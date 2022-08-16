ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

Comments / 0

Related
iheart.com

Nebraska DHHS Finds Harmful Algae in Three Lakes

(Lincoln, NE) -- The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services is warning the public about harmful algae found in three state lakes. The levels of microcystin, a toxin released by Harmful Algal Blooms (HAB), has been found in dangerous levels at Willow Creek Reservoir in Pierce County, Maskenthine Reservoir in Stanton County, and Iron Horse Trail Lake in Pawnee County.
PAWNEE COUNTY, NE
WOWT

OPPD meeting on coal transition delay

The state is hoping to inspire teachers working with some of Nebraska’s youngest children. A history making moment in Bellevue Thursday morning. Omaha police believe street gangs are responsible for the outbreak of violence in the city. Citizens pays for recount in Kansas counties on anti-abortion amendment. Updated: 6...
NEBRASKA STATE
1011now.com

Three dead including Lincoln residents in crash near Kansas border

Richardson County, Neb. (KOLN) - In southeastern Nebraska, two Lincoln residents and another Nebraskan were killed in a two-car crash just north of the Kansas border. Around 3 p.m. Wednesday, Richardson County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the scene on Highway 75, two miles north of the state line. First responders say two cars collided head-on and all three people died at the scene.
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Nebraska’s July unemployment numbers remain low

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - July’s preliminary Nebraska unemployment numbers are in and those numbers remain strong. With the seasonally adjusted rate at 2% that’s up a tenth from last month. But down 0.5% from this time last year. According to the Nebraska Department of Labor, our state has...
NEBRASKA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nebraska Traffic
Local
Nebraska Government
City
Omaha, NE
State
Nebraska State
WOWT

CDC confirms Nebraska child died of brain-eating amoeba

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - Federal health officials have confirmed that a Nebraska child died from a rare infection caused by a brain-eating amoeba. The Douglas County Health Department said Friday that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed the presence of the naegleria fowleri amoeba in the child. Authorities...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Nebraska inmate dies at Lincoln hospital

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - A 59-year-old inmate who had been incarcerated at a state treatment center died this week. The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services said in a release Wednesday that Jack Talbizter, who had been receiving treatment for “a medical condition,” had died Monday at a Lincoln hospital.
LINCOLN, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seatbelts#Fatality#Traffic Accident#Nebraska Dot#Wowt
doniphanherald.com

Oversized loads needed 2 lanes, 5 troopers and darkness to get through Nebraska

The Nebraska State Patrol typically prohibits super-sized semi loads from traveling during the dark. But Monday, it required a nighttime move up U.S. 183. After the sun set near Alma, five carrier enforcement troopers joined a handful of private escort cars to usher a pair of trucks — each hauling a mine-sized dump truck bed — roughly 225 miles between the Kansas and South Dakota state lines.
NEBRASKA STATE
WOWT

Citizens pays for recount in Kansas counties on anti-abortion amendment

The state is hoping to inspire teachers working with some of Nebraska’s youngest children. A history making moment in Bellevue Thursday morning. Omaha police believe street gangs are responsible for the outbreak of violence in the city. Omaha area child dies from brain-eating amoeba. Updated: 6 hours ago. The...
KANSAS STATE
WOWT

Nebraska State Fair setup preparations underway

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - While the Iowa State Fair is grabbing the headlines this week, the Nebraska State Fair is just around the corner. It opens to the public next week on Friday but before that, judging on everything from photographs to pottery begins tomorrow. That means volunteers are busy...
NEBRASKA STATE
KELOLAND TV

Crews battle fires in western South Dakota, Wyoming

DEADWOOD, S.D. (KELO) — It’s been a busy day for firefighters in western South Dakota and Wyoming. Crews battled a fire near Deadwood and Summerset — both are now contained. Firefighters are still battling flames near Devils Tower National Monument in Wyoming. There is also a fire...
WYOMING STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
WOWT

Nebraska campaign to inspire early childhood educators

A registered sex offender who runs a treatment house in Omaha for other sex offenders has been arrested for sexual assault. As the calendar brings us closer to the first anniversary of America's dramatic exit from Afghanistan, memories of Omaha's fallen hero rise across Nebraska. Celebrating Afghan Independence Day in...
OMAHA, NE
doniphanherald.com

Lincoln man arrested after pursuit in northeast Nebraska

A Lincoln man was arrested after he allegedly stole several vehicles in eastern Nebraska and led authorities on a high-speed chase in the Norfolk area, according to the Stanton County Sheriff's Office. Wednesday night, the Stanton County Sheriff's Office observed a vehicle on U.S. 275 about four miles east of...
LINCOLN, NE
kelo.com

Iowa Corn is in trouble

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Iowa’s percentage of excellent or good corn and soybean declined by a minimum of 7 points last week. The latest USDA report on Monday said 66% of the state’s corn and 63% of soybeans were good or excellent, down from 73% and 71% a week ago.
IOWA STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Night Of The Upsets: Many Wyoming Incumbents Fall To Challengers

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A number of incumbent Wyoming legislators have lost their seats in the primary elections on Tuesday night, while a few have held on. State Sen. Drew Perkins, R-Casper, lost to Bob Ide in the Senate 29 Republican primary. Perkins had been...
WYOMING STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy