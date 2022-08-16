The Garifuna community — an Afro-indigenous population emanating from the Caribbean island of St. Vincent that was exiled to the Honduran and Guatemalan coasts — is a 100,000-plus stronghold in Bronx corridors such as Crotona Park and the South Bronx, making the borough the biggest Garifuna hub in the world.

BRONX, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO