Houston, TX

CultureMap Houston

Meet the Houstonian behind a local Champagne brand that's the toast of the town, plus the hottest food news

On this week's episode of "What's Eric Eating," Matthew Massey joins CultureMap food editor to discuss Champagne Madame Zéro. Massey, a Galveston native, co-founded the new champagne brand that sells a single-village, Premier Cru, 100-percent Chardonnay, Extra Brut Champagne. The wine lover explains that he traveled throughout the Champagne...
CultureMap Houston

Blood Bros. recruit top Houston talent for new all-day Garden Oaks restaurant

The Blood Bros. are becoming the Blood Family. The trio behind Blood Bros. BBQ — brothers Terry and Robin Wong and James Beard Award finalist Quy Hoang — are preparing to open LuLoo’s Day & Night, a new all-day concept, in partnership with veteran pastry chef Alyssa Dole (Pinkerton’s Barbecue, The Kirby Group) at Revive Development’s Stomping Grounds project in Garden Oaks.
CultureMap Houston

Here are the top 14 things to do in Houston this weekend

This weekend brings a chance of rain and with that, a chance of cooler temps. That may affect an athletic, multi-sport showdown at Texas' largest Crystal lagoon. Those who choose to stay indoors can opt for a staged version of Tina Fey's hilarious examination of mean girls. Also downtown, a beloved draught house celebrates 22 years with an epic blowout.
CultureMap Houston

Disruptive Houston business lands on Inc.'s new list of fastest-growing U.S. companies

As a firm offering passive income opportunities through real estate syndications, Houston’s Disrupt Equity has been riding a red-hot trend. Word has caught on, as the West Houston firm has just landed on Inc. magazine’s new list of the country’s 5,000 fastest-growing private companies. As the (surprisingly) sole Houston company to break the top 200 in the report, Disrupt charted an impressive 2,975 percent growth rate between 2018 and 2021.
CultureMap Houston

Houston reality TV stars the Hos return for Season 2 and ink exclusive real estate deal

Houston power fam The Hos are once again back in the house. The docu-reality series stars of House of Ho are set to return to streaming network HBO Max for a 10-episode second season on Thursday, August 25. Season 2 kicks off with three episodes, with three new episodes to follow on September 1, and the final four episodes debuting September 8, according to HBO.
CultureMap Houston

CultureMap Houston

CultureMap Houston is your daily source for local lifestyle news, including where to eat and what to do.

