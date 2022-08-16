Read full article on original website
Three suspects are in custody after burglarizing a Foot Locker in north Houston and leading police on a short chasehoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
HPD: Suspect charged, wanted with the killing of 24-year-old father outside Houston bowling alleyhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Man fatally shot outside of Berry Food Store in north Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Houston teen has now raised $2.3 million for abortion accessAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Two men get away after attempting to steal an ATM from Chase Bank in Tomball with a pickup truckhoustonstringer_comTomball, TX
Meet the Houstonian behind a local Champagne brand that's the toast of the town, plus the hottest food news
On this week's episode of "What's Eric Eating," Matthew Massey joins CultureMap food editor to discuss Champagne Madame Zéro. Massey, a Galveston native, co-founded the new champagne brand that sells a single-village, Premier Cru, 100-percent Chardonnay, Extra Brut Champagne. The wine lover explains that he traveled throughout the Champagne...
New seafood destination from award-winning Heights restaurateur flows into Spring Branch
An award-winning Heights restaurateur is opening a new seafood restaurant in Spring Branch. Low Tide Kitchen & Bar will open for dinner this Monday, August 22 at 2030A Bingle Road. Formerly a stand at downtown's Finn Hall food hall, owner Alli Jarrett transformed a former taqueria into a permanent home...
The Houstonian Club invites diners into 'The Kitchen' with new restaurant
Whether you're visiting from out of town or you're a long-time Houston local, The Houstonian Club's renovation is something to get excited about — especially if you're into food. Currently in progress, The Kitchen at The Houstonian Club is the new 6,000-square-foot restaurant and bar that's part of The...
Nationally acclaimed Montrose fine dining restaurant marches onto cover of Food & Wine magazine
A national food magazine has shined its light on a prominent Houston restaurant. Food & Wine features March, Goodnight Hospitality's fine dining restaurant, on the cover of its September 2022 issue. Inside, deputy editor Melanie Hansche authors an article titled How a Menu Is Made that takes a close look...
Blood Bros. recruit top Houston talent for new all-day Garden Oaks restaurant
The Blood Bros. are becoming the Blood Family. The trio behind Blood Bros. BBQ — brothers Terry and Robin Wong and James Beard Award finalist Quy Hoang — are preparing to open LuLoo’s Day & Night, a new all-day concept, in partnership with veteran pastry chef Alyssa Dole (Pinkerton’s Barbecue, The Kirby Group) at Revive Development’s Stomping Grounds project in Garden Oaks.
Montrose Mexican staple plans new breakfast joint with caviar, cocktails, and chilaquiles
Ana Beaven isn’t one to mince words. The owner of Cuchara, the popular Montrose restaurant that serves dishes found in Mexico City, is explaining how her business partner Charlie McDaniel convinced her to open Cucharita, a new breakfast concept that’s scheduled to debut next month. Originally, Beaven says...
Find treasures from Hines, Smith, and other prominent Houston families at new elite estate sale
Houston civic and philanthropic titans such as Gerald and Barbara Hines and Lester and Sue Smith were known not only for their immense contributions to the city, but for their discriminating eyes for design and decor — specifically with antiques. To that end, a new estate sale showcases highly...
Here are the top 14 things to do in Houston this weekend
This weekend brings a chance of rain and with that, a chance of cooler temps. That may affect an athletic, multi-sport showdown at Texas' largest Crystal lagoon. Those who choose to stay indoors can opt for a staged version of Tina Fey's hilarious examination of mean girls. Also downtown, a beloved draught house celebrates 22 years with an epic blowout.
Houston leading ladies receive surprise honor as 2023 Women of Distinction
A group of Houston leading ladies recently received a surprise honor for their tireless work in the community. The Crohn’s & Colitis Foundation recently held its Surprise Day for its newest class of Women of Distinction. The fun tradition was hosted by upscale boutique Elizabeth Anthony. This year’s class...
Houston's Rooftop Cinema Club reveals long-awaited fall lineup full of fan faves, Halloween thrills, singalong series, and more
Houston has withstood another scorching summer, and as we look ahead to cooler temps, plans trend to outdoors and al fresco fun. With that in mind, Houston’s first and hottest rooftop movie club is back with a highly anticipated lineup just in time for fall cinema season. Rooftop Cinema...
Power couple behind Nobie's revive seafood-focused Montrose speakeasy after 2 years
A hidden bar has finally resumed operations after a two-plus year hiatus. Quiote, an intimate bar that operates inside Montrose bar The Toasted Coconut, officially reopens to the public this weekend. Owned by chef Martin Stayer and beverage expert Sara Stayer, the husband-and-wife duo behind Nobie’s and The Toasted Coconut,...
Houston named No. 1 destination for millennials on the move from this Texas city
For the most part, Austin millennials have stayed close to home after entering adulthood, a new report indicates. At age 26, nearly 70 percent of people who were born from 1984 to 1992 and raised in Austin remained there, according to the report. That leaves more than 30 percent who moved elsewhere.
Disruptive Houston business lands on Inc.'s new list of fastest-growing U.S. companies
As a firm offering passive income opportunities through real estate syndications, Houston’s Disrupt Equity has been riding a red-hot trend. Word has caught on, as the West Houston firm has just landed on Inc. magazine’s new list of the country’s 5,000 fastest-growing private companies. As the (surprisingly) sole Houston company to break the top 200 in the report, Disrupt charted an impressive 2,975 percent growth rate between 2018 and 2021.
New and improved trash-removing boat casts off to clean up Buffalo Bayou
For more than 20 years, a nonprofit organization has hired people to clean 14 miles of bayou in Houston. And with a newly updated innovative boat, keeping Buffalo Bayou clean just got a lot more efficient. Buffalo Bayou Partnership unveils its newest version of the Bayou-Vac this week, and it's...
Hilarious Houston lawyers summon audiences to musical comedy romp for a good cause
Call it an adjournment, ladies and gentlemen of the jury: After a two year break — due to a certain global pandemic — a beloved annual musical performance starring some talented Houston attorneys returns to downtown’s glitzy venue. Night Court, a fun, cleverly written musical that plays...
Comfort food restaurant FM Kitchen quietly closes Montrose location
A Houston comfort food restaurant’s second location has quietly closed after only a year of operations. FM Kitchen & Bar’s Montrose outpost served its last meals in June, according to a representative. The restaurant did not announce the closure on its social media, and it has not been...
Houston reality TV stars the Hos return for Season 2 and ink exclusive real estate deal
Houston power fam The Hos are once again back in the house. The docu-reality series stars of House of Ho are set to return to streaming network HBO Max for a 10-episode second season on Thursday, August 25. Season 2 kicks off with three episodes, with three new episodes to follow on September 1, and the final four episodes debuting September 8, according to HBO.
Houston ranks No. 3 in U.S. for best ‘bang for the buck’ for new homes, says report
In today’s home market, buyers are looking to get the most house for the lowest price. It turns out that in this regard, the Houston metro area delivers one of the biggest bangs for the buck. A new ranking from residential real estate platform Home Bay puts Houston at...
Houston's superstar Lizzo plays runaway bride in dreamy new video starring famous hunk
These days, all Houston-born Lizzo needs to do is toot her $55,000 flute and she’ll make national headlines. The Bayou City native, who electrified a jam-packed crowd outside the Today Show studios last month (and made a lovely visit with young fans), has just released a new video starring a famed hunk — and dreamy (sort of literally) love interest.
First-ever Houston Theater Week stages BOGO deals for 77 of the season's hottest shows
With the curtain soon rising on Houston’s 2022-2023 performing arts season, many of our favorite arts companies and institutions want to welcome audiences back with the performance deal of the year. Music, theater and dance lovers should mark those calendar for the first Houston Theater Week, which arrives August 22-29.
