLE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Orlando, FL
City
West Palm Beach, FL
Marion County, FL
Crime & Safety
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
County
Marion County, FL
click orlando

Motorcyclist hospitalized after crash in DeLand, police say

DELAND, Fla. – Police warned drivers to avoid an intersection in DeLand Friday afternoon following a crash that sent a motorcyclist to the hospital, the department said in a tweet. DeLand police and fire department units responded to the scene at South Woodland Boulevard and East New Hampshire Avenue,...
DELAND, FL
leesburg-news.com

Leesburg drug suspect arrested second time in 10 days for running from police

A Leesburg man was arrested Wednesday night for possession of controlled substance and marijuana as well as resisting arrest after trying to outrun the Leesburg police. Ten days earlier, 40-year-old Tony Goldwire was arrested for running from the police when he was jailed on a drug charge and a weapons violation. He posted bond on those charges five days before his second arrest.
LEESBURG, FL
WCJB

Body of Marion County woman found in Nassau River

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The body of a woman found in a river in North Florida has been identified as a resident of Marion County. Nassau County sheriff’s deputies Friday said the victim was 43-year-old Stephanie Lorraine Harris. Legal records show she lived in Belleview. Her body was found...
MARION COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Florida Wildlife#Central Florida#Violent Crime#Brightline
WCJB

Chiefland man arrested in largest meth bust in county history

CHIEFLAND, Fla. (WCJB) - The Levy County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man accused of distributing narcotics to the tri-county area. Sheriff’s deputies say they began investigating James Norris, 52, nearly a year ago after receiving reports he was selling drugs from his home south of Chiefland. Sources informed...
CHIEFLAND, FL
flaglernewsweekly.com

FCSO: Suspect Caught In Swamp After Fleeing Traffic Stop

BUNNELL, FL – Sharp-eyed deputies with helicopter assistance pulled a 23-year-old Gainesville resident out of a swamp and placed him in handcuffs after he fled from a traffic stop in Bunnell, crashed into a ditch and tried to hide himself in a pond. Alunzo Devon Peoples is now out...
BUNNELL, FL
WCJB

Man sentenced for 2018 murder in Marion County

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A Marion County man has been sentenced to forty years in prison after he killed a man and tried to get rid of the evidence in 2018. 40-year-old Jake Napier was arrested on charges of second-degree murder as well as arson after he shot a man and then proceeded to burn the body using a can of gas.
MARION COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
click orlando

VIDEO: Officers chase stolen vehicle through Marion County, police say

OCALA, Fla. – The Ocala Police Department released dashboard camera footage Wednesday showing a car chase last week that police said ran throughout Marion County. After a person in Ocala left their Mazda unlocked with the keys inside while visiting a friend’s home, Dale Shrewsbury, 35, got into the Mazda and stole it, police said.
MARION COUNTY, FL
leesburg-news.com

Leesburg woman caught stealing clothes at secondhand store

A Leesburg woman with multiple convictions for retail theft is back in jail after being caught trying to steal from a secondhand clothing store. At around 5 p.m. Tuesday, a Leesburg police officer responded to a report of a retail theft in progress at Sprout Fitters Children’s Resale, located at 10601 U.S. Highway 441. A security employee at the store was holding onto a white female who was yelling and trying to leave, according to the police report.
LEESBURG, FL
ocala-news.com

Ocala man accused of strangling female victim during argument over text messages

A 32-year-old Ocala man was arrested after a female victim accused him of strangling her during an argument over text messages that were on her cellphone. On Tuesday, a Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputy responded to a local residence in reference to a domestic disturbance. Upon arrival, the deputy made contact with the female victim who stated that she had gotten into an argument with Taphserr Lamont Taal.
OCALA, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy