Queens, NY

politicsny.com

City announces multi-agency plan to support education needs of asylum-seekers

The Adams Administration has created a comprehensive support plan to support newly arrived asylum-seeking families with the resources needed to help with the educational needs of these families, officials announced Friday morning. Named “Project Open Arms,” the plan aims to bring together several of the city agencies to provide wraparound...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Queens, NY
Government
City
Elmhurst, NY
City
Queens, NY
Queens, NY
Education
politicsny.com

State Senate District 34 candidate profile: Christian Amato

The following is a Q&A with Christian Amato, candidate for the state’s 34th Senate District, which encompasses the east Bronx neighborhoods of City Island, Throggs Neck, Pelham Bay, Middletown, Country Club, Castle Hill, Parkchester, Clason Point and portions of Morris Park, as well as the southern Westchester communities of Pelham, Pelham Manor and portions of New Rochelle.
NEW ROCHELLE, NY

